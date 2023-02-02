ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsville, NJ

TAPinto.net

First Flea Market of Year at Rahway's St. Thomas Church, Feb. 11

RAHWAY, NJ — The first flea market of 2023 at Rahway's St. Thomas the Apostle Byzantine Catholic Church, located at 1407 St. Georges Ave, is taking place this Saturday, February 11. The flea market will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some items available for purchase include homemade wreaths and centerpieces, handbags, scarves, baby items, books, jewelry, greeting cards, key chains, Lenox, toys, glassware, collectibles, and more. See the attached flyer for more information. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
tapinto.net

Sponsors Needed for the 2023 Taste of Madison

MADISON, NJ - The 2023 Taste of Madison will be taking place on Monday April 24 at the Brooklake Country Club in Florham Park. The Madison Chamber of Commerce is looking for sponsors for this local annual event. The Taste of Madison showcases signature dishes from Madison’s finest restaurants and...
MADISON, NJ
tapinto.net

Mark Your Calendar for the Annual Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - The sights and sounds of the annual street fair will again return to Hasbrouck Heights in June. The Hasbrouck Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce announced during its monthly meeting that the Street Fair, the group's premiere summer event, is scheduled for Sunday, June 4. Residents can...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
tapinto.net

Montville Twp Recreation to Hold Speed and Agility Clinics

MONTVILLE, NJ – The Montville Recreation Department is sponsoring a speed and agility clinic for grades 3-8 — groups will be broken down by males and females and grades depending on numbers. Clinic focuses on: speed/agility training, strength/conditioning training, sports performance training, improve confidence, balance, footwork and endurance.
MONTVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

HOLMDEL HOUSE FIRE: FAMILY SAFE, HOME DESTROYED, GOFUNDME SET UP, SEARCH FOR BELOVED DOG DUKE CONTINUES

THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR THEIR BELOVED DOG DUKE. THERE WERE INCORRECT SOCIAL MEDIA REPORTS THAT DUKE WAS FOUND. TAPINTO SPOKE WITH THE FAMILY TODAY AND THE SEARCH CONTINUES. HERE IS LINK TO GOFUNDME: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-rubin-family-fire-relief. READ MORE ABOUT HOLMDEL HOME DESTROYED IN DEVISTATING FIRE: Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home...
HOLMDEL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero

Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
tapinto.net

Sparta Boys Basketballs Defeats Newton on 2023 Senior Night

SPARTA, NJ - After honoring the team’s senior players and statisticians and student singing group Shacapella presenting the National Anthem, the Spartans when on to beat the Newton Braves 61-33. Sparta started the game hot with the first seven goal coming from three-point range with the first quarter ending 21-7. Eleven Spartans put points on the board with John Cristillo leading the effort with 11 including three 3’s.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Hijabi Mother-Daughter Duo Sue NJ Six Flags For Discrimination

A head-scarf-wearing mother-daughter duo from Staten Island is suing Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The pair claims everyone else in the line for the amusement park's Jersey Devil Coaster ride was waved through on Aug. 31, 2021, but they were stopped, asked to show the contents of their pockets, and searched, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19, 2022.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years

A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
thespokesman.net

What is the Best Pizza in Princeton?

The PDS community often debates what ranks as the best pizza in Princeton, yet there is still no definitive consensus. There are countless places, each with its unique kind of pizza to offer customers. So, what is the best pizza in Princeton?. Conte’s and Jules are local favorites. Some Princetonians...
PRINCETON, NJ
tapinto.net

Camden Eastside Boys Edge Egg Harbor in Battle by the Bay basketball

Camden Eastside High School defeated Egg Harbor Township 63-60 in the final minutes of their boys basketball game in the Battle By the Bay showcase at Atlantic City High on February 4. In a matchup in which the lead changed hands often, Jeremiah Bright led with 22 points to help...
CAMDEN, NJ

