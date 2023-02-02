Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Judge Kako Yoshimura of Japan Visits Middlesex VicinageMorristown MinuteNew Brunswick, NJ
FBI now "engaged" in NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour murder inquirySherif SaadSayreville, NJ
Slain Sayreville councilwoman was also a pastor. Congregants celebrated her life in Newark
Many who gathered at the Champions Royal Assembly were also still shaken up from the news of the fatal shooting of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
tapinto.net
Husband of Eunice Dwumfour Posts Birthday Wishes to Slain Sayreville Councilwoman on Facebook
ABUJA, NIGERIA -- The husband of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Drumfour posted birthday wishes on Facebook to his murdered wife on Friday morning -- a day after she was killed and more than a month before her actual birthday. The story was first reported by The New York Post. “4th March...
First Flea Market of Year at Rahway's St. Thomas Church, Feb. 11
RAHWAY, NJ — The first flea market of 2023 at Rahway's St. Thomas the Apostle Byzantine Catholic Church, located at 1407 St. Georges Ave, is taking place this Saturday, February 11. The flea market will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some items available for purchase include homemade wreaths and centerpieces, handbags, scarves, baby items, books, jewelry, greeting cards, key chains, Lenox, toys, glassware, collectibles, and more. See the attached flyer for more information. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
tapinto.net
Sponsors Needed for the 2023 Taste of Madison
MADISON, NJ - The 2023 Taste of Madison will be taking place on Monday April 24 at the Brooklake Country Club in Florham Park. The Madison Chamber of Commerce is looking for sponsors for this local annual event. The Taste of Madison showcases signature dishes from Madison’s finest restaurants and...
tapinto.net
Mark Your Calendar for the Annual Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - The sights and sounds of the annual street fair will again return to Hasbrouck Heights in June. The Hasbrouck Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce announced during its monthly meeting that the Street Fair, the group's premiere summer event, is scheduled for Sunday, June 4. Residents can...
tapinto.net
Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School Hosts First Ever Girls Team Wrestling Match
SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- The first Friday in February ("Go Red Day") is a day dedicated to women's heart health, 10 female wrestlers put their heart and grit on display as they competed in the first ever girls team wrestling match at Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School on Feb. 3. The...
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
tapinto.net
Montville Twp Recreation to Hold Speed and Agility Clinics
MONTVILLE, NJ – The Montville Recreation Department is sponsoring a speed and agility clinic for grades 3-8 — groups will be broken down by males and females and grades depending on numbers. Clinic focuses on: speed/agility training, strength/conditioning training, sports performance training, improve confidence, balance, footwork and endurance.
tapinto.net
Tickets and Sponsorships Now Available for David's Dream & Believe Cancer Foundation 'Spring Fiesta'
BEACH HAVEN, NJ - A "Spring Fiesta" is coming to the Sea Shell Resort and Beach Club to benefit David's Dream and Believe Cancer Foundation. With entry ticket on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 7-11 p.m. you can enjoy a top-shelf open bar, hors d’oeuvres, buffet, auction, and Live Entertainment.
tapinto.net
Young Local Heroes: Gianna Santilli and Ja'mera Carter Saved Family Member's Lives as House Fire Spread.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ: There are two young heroes in Middletown, who quickly reacted to a fire and ultimately according to those there on the scene, "took action to save lives." It was 3:00 a.m., on Thursday morning, February 2, when the Middletown Township Fire Department was called to action for a house fire on Ideal Avenue, in northern Middletown.
tapinto.net
HOLMDEL HOUSE FIRE: FAMILY SAFE, HOME DESTROYED, GOFUNDME SET UP, SEARCH FOR BELOVED DOG DUKE CONTINUES
THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR THEIR BELOVED DOG DUKE. THERE WERE INCORRECT SOCIAL MEDIA REPORTS THAT DUKE WAS FOUND. TAPINTO SPOKE WITH THE FAMILY TODAY AND THE SEARCH CONTINUES. HERE IS LINK TO GOFUNDME: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-rubin-family-fire-relief. READ MORE ABOUT HOLMDEL HOME DESTROYED IN DEVISTATING FIRE: Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home...
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
tapinto.net
Sparta Boys Basketballs Defeats Newton on 2023 Senior Night
SPARTA, NJ - After honoring the team’s senior players and statisticians and student singing group Shacapella presenting the National Anthem, the Spartans when on to beat the Newton Braves 61-33. Sparta started the game hot with the first seven goal coming from three-point range with the first quarter ending 21-7. Eleven Spartans put points on the board with John Cristillo leading the effort with 11 including three 3’s.
Hijabi Mother-Daughter Duo Sue NJ Six Flags For Discrimination
A head-scarf-wearing mother-daughter duo from Staten Island is suing Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The pair claims everyone else in the line for the amusement park's Jersey Devil Coaster ride was waved through on Aug. 31, 2021, but they were stopped, asked to show the contents of their pockets, and searched, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19, 2022.
North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years
A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
5 giveaways you are from the Trenton, NJ area
The saying goes “Trenton Makes the World Takes,” but what the rest of the world doesn’t know are the signs that you are from Trenton, or the areas surrounding it. Here are five giveaways you need to know about. You avoid Whitehorse circle at all costs. If...
Love triangle turns deadly: NJ man admits setting fire to kill romantic rival
PEMBERTON BOROUGH — A Burlington Township man is facing two decades in prison after admitting to trying to kill of his romantic rival in a deadly fire that also injured himself and others. Newlin Evans IV, 23, took a plea deal that could sentence him to 22 years in...
thespokesman.net
What is the Best Pizza in Princeton?
The PDS community often debates what ranks as the best pizza in Princeton, yet there is still no definitive consensus. There are countless places, each with its unique kind of pizza to offer customers. So, what is the best pizza in Princeton?. Conte’s and Jules are local favorites. Some Princetonians...
tapinto.net
Ocean County's Largest Fishing Flea Market at Southern Regional on February 11
MANAHAWKIN, NJ - The Annual Southern Regional Fishing Flea Market is Saturday, February 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. held in the Southern Regional Middle School cafeteria, located at 75 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin. This market is one of the largest in Ocean County with over 100 tables...
tapinto.net
Camden Eastside Boys Edge Egg Harbor in Battle by the Bay basketball
Camden Eastside High School defeated Egg Harbor Township 63-60 in the final minutes of their boys basketball game in the Battle By the Bay showcase at Atlantic City High on February 4. In a matchup in which the lead changed hands often, Jeremiah Bright led with 22 points to help...
