Advisory firm Innisfree sues Musk’s Twitter for $1.9 million in unpaid bills
(Reuters) – U.S.-based advisory firm Innisfree M&A Incorporated sued Twitter on Friday in New York State Supreme Court, seeking about $1.9 million for what it says are unpaid bills after it advised the social media company on its acquisition by Elon Musk last year. “As of December 23, 2022,...
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Factbox: Renault, Nissan detail joint projects to revive alliance
LONDON (Reuters) – Nissan and Renault on Monday unveiled details of their redesigned alliance, with the Japanese car maker committing to buy a stake of up to 15% in Renault’s electric vehicles unit Ampere. The two companies gave details of new joint projects in Latin America, India and...
Law firms in Meta antitrust lawsuit clash over lead role
(Reuters) – Two major U.S. law firms are feuding over which one will lead a consumer antitrust class action against Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook, after a judge scrapped a prior order appointing them both as co-leaders for the plaintiffs and started from scratch. U.S. District Judge James Donato...
AI startup Cohere in talks to raise funding at $6 billion plus valuation -sources
(Reuters) – Cohere, an AI foundation model company that competes with Microsoft-backed OpenAI, is in talks to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a funding round that could value the startup at more than $6 billion, sources told Reuters, in the latest sign of the investment frenzy around generative AI.
Analysis-Dollar’s gyrations raise hedging costs for U.S. companies
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wild swings in global currencies hammered corporate earnings in the past year, and while forex markets have gotten less choppy, some companies are seeking ways to guard profits and lower hedging costs. Currency volatility drove the J.P. Morgan VXY G7 Index in September to its...
Retailers offering discounts on high-end iPhones in China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Third party retailers in China are offering discounts of as much as 10% on Apple Inc’s iPhones 14 Pro amid sluggish demand for smartphones. Electronics vendors JD.Com Inc and Suning are currently selling the iPhone 14 Pro basic model for 7,199 yuan ($1,062), checks of the JD.com’s app and Suning’s website showed. That is 800 yuan cheaper than the standard price on Apple’s official China website.
