Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
U.S. cautions citizens in Sweden over possible attacks in retaliation for Koran burning
WASHINGTON/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The U.S. embassy in Sweden has warned Americans in the country of possible retaliatory attacks in response to an incident where a far-right politician burned the Koran. “U.S. citizens are advised to use caution when going to public venues frequented by large numbers of people,” said...
Italy’s govt: global cyber attack did not come from state entity
ROME (Reuters) – The global ransomware hacking attack that targeted thousands of computer servers in Italy and other countries likely came from cybercriminals and not from a state or state-like entity, Italy’s government said on Monday. “No evidence has emerged pointing to an aggression by a state or...
Athletics-Six more Russians cleared as neutrals – but war ban keeps them out
(Reuters) – Six more Russians have been cleared by World Athletics to compete internationally as neutral athletes but they remain frozen out as their country is still banned from the sport following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago. The Russian Athletics Federation has been suspended since 2015...
Ukraine, Russia swap prisoners; bodies of British volunteers returned
(Reuters) – Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine. The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 116 Ukrainians had been returned, while...
Raise your voices against South Sudan injustice, pope tells Churches
JUBA (Reuters) -Pope Francis said on Saturday Churches in South Sudan “cannot remain neutral” but must raise their voices against injustice and abuse of power, as he and two other Christian leaders conducted a peace mission to the world’s newest country. On his first full day in...
French, German ministers to tell U.S. don’t poach EU investments -sources
PARIS (Reuters) – France and Germany’s economy ministers will tell senior U.S. officials not to try to actively poach green investments from Europe when they visit Washington next week to raise concerns about U.S. green tech subsidies, two French officials said. France’s Bruno Le Maire and Germany’s Robert...
Factbox-Turkey quake: international support and offers of aid
(Reuters) – Governments and international organisations have responded with offers of support after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria. Hundreds of people have been killed. U.N. WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION. WHO chief Tedros said its network of emergency medical teams has been activated to provide...
