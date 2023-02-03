Read full article on original website
IONOS sets IPO price guidance at lower end of range
LONDON (Reuters) – German web hosting firm IONOS plans to sell shares at the lower end of the targeted price range in its initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt bourse, a deal seen as a potential icebreaker for the reopening of European markets. The company is offering stock...
Brazil interest-rate cuts seen kicking off in Nov, cenbank survey shows
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Private economists now expect Brazil’s central bank to start cutting rates in November rather than September, a bank survey showed on Monday, after policymakers alerted last week that they were looking at holding rates longer than the market expected. The central bank signaled in its...
Russia ready to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, Rosneft says
BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Russia was willing to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, the CEO of top Russian oil major told Reuters on Monday. In December last year, the Group of Seven, the European Union and Australia enforced a price cap on crude oil at $60 per barrel, aiming to reduce Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine and preserve stability on the global oil market.
UK construction slips to near 3-year low but confidence rises – PMI
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s construction sector had its worst month in almost three years in January as rising borrowing costs hit house-building hard but builders turned more confident about the outlook for 2023, a survey showed on Monday. The S&P Global/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the construction...
Analysis-Dollar’s gyrations raise hedging costs for U.S. companies
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wild swings in global currencies hammered corporate earnings in the past year, and while forex markets have gotten less choppy, some companies are seeking ways to guard profits and lower hedging costs. Currency volatility drove the J.P. Morgan VXY G7 Index in September to its...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Bank of England’s Mann doubles down on backing for rate hikes
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Bank of England rate-setter Catherine Mann on Monday backed further increases in interest rates and warned that pausing, as some of her colleagues advocate, risked a confusing “policy boogie” if it turned out rates would need to rise again. After hiking interest rates to...
New look CBDCs and cryptomarket to emerge from turmoil, top BIS official says
LONDON (Reuters) – Cryptomarkets have not been killed off by last year’s turmoil, while the new wave of central bank digital currencies will face geopolitical limits, the Bank for International Settlements’ new innovation head has predicted. Dubbed the central bank to the world’s central bank, the BIS...
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Japan’s Q4 economic growth likely rebounded on tourism reopening
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s economy likely returned to growth in the last quarter of 2022 as the country reopened to tourists, offsetting weakening corporate activity and exports amid darkening global conditions, a Reuters poll showed. Signs of stronger momentum heading into 2023 could influence major companies and workers...
Abbvie plans to lift $2 billion cap on deals – WSJ
(Reuters) – Abbvie will lift a self-imposed $2 billion limit on acquisitions and mergers placed following a $63 billion deal for Botox maker Allergan in 2020 that shot up its debt, the company’s chief executive officer told the Wall Street Journal. Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez said the...
Nissan board also approved planned restructuring deal with Renault – source
PARIS (Reuters) – The board of Nissan has also voted in favour of reshaping its alliance with French carmaker Renault, a source said on Monday. The agreement, which will retool the two-decade-old alliance, had already got the backing from Renault’s board on Sunday. It will be formally unveiled on Monday in London.
Factbox: Renault, Nissan detail joint projects to revive alliance
LONDON (Reuters) – Nissan and Renault on Monday unveiled details of their redesigned alliance, with the Japanese car maker committing to buy a stake of up to 15% in Renault’s electric vehicles unit Ampere. The two companies gave details of new joint projects in Latin America, India and...
French, German ministers to tell U.S. don’t poach EU investments -sources
PARIS (Reuters) – France and Germany’s economy ministers will tell senior U.S. officials not to try to actively poach green investments from Europe when they visit Washington next week to raise concerns about U.S. green tech subsidies, two French officials said. France’s Bruno Le Maire and Germany’s Robert...
Retailers offering discounts on high-end iPhones in China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Third party retailers in China are offering discounts of as much as 10% on Apple Inc’s iPhones 14 Pro amid sluggish demand for smartphones. Electronics vendors JD.Com Inc and Suning are currently selling the iPhone 14 Pro basic model for 7,199 yuan ($1,062), checks of the JD.com’s app and Suning’s website showed. That is 800 yuan cheaper than the standard price on Apple’s official China website.
Samsung LED settlement worth $150 million, nanotech firm says
(Reuters) – Samsung Electronics Co has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung’s LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday. Nanoco and Chicago-based litigation funding firm GLS Capital said in a...
Advisory firm Innisfree sues Musk’s Twitter for $1.9 million in unpaid bills
(Reuters) – U.S.-based advisory firm Innisfree M&A Incorporated sued Twitter on Friday in New York State Supreme Court, seeking about $1.9 million for what it says are unpaid bills after it advised the social media company on its acquisition by Elon Musk last year. “As of December 23, 2022,...
China willing to restart trade exchange mechanism with Australia after talks
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s commerce minister Wang Wentao said talks held on Monday with Australian counterpart Don Farrell were a key step toward bringing bilateral economic and trade ties back on track, with relations improving after being strained in recent years. The virtual meeting came after Chinese officials...
U.S. court revives CFPB prepaid rule on fees, in defeat for PayPal
(Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court has revived a U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule governing how providers of digital wallets disclose commonly used fees to prepaid customers. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected an argument by PayPal Inc, one of the largest digital wallet providers, that...
