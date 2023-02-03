Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine, Russia swap prisoners; bodies of British volunteers returned
(Reuters) – Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine. The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 116 Ukrainians had been returned, while...
'Give me a break': Ex-CIA official on US response to Chinese balloon
Former CIA and FBI official Phil Mudd discusses whether the US overreacted to the suspected Chinese spy balloon that hovered over the nation for days before the US military shot it down.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
104.1 WIKY
Athletics-Six more Russians cleared as neutrals – but war ban keeps them out
(Reuters) – Six more Russians have been cleared by World Athletics to compete internationally as neutral athletes but they remain frozen out as their country is still banned from the sport following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago. The Russian Athletics Federation has been suspended since 2015...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. failed to detect past Chinese spy balloons over United States -U.S. general
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A senior U.S. general responsible for bringing down a Chinese spy balloon said on Monday the military had not detected previous spy balloons before the one that appeared on Jan. 28 over the United States and called it an “awareness gap.”. The Pentagon said over the weekend...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. cautions citizens in Sweden over possible attacks in retaliation for Koran burning
WASHINGTON/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The U.S. embassy in Sweden has warned Americans in the country of possible retaliatory attacks in response to an incident where a far-right politician burned the Koran. “U.S. citizens are advised to use caution when going to public venues frequented by large numbers of people,” said...
104.1 WIKY
Russia applies more pressure, fierce fighting in Donetsk -Ukraine’s Zelenskiy
(Reuters) – Fierce battles are raging in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region as Russia intensifies pressure before the first anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. “Things are very difficult in Donetsk region – fierce battles,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “But...
104.1 WIKY
Police tighten security as North Macedonia, Bulgaria honour national hero
SKOPJE (Reuters) – Police stepped up security on Saturday as North Macedonia and Bulgaria commemorated a 19th-century revolutionary claimed by both neighbours as a hero at a ceremony expected to be attended by nationalists from the two countries. The two Balkan states have had tense relations since 2020, when...
104.1 WIKY
Italy’s govt: global cyber attack did not come from state entity
ROME (Reuters) – The global ransomware hacking attack that targeted thousands of computer servers in Italy and other countries likely came from cybercriminals and not from a state or state-like entity, Italy’s government said on Monday. “No evidence has emerged pointing to an aggression by a state or...
104.1 WIKY
Timeline: Major deadly earthquakes in the past two decades
(Reuters) – Some of the world’s most deadly earthquakes in the past two decades are listed below, after a 7.8 magnitude quake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday and killed hundreds of people. – Aug. 14, 2021 – HAITI – A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southern...
104.1 WIKY
French, German ministers to tell U.S. don’t poach EU investments -sources
PARIS (Reuters) – France and Germany’s economy ministers will tell senior U.S. officials not to try to actively poach green investments from Europe when they visit Washington next week to raise concerns about U.S. green tech subsidies, two French officials said. France’s Bruno Le Maire and Germany’s Robert...
104.1 WIKY
Russia ready to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, Rosneft says
BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Russia was willing to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, the CEO of top Russian oil major told Reuters on Monday. In December last year, the Group of Seven, the European Union and Australia enforced a price cap on crude oil at $60 per barrel, aiming to reduce Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine and preserve stability on the global oil market.
104.1 WIKY
At least 25 killed in Burkina Faso attack in Seno province
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Armed assailants killed at least 22 civilians and three police officers during an attack in northern Burkina Faso on Saturday, the interim government said on Monday. The attack took place on Saturday afternoon in the northern province of Seno, in a section of the West African...
104.1 WIKY
At least 10 killed in Turkey earthquake, dozens trapped under rubble
ANKARA (Reuters) – At least 10 people were killed in Turkey after an earthquake shook the country’s south and also northern Syria, two local Turkish officials said. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) near the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, while the EMSC monitoring service said the chance of a tsunami risk was being evaluated.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. warned Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia’s war effort, official says
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The United States warned Turkey in recent days about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine, and it could move to enforce existing bans, according to a senior U.S. official. Brian Nelson,...
104.1 WIKY
Cyprus presidential vote to go to runoff Feb 12, exit poll says
NICOSIA (Reuters) – Former Cypriot foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides was in the lead in Cyprus’s presidential election on Sunday, an exit poll showed, but was likely to fall short of an outright majority and face a runoff on Feb. 12. Christodoulides, running as an independent, was seen taking...
Comments / 0