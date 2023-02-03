Read full article on original website
Related
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
Can kids ride in the bed of a truck in Texas?
Texas law puts restrictions on riding in the back of a pickup truck.
Is It Legal To Chain Your Dog Outside In The State Of Texas?
Owning a dog is a Texas sized responsibility for any family. Watching after an animal that can't necessarily speak if they're in pain or not is definitely one should handle with the utmost care. But most of time, dogs love to run around, don't they?. For that, they'll definitely need...
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
KSAT 12
What is CBD? And what’s the deal with Delta 8? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – There’s marijuana. Then there’s hemp. One is legal, one is not. But understanding why and what’s in each substance is a little hazier than that. That’s when a new federal farm bill legalized commercial hemp production in the U.S. and simultaneously removed hemp from the list of controlled substances.
Lake Charles American Press
Severe storms, excessive rainfall possible Wednesday
Strong to severe storms and excessive rainfall are all possible on Wednesday. The threat will begin in Southeast Texas early Wednesday and transition east into Southwest Louisiana through the day. Gusty winds will be the main threat, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Isolated tornadoes cannot be...
Is this Nurse’s Hilarious Take on Texas Speed Limit Signs Correct?
We all know someone who speeds. We all speed. And while for many Texans speed limit signs tend to be more of a suggestion, I don't know how I feel about everyone laughing at us about it. Moment of complete honesty, folks: do you speed more on 1. Interstates around big cities like Dallas, TX, or 2. FM roads in the middle of nowhere?
WFAA
The nasty stretch of winter weather is over! So, what's next?
DALLAS — Here's what we're expecting this week in North Texas!. The main weather headline for this week is the high chance for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms on Tuesday. This does not have the markings of a severe weather event or a winter storm. Just widespread rain that could be heavy at times. The totals look beneficial.
4 Big Country counties make up top 25 in Texas with most deadly crashes
Nationwide, traffic fatalities rose 7.2% in 2020 to nearly 39,000. That number was the highest recorded since 2007.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Utility Help available to cover Xcel Energy bills
AMARILLO, Texas — Xcel Energy is reminding its customers who need assistance paying their electricity bills that resources are available through Texas Utility Help. According to a press release from Xcel Energy, homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for Texas Utility Help whether they live in single-family homes, multifamily buildings or mobile homes. Customers must occupy the property as their primary residence.
10 Most Romantic Getaways In Texas To Take Your Valentine To!
Valentine's Day is just days away. Why not take your Valentine to one of these Romantic Getaways here in Texas? Texas has so many romantic destinations and according to Corde Nast Traveler here are 10 that might be the Most Romantic Getaways in Texas. Grab your Valentine and hit one of these up.
Can You Help Police Solve These Central Texas Cold Cases?
In Texas, law enforcement works tirelessly to find criminals and bring them to justice. It's thanks to their efforts that victims and families can find closure and start to heal. Sadly, there are sometimes cases that simply have too many variables involved. Every case is different, and in earlier years,...
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas Shoppers
Dishonest people continue to target Walmart and its shoppers. Walmart faces a new challenge after it implemented strategies to clamp down on people taking shelf items and shopping cart removals. One woman shared a public service announcement (PSA) as she recorded her transaction.
Don’t Do This! The Most Expensive Traffic Violations in Texas
I consider myself a rather conservative driver. My speedometer rarely goes more than 3-4 mph over the posted speed limit, I'm borderline obsessive about using my turn signals, and yellow lights mean slow down, not speed up. Of course, there are exceptions from time to time, but I said I'm...
fox4news.com
Grocery stores struggling to meet demand as North Texans venture out to restock pantries
DALLAS - Days of being pent-up at home must have emptied a lot of fridges and pantries. Grocery stores across North Texas were extremely busy, leaving empty shelves that usually hold the staples. Friday, shoppers in Dallas felt safe grabbing groceries following this week’s winter storm. But some were met...
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power
(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
How some Central Texas districts are making up missed school days from ice storm
Several districts told KXAN they are waiting on waivers from the Texas Education Agency before making final decisions.
Comments / 0