Texas State

natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues

Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
KSAT 12

What is CBD? And what’s the deal with Delta 8? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – There’s marijuana. Then there’s hemp. One is legal, one is not. But understanding why and what’s in each substance is a little hazier than that. That’s when a new federal farm bill legalized commercial hemp production in the U.S. and simultaneously removed hemp from the list of controlled substances.
Lake Charles American Press

Severe storms, excessive rainfall possible Wednesday

Strong to severe storms and excessive rainfall are all possible on Wednesday. The threat will begin in Southeast Texas early Wednesday and transition east into Southwest Louisiana through the day. Gusty winds will be the main threat, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Isolated tornadoes cannot be...
101.5 KNUE

Is this Nurse’s Hilarious Take on Texas Speed Limit Signs Correct?

We all know someone who speeds. We all speed. And while for many Texans speed limit signs tend to be more of a suggestion, I don't know how I feel about everyone laughing at us about it. Moment of complete honesty, folks: do you speed more on 1. Interstates around big cities like Dallas, TX, or 2. FM roads in the middle of nowhere?
WFAA

The nasty stretch of winter weather is over! So, what's next?

DALLAS — Here's what we're expecting this week in North Texas!. The main weather headline for this week is the high chance for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms on Tuesday. This does not have the markings of a severe weather event or a winter storm. Just widespread rain that could be heavy at times. The totals look beneficial.
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Utility Help available to cover Xcel Energy bills

AMARILLO, Texas — Xcel Energy is reminding its customers who need assistance paying their electricity bills that resources are available through Texas Utility Help. According to a press release from Xcel Energy, homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for Texas Utility Help whether they live in single-family homes, multifamily buildings or mobile homes. Customers must occupy the property as their primary residence.
US105

Can You Help Police Solve These Central Texas Cold Cases?

In Texas, law enforcement works tirelessly to find criminals and bring them to justice. It's thanks to their efforts that victims and families can find closure and start to heal. Sadly, there are sometimes cases that simply have too many variables involved. Every case is different, and in earlier years,...
C. Heslop

Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas Shoppers

Dishonest people continue to target Walmart and its shoppers. Walmart faces a new challenge after it implemented strategies to clamp down on people taking shelf items and shopping cart removals. One woman shared a public service announcement (PSA) as she recorded her transaction.
KWTX

Thousands of Central Texans on night three with no power

(KWTX) - A large number of Central Texans are bracing for night three in the dark, as crews across the area continue to work to restore power. Customers, like 80-year-old Hugh Wilson in Marlin, have gone days without power. For Wilson, that is posing a challenge as he was recently handicapped from an accident.
