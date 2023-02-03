ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami sets new high temperature record -- but cooler air coming

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago

Forecast for Friday, 2/3/23 01:56

MIAMI -- Miami on Friday set a new high temperature record when the mercury hit 87 degrees as of 2 p.m., knocking off a record set back in 1985.

The old record of 85 degrees had stood for nearly 40 years before Friday.

A cold front arriving in the region later tonight is expected to bring cooler air and the chance for showers.

"The temperatures will shoot right up," said CBS 4 meteorologist Dave Warren. "We have record high temperatures coming in today

Saturday is expected to be much cooler after a front arrives later tonight bringing scattered showers.

The mercury will top out only in the mid-70s on Saturday with lows in the upper 60s.

