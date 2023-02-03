Read full article on original website
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Joins Dad Seal For Red Carpet Outing
The January 18 premiere of Shotgun Wedding was a great opportunity for stars to converge on the red carpet in celebration. Among the guests were British singer Seal and Leni Klum, 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum. Seal adopted Leni when she was five and the two have had a sweet father-daughter bond ever since.
Heidi Klum, 49, Reveals She Has Considered Having a Baby With Husband Tom Kaulitz: ‘I Waited a Long Time’
Not ruling it out. Heidi Klum addressed the possibility of having a child with husband Tom Kaulitz four years after tying the knot. During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, which aired on Thursday, February 2, the model, 49, opened up about whether she has considered expanding her family. "It depends what day it […]
Jennifer Hudson and Common Reportedly Dating After Filming Movie Together, ‘Things Took A Romantic Turn’
Six months after igniting dating rumors, insiders are dishing on the suspected romance budding between Jennifer Hudson and rapper Common. The two Chicago natives star alongside each other in the upcoming action thriller Breathe and apparently got really close while practicing their lines. New reports claim Hudson and Common are indeed an item and have been dating since onlookers first caught them cozying up to each other in July 2022.
Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Bond With Baby Boy Cy, 11 Mos., In Los Angeles
Jennifer Lawrence, 32, looked like the happiest mother in the world during her latest family outing! The actress stepped out with her husband Cooke Maroney and their 11-month-old son Cy for a stroll in Los Angeles, CA. She flashed a big smile at the tot as the doting father held him in his arms.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
‘Pregnant’ Eva Longoria Impressively Dances in Heels to Viral Shakira Revenge Song
Eva Longoria is currently filming an undisclosed project in New York City. The actress shared a behind-the-scenes video of her work day to her TikTok this weekend, revealing the look of her new character. Dressed in a white bodycon dress, Longoria surprised her followers with a fake baby bump, while dancing to Shakira’s new revenge song with Bizarrap titled “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” which has been going viral on TikTok. The “Desperate Housewives” star’s dress featured a scoop neckline and a below-the-knee hemline. Longoria styled this chic ensemble with a caramel overcoat and a white over-the-shoulder purse with a thin gold chain...
Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.
Jennifer Lopez Attends the 2023 Grammys In a Blue Gucci Gown, Dances With Ben Affleck by Her Side
Fashionably late. Jennifer Lopez wasn't on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, but she arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles just in time to present the first award of the night. "Even with inflation, her love still don't cost a thing. Please welcome Jennifer Lopez," host Trevor […]
Viola Davis and Keke Palmer stun in bold looks as they join Michelle Williams at AFI Awards Luncheon
The Golden Globes took place on Tuesday night, with the biggest stars hitting the red carpet in their most glamorous looks. And the stars returned Friday for the AFI Awards luncheon.
bravotv.com
Josh Flagg & Bobby Boyd Co-Listed a Property Amid Their Divorce, but We’ll Let Flagg Explain
The MDLLA agent opened up about teaming up with his ex-husband to sell a $15 million house — and Tracy Tutor shared why it’s a “disaster.”. On the February 2 episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Josh Flagg told Tracy Tutor about his incredible $15 million “turnkey” listing. However, he explained, there was a “caveat”: “It’s co-listed with my soon-to-be ex-husband.”
talentrecap.com
Simon Cowell Reportedly Set on Fire in Scary ‘BGT’ Performance
Simon Cowell was reportedly set on fire in a scary performance on Britain’s Got Talent, which has recently been filming auditions for Series 16. According to the new report, Cowell had no idea what was about to happen during the stunt. Simon Cowell Set on Fire During BGT Performance.
Kylie Jenner honors son Aire’s 1st birthday with never-before-seen videos
Kylie Jenner celebrated her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son’s birthday with an adorable Instagram tribute on Thursday. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars,” the reality star captioned a montage of throwback videos. “best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. “mommy loves you,” she continued. “happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” The footage showed Aire smiling during beach trips, car rides and more. Kim Kardashian also honored the little one, posting an Instagram Story photo of “sweet Aire” with her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago. “The cousins just adore you and can’t wait to always play with you,”...
Keke Palmer Teases What She’s Naming Baby Boy: ‘It Gives Black American Storyline’
Keke Palmer is gearing up to welcome her first child and the soon-to-be mom is finally opening up about the day she learned she was pregnant. The Nope star released a new episode of her Baby, this is Keke Palmer podcast Tuesday where she sat down with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, and her mother, Sharon Palmer, to discuss the moment.
Selena Gomez Stuns In Strapless Purple Valentino Gown With Puff Sleeves At Golden Globes
Selena Gomez, 30, ruled the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, wearing a strapless purple velvet Valentino gown with matching puff sleeves. With her hair in a high ponytail, the singer and actress accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings by De Beers, SANTONI platform sandals, and rings, also by De Beers. She looked amazing and stole everyone’s attention on the carpet. Especially because she brought her cute 9-year-old sister, Grace Elliott Teefey, as her date for the night.
Viola Davis Is Officially an EGOT After 2023 Grammys Win
Watch: Viola Davis' Best Performances: Legacy Makers. Viola Davis has officially become the 18th EGOT recipient following her 2023 Grammy Award win for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for her memoir, Finding Me. The actress—who will also present at the Feb. 5 award show hosted by Trevor Noah—beat...
Liam Hemsworth & GF Gabriella Brooks Smile In Beverly Hills As His Ex Miley Cyrus’ Song ‘Flowers’ Charts
Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks looked like a couple of teenagers in love when they were spotted shopping in Beverly Hills. The Hunger Games alum, 33, treated the model, 26, to some retail therapy on Rodeo Drive on Saturday, January 28 and the pair could not stop smiling and laughing during the fun day out. Rocking a black denim jacket, matching pants and some shades, Liam cut a cool figure as Gabriella stunned in a black mini skirt, grey tank top and leather jacket.
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Proves Exactly Why the Backyard at Her New House Is "To Die For"
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has her "own private resort" complete with a luxurious pool and custom appliances. Teresa Giudice's new house has many jaw-dropping rooms, including the coolest movie theater, an impressive gym, and an ultra-glam kitchen. (Check out the video above for a full look inside the home.) However, according to The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, the area that's "to die for" is the expansive backyard.
bravotv.com
Milania Giudice Had the Sweetest 17th Birthday Celebration with Her Family (PICS)
Teresa Giudice shared a look at her daughter’s beautiful blue birthday cake and balloons. As Teresa Giudice continues to prove over the years, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member never lets one of daughters’ birthdays pass without a memorable family celebration. Most recently, Milania Giudice turned 17 and feted the special day in the sweetest way.
In Style
Katy Perry Wore a Bold Alternative to the Classic Gala Gown on the Red Carpet
Last night, Katy Perry made a statement in more ways than one at the annual G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles. Not only was her bold take on the gala gown an unexpected choice, but so was her company on the red carpet. For the formal occasion, Katy made...
TMZ.com
Jennifer Hudson Honors Whitney Houston at Grammy party with 'Greatest Love of All'
Jennifer Hudson brought the house down at Clive Davis's pre-Grammy party Saturday night, with a rendition of "Greatest Love of All" that would have surely left Whitney Houston impressed. Kevin Costner, Whitney's "The Bodyguard" co-star, hopped on stage with a super emotional tribute to both Whitney and Clive. Speaking to...
