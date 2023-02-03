ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Enterprise

Jennifer Hudson and Common Reportedly Dating After Filming Movie Together, ‘Things Took A Romantic Turn’

Six months after igniting dating rumors, insiders are dishing on the suspected romance budding between Jennifer Hudson and rapper Common. The two Chicago natives star alongside each other in the upcoming action thriller Breathe and apparently got really close while practicing their lines. New reports claim Hudson and Common are indeed an item and have been dating since onlookers first caught them cozying up to each other in July 2022.
Footwear News

‘Pregnant’ Eva Longoria Impressively Dances in Heels to Viral Shakira Revenge Song

Eva Longoria is currently filming an undisclosed project in New York City. The actress shared a behind-the-scenes video of her work day to her TikTok this weekend, revealing the look of her new character. Dressed in a white bodycon dress, Longoria surprised her followers with a fake baby bump, while dancing to Shakira’s new revenge song with Bizarrap titled “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” which has been going viral on TikTok. The “Desperate Housewives” star’s dress featured a scoop neckline and a below-the-knee hemline. Longoria styled this chic ensemble with a caramel overcoat and a white over-the-shoulder purse with a thin gold chain...
Amy Christie

Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.
bravotv.com

Josh Flagg & Bobby Boyd Co-Listed a Property Amid Their Divorce, but We’ll Let Flagg Explain

The MDLLA agent opened up about teaming up with his ex-husband to sell a $15 million house — and Tracy Tutor shared why it’s a “disaster.”. On the February 2 episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Josh Flagg told Tracy Tutor about his incredible $15 million “turnkey” listing. However, he explained, there was a “caveat”: “It’s co-listed with my soon-to-be ex-husband.”
talentrecap.com

Simon Cowell Reportedly Set on Fire in Scary ‘BGT’ Performance

Simon Cowell was reportedly set on fire in a scary performance on Britain’s Got Talent, which has recently been filming auditions for Series 16. According to the new report, Cowell had no idea what was about to happen during the stunt. Simon Cowell Set on Fire During BGT Performance.
Page Six

Kylie Jenner honors son Aire’s 1st birthday with never-before-seen videos

Kylie Jenner celebrated her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son’s birthday with an adorable Instagram tribute on Thursday. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars,” the reality star captioned a montage of throwback videos. “best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. “mommy loves you,” she continued. “happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” The footage showed Aire smiling during beach trips, car rides and more. Kim Kardashian also honored the little one, posting an Instagram Story photo of “sweet Aire” with her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago. “The cousins just adore you and can’t wait to always play with you,”...
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Stuns In Strapless Purple Valentino Gown With Puff Sleeves At Golden Globes

Selena Gomez, 30, ruled the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, wearing a strapless purple velvet Valentino gown with matching puff sleeves. With her hair in a high ponytail, the singer and actress accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings by De Beers, SANTONI platform sandals, and rings, also by De Beers. She looked amazing and stole everyone’s attention on the carpet. Especially because she brought her cute 9-year-old sister, Grace Elliott Teefey, as her date for the night.
E! News

Viola Davis Is Officially an EGOT After 2023 Grammys Win

Watch: Viola Davis' Best Performances: Legacy Makers. Viola Davis has officially become the 18th EGOT recipient following her 2023 Grammy Award win for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for her memoir, Finding Me. The actress—who will also present at the Feb. 5 award show hosted by Trevor Noah—beat...
HollywoodLife

Liam Hemsworth & GF Gabriella Brooks Smile In Beverly Hills As His Ex Miley Cyrus’ Song ‘Flowers’ Charts

Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks looked like a couple of teenagers in love when they were spotted shopping in Beverly Hills. The Hunger Games alum, 33, treated the model, 26, to some retail therapy on Rodeo Drive on Saturday, January 28 and the pair could not stop smiling and laughing during the fun day out. Rocking a black denim jacket, matching pants and some shades, Liam cut a cool figure as Gabriella stunned in a black mini skirt, grey tank top and leather jacket.
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Proves Exactly Why the Backyard at Her New House Is "To Die For"

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has her "own private resort" complete with a luxurious pool and custom appliances. Teresa Giudice's new house has many jaw-dropping rooms, including the coolest movie theater, an impressive gym, and an ultra-glam kitchen. (Check out the video above for a full look inside the home.) However, according to The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, the area that's "to die for" is the expansive backyard.
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Had the Sweetest 17th Birthday Celebration with Her Family (PICS)

Teresa Giudice shared a look at her daughter’s beautiful blue birthday cake and balloons. As Teresa Giudice continues to prove over the years, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member never lets one of daughters’ birthdays pass without a memorable family celebration. Most recently, Milania Giudice turned 17 and feted the special day in the sweetest way.
TMZ.com

Jennifer Hudson Honors Whitney Houston at Grammy party with 'Greatest Love of All'

Jennifer Hudson brought the house down at Clive Davis's pre-Grammy party Saturday night, with a rendition of "Greatest Love of All" that would have surely left Whitney Houston impressed. Kevin Costner, Whitney's "The Bodyguard" co-star, hopped on stage with a super emotional tribute to both Whitney and Clive. Speaking to...

