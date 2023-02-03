Read full article on original website
Mr. James Louis Horne, Tarrytown
Mr. James Louis Horne, age 87, of the Tarrytown community, passed away on February 4, 2023. Mr. Horne is survived by his wife of over 63 years and the love of his life, Martha Fountain Horne; three children, Sonya Horne Patterson (and David) of North Carolina, Keith Horne (and Lindy) of Vidalia and Karen Horne Outler (and Glen) of Vidalia; six grandchildren, Travis Coxwell, Andrew Horne, Sarah Coxwell Harris, Margaret Patterson Tanner, Kevin Horne and Olivia Patterson; two great-grandchildren, Harper and Huxley Harris; sisters, Dorothy Horne Perks of Savannah and Sue Horne Taylor of Vidalia, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Irma Lee Horne of Kibbee.
Lions Club Bring Mobile Unit to Lyons
Lions Club members focus their efforts on protecting eyesight, and one of the tools the organization uses visited The Mercy Clinic recently in Lyons. Lyons Lions Club President Lucretia Nobles, said, It is a pleasure to have the van here in Lyons at The Mercy Clinic. A lot of times it’s the bus we see, but in the van they are also capable of bringing what they need to do a professional eye exam, fill prescriptions for glasses and they even have a doctor online who is overseeing the exam.
Ms. Rosalie C. Morgan, Soperton
Memorial services for Ms. Rosalie C. Morgan will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Higgs Funeral Home in Soperton. Brother Robbie Byrd will officiate. Ms. Morgan died Friday, February 03, 2023 at Treutlen Health/Rehab and will be laid to rest beside her husband at a later date.
Local church to host community cookout this Saturday
Church of God the Bibleway Statesboro invites the citizens of Statesboro and Bulloch County to their community cookout this Saturday, February 4, at the Bibleway Apostolic Plaza at 323 West Main Street. The cookout begins at noon. Their outreach ministry is happy to give back to and meet new faces in the local area.
75th annual Miss Georgia Southern University Scholarship Competition is Saturday night
The 75th Annual Miss Georgia Southern University Scholarship Competition (formerly pageant) will be held on February 4, 2023, at the Nessmith-Lane Performing Arts Center on the Statesboro campus. Doors will open at 5:30pm, and the competition begins at 6pm. Contestants will compete for the title of Miss Georgia Southern University,...
Gavel Passed At Greater Vidalia Chamber of Commerce
With the ceremonial passing of the gavel, the voluntary leadership of the Greater Vidalia Chamber of Commerce was passed Friday night from the outgoing Chairman John Koon to Chairman Mike Hagan. “I think we have one of the greatest Chambers in the state,” Koon said. “It’s been an exciting year....
Washington County student charged in school threat
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Washington County student has been charged over an alleged threat made at T.J. Elder Middle School on Thursday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a request by the Washington County Board of Education Police Department to assist in investigating an alleged threat at TJ Elder Middle School.
02/02/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Bulloch County man charged with insurance fraud
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Eugene Howard, 61, of Statesboro, has been charged with one count of insurance fraud. In June of 2021, Mr. Howard was involved in a vehicle collision and shortly thereafter filed a claim with Progressive Insurance. Mr. Howard’s claim was successfully processed, and he was eligible for $3,749.23 from Progressive towards his repair costs. Next month, Mr. Howard was involved in another vehicle collision and submitted photos with bumper damage identical to the prior incident as evidence in a second insurance claim.
Area Police Blotter
Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Kersey, Timothy Darren – Vidalia – Criminal trespass/bench warrant (Vidalia) Roberson, Tiger TaQuan – Hinesville – Possession of firearm by convicted felon/simple obstruction/possession of ecstasy/terroristic threats/criminal damage to property/theft by taking. Thigpen, Gary Jordan – Pembroke – Possession of...
Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in prison in barracks stabbing death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A former Fort Stewart soldier has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a former fellow soldier in his barracks room. According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David Estes, 29-year-old Byron Booker, of Ludowici, previously pleaded guilty to premeditated murder of a member of the United […]
Manhunt underway following Wayne County deadly shooting
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Community Circle, off of Rayonier Road, just after 11 a.m. on Friday for a report of a shooting.
Winterfest block party is Friday night downtown
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host the WinterFest block party on West Main St. and West Vine St. this First Friday, February 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. This WinterFest block party will provide an evening for you to enjoy with family, friends, and even your pets. You...
Douglas man arrested and charged after allegedly breaking into ex's home, hitting her while she slept
A man is now in custody on two charges following an alleged domestic dispute, with one of the offenses carrying a life sentence if convicted. The suspect, Perry Forest, allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend and began punching her while she was asleep. According to a report obtained...
GA Southern adds 3 football coaches
STATESBORO (WSAV) – Georgia Southern has added three football coaches over a two-week period from Jan. 13 to Jan 25. The first coach is a familiar face to Eagles fans, BJ Johnson. He returns as the wide receivers coach. During his career in Statesboro, from 2013 to 2016, he caught 93 balls for over 1,300 […]
Convicted drug dealer back in jail for same offense
Almost ten years after being released from prison following convictions for selling and possessing cocaine, 37-year-old Kevin Landers has returned to the Coffee County Jail for the same offense. Last week, detectives with the Coffee County Drug Unit and K-9 deputies executed a search warrant on Landers at his residence,...
37-year-old arrested on multiple drug charges following traffic stop
Officers from the Douglas Police Department recently charged 37-year-old Grant Moore with multiple drug offenses after they allegedly discovered substances including methamphetamine, marijuana, and two types of pills during a search of his vehicle. A captain with the department reported that on January 19, he was near the intersection of...
Bulldog Baseball Rolls Past Treutlen County 14-0 in Scrimmage
Toombs County Bulldogs baseball team defeated Treutlen 15-0 on Wednesday as three Bulldog pitchers combined to throw a shutout. The Bulldogs fired up the offense in the first inning when Jackson Jenkins drove in a run with a double, and secured the victory thanks to another 12 runs in the third inning. The rally was led by walks by Caleb McCoy and Charles Spivey, singles by Ryder Sears and Dawson Brantley, fielder’s choices by Kipp Mosley and Cameron Ledford, an error on a ball put in play by Jenkins, and a double by Tucker Braddy.
