ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

Comments / 1

Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mr. James Louis Horne, Tarrytown

Mr. James Louis Horne, age 87, of the Tarrytown community, passed away on February 4, 2023. Mr. Horne is survived by his wife of over 63 years and the love of his life, Martha Fountain Horne; three children, Sonya Horne Patterson (and David) of North Carolina, Keith Horne (and Lindy) of Vidalia and Karen Horne Outler (and Glen) of Vidalia; six grandchildren, Travis Coxwell, Andrew Horne, Sarah Coxwell Harris, Margaret Patterson Tanner, Kevin Horne and Olivia Patterson; two great-grandchildren, Harper and Huxley Harris; sisters, Dorothy Horne Perks of Savannah and Sue Horne Taylor of Vidalia, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Irma Lee Horne of Kibbee.
TARRYTOWN, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Lions Club Bring Mobile Unit to Lyons

Lions Club members focus their efforts on protecting eyesight, and one of the tools the organization uses visited The Mercy Clinic recently in Lyons. Lyons Lions Club President Lucretia Nobles, said, It is a pleasure to have the van here in Lyons at The Mercy Clinic. A lot of times it’s the bus we see, but in the van they are also capable of bringing what they need to do a professional eye exam, fill prescriptions for glasses and they even have a doctor online who is overseeing the exam.
LYONS, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Ms. Rosalie C. Morgan, Soperton

Memorial services for Ms. Rosalie C. Morgan will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Higgs Funeral Home in Soperton. Brother Robbie Byrd will officiate. Ms. Morgan died Friday, February 03, 2023 at Treutlen Health/Rehab and will be laid to rest beside her husband at a later date.
SOPERTON, GA
Grice Connect

Local church to host community cookout this Saturday

Church of God the Bibleway Statesboro invites the citizens of Statesboro and Bulloch County to their community cookout this Saturday, February 4, at the Bibleway Apostolic Plaza at 323 West Main Street. The cookout begins at noon. Their outreach ministry is happy to give back to and meet new faces in the local area.
STATESBORO, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Gavel Passed At Greater Vidalia Chamber of Commerce

With the ceremonial passing of the gavel, the voluntary leadership of the Greater Vidalia Chamber of Commerce was passed Friday night from the outgoing Chairman John Koon to Chairman Mike Hagan. “I think we have one of the greatest Chambers in the state,” Koon said. “It’s been an exciting year....
VIDALIA, GA
WRDW-TV

Washington County student charged in school threat

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Washington County student has been charged over an alleged threat made at T.J. Elder Middle School on Thursday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a request by the Washington County Board of Education Police Department to assist in investigating an alleged threat at TJ Elder Middle School.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

02/02/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Grice Connect

Bulloch County man charged with insurance fraud

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Eugene Howard, 61, of Statesboro, has been charged with one count of insurance fraud. In June of 2021, Mr. Howard was involved in a vehicle collision and shortly thereafter filed a claim with Progressive Insurance. Mr. Howard’s claim was successfully processed, and he was eligible for $3,749.23 from Progressive towards his repair costs. Next month, Mr. Howard was involved in another vehicle collision and submitted photos with bumper damage identical to the prior incident as evidence in a second insurance claim.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Area Police Blotter

Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Kersey, Timothy Darren – Vidalia – Criminal trespass/bench warrant (Vidalia) Roberson, Tiger TaQuan – Hinesville – Possession of firearm by convicted felon/simple obstruction/possession of ecstasy/terroristic threats/criminal damage to property/theft by taking. Thigpen, Gary Jordan – Pembroke – Possession of...
VIDALIA, GA
WJCL

Manhunt underway following Wayne County deadly shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Community Circle, off of Rayonier Road, just after 11 a.m. on Friday for a report of a shooting.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Winterfest block party is Friday night downtown

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host the WinterFest block party on West Main St. and West Vine St. this First Friday, February 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. This WinterFest block party will provide an evening for you to enjoy with family, friends, and even your pets. You...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

GA Southern adds 3 football coaches

STATESBORO (WSAV) – Georgia Southern has added three football coaches over a two-week period from Jan. 13 to Jan 25. The first coach is a familiar face to Eagles fans, BJ Johnson. He returns as the wide receivers coach. During his career in Statesboro, from 2013 to 2016, he caught 93 balls for over 1,300 […]
STATESBORO, GA
douglasnow.com

Convicted drug dealer back in jail for same offense

Almost ten years after being released from prison following convictions for selling and possessing cocaine, 37-year-old Kevin Landers has returned to the Coffee County Jail for the same offense. Last week, detectives with the Coffee County Drug Unit and K-9 deputies executed a search warrant on Landers at his residence,...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

37-year-old arrested on multiple drug charges following traffic stop

Officers from the Douglas Police Department recently charged 37-year-old Grant Moore with multiple drug offenses after they allegedly discovered substances including methamphetamine, marijuana, and two types of pills during a search of his vehicle. A captain with the department reported that on January 19, he was near the intersection of...
DOUGLAS, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Bulldog Baseball Rolls Past Treutlen County 14-0 in Scrimmage

Toombs County Bulldogs baseball team defeated Treutlen 15-0 on Wednesday as three Bulldog pitchers combined to throw a shutout. The Bulldogs fired up the offense in the first inning when Jackson Jenkins drove in a run with a double, and secured the victory thanks to another 12 runs in the third inning. The rally was led by walks by Caleb McCoy and Charles Spivey, singles by Ryder Sears and Dawson Brantley, fielder’s choices by Kipp Mosley and Cameron Ledford, an error on a ball put in play by Jenkins, and a double by Tucker Braddy.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy