ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

On Capitol Hill, Greg Steube Brings Back ‘Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act’

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yj4s_0kbHQWzb00

This week, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., brought back his “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act,” which he has pushed in recent years.

When he first brought out the bill at the start of 2020, the congressman insisted the bill will “ensure that women and girls are allowed a fair playing field in competitive sports by prohibiting the use of Title IX funds to support women’s sports in which biological male athletes are allowed to participate against biological women athletes.” The bill would have “biological females compete against other biological females in women’s competitive sports that are funded through Title IX” and “requires that sex for the purpose of sport be determined by the athlete’s sex as determined by a physician at birth.”

Steube weighed in on the bill on Wednesday.

“Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports is a complete affront to the hardworking women and girls who have spent their lives training to achieve their dreams. It’s simple: biological males have no place in women’s sports,” said Steube. “Last spring, Sarasota’s own, Emma Weyant, was robbed of her NCAA Championship in the 500 Freestyle by a biological male, Lia Thomas. Floridians and Americans across the country are rightly outraged at what has become of women’s sports. We’ve seen time and time again how the far left only favors fairness when it aligns with their woke agenda. That’s why today, I’m pleased to reintroduce legislation that ensures women and girls a fair playing field in competitive sports.”

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-NC, who leads the U.S. House Education and the Workforce Committee, is backing the proposal.

“I refuse to sacrifice the safety of girls and women on the field and in the locker room to the woke Left. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023 will restore the safety, privacy, and opportunities of women and girls in sports. Our nation passed Title IX 50 years ago to give women equal access to education and athletic opportunities. This revolutionized women’s sports. Moving backward is not an option. We must honor the original intent of Title IX,” said Foxx.

Foxx joined more than a dozen House Republicans, including U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Dan Webster, as co-sponsors.

The issue is not a new one for Steube. Back in the spring of 2019, from his seat on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, Steube brought out an amendment to the “Equality Act” which would “ensure that nothing in the bill could be construed to require biological females to compete against biological males in sports.” Steube’s amendment was shot down by the Democrat majority on the committee.

Comments / 0

Related
FloridaDaily

Greg Steube Brings Back Eight National Security Proposals

This week, U.S. Rep Greg Steube, R-Fla., announced he brought back eight bills “to protect America’s national security and counter global threats.”. “This legislation delivers on our majority’s promise to implement policies that will make our nation safer. America must exude strength on the international stage and that means protecting our own national security while taking steps to counter global threats and hold our adversaries accountable,” said Rep. Steube. “I’m introducing eight bills that will minimize threats to our national security, counter the Chinese Communist Party, target and sanction terrorists, and address bias against our ally, Israel.”
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Brings Back END FENTANYL Act

Last week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., brought back his “Eradicating Narcotic Drugs and Formulating Effective New Tools to Address National Yearly Losses of Life (END FENTANYL) Act. “. Scott first introduced the bill in June 2022. The bill “would require the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection...
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Calls on Congress to Let States Use Phone-Jamming Systems in Prisons

Last week, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody called on congressional leaders to pass legislation to give states the authority to use phone-jamming systems in prisons. Last year, Moody’s Statewide Prosecutors worked with state and federal law enforcement agencies to shut down a massive fentanyl trafficking operation, where drug cartel members used contraband cellphones to issue orders from within prison. The massive interdiction effort resulted in the seizure of more than 50 pounds of fentanyl, enough to kill approximately half of Florida’s population. Statewide Prosecutors charged 25 defendants, including SUR-13 gang members, with multiple felony counts. On the heels of this operation, Moody asked Congress to take action to help stop the use of contraband cellphones in prison.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Brings Back Nine ‘Pro-Florida’ Proposals

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., announced last week that reintroduced nine bills that he insisted are “pro-Florida.”. “Florida is blessed with abundant natural resources, rich agricultural industries, thriving small businesses, and a growing advanced manufacturing sector. Our state continues to lead the way, serving as a beacon of hope and opportunity for Americans,” Rubio said. “We’ve accomplished a lot over the past 12 years, and I’ll continue fighting on behalf of the hardworking men and women of Florida to solve problems and deliver commonsense solutions.”
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Kat Cammack Will Help lead Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues

A congresswoman from the Sunshine State will take over as one of the co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues. U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., is moving up from a vice chair of the caucus to a co-chair. She will lead the caucus alongside U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev. U.S. Reps. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, and Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Ohio, will serve as vice chairs.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

John Rutherford to Help Lead Two Caucuses on Capitol Hill

Last week, U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., announced he will help lead two caucuses on Capitol Hill. Rutherford is joining U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., to lead the Congressional Deaf Caucus which is “dedicated to bolstering the relationship between members of Congress and their Deaf and hard of hearing constituents and advocating for accessibility policies.”
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Brings Back Eight Bills to Take on ‘Left’s Anti-American Woke Agenda’

Last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., announced he reintroduced eight bills “that push back on the political left’s anti-American woke agenda.”. “Woke ideology has infected every aspect of American life and culture. It is hurting our kids, tearing apart communities, and weakening our military. Meanwhile, our adversaries are laughing at us. This is crazy and has to stop. I will continue to fight for common sense to be restored to our government and way of life,” Rubio said.
FloridaDaily

John Rutherford Staying on Appropriations, Ethics Committees

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., announced his week that he keeping his seats on the U.S. House Appropriations and the Ethics Committees. “Throughout my time on the Appropriations Committee, I have fought to safeguard taxpayer dollars and eliminate waste. I will continue to work with my colleagues on the Committee, under Chairwoman Granger’s leadership, to find bipartisan solutions that support our nation’s priorities,” said Rutherford. “I am also looking forward to serving alongside my colleagues on the House Ethics Committee to ensure our nation’s government operates with fairness and impartiality on behalf of the American people.”
FloridaDaily

Lois Frankel Staying on the House Appropriations Committee

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., announced she will serve a third term on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee. “Serving on the Appropriations Committee presents me with the opportunity to influence federal spending,” said Frankel. “In that role, I will continue to champion the well-being of our working families and seniors.”
FloridaDaily

Philip Wegmann Opinion: GOP Right Flank Tests McCarthy’s Ability To Negotiate on Debt

Kevin McCarthy walked out of the West Wing with a kind of optimism that perhaps only a politician enjoying a second lease on public life can understand. The new House speaker had just met with a president who insists there will be no negotiations over raising the debt ceiling. McCarthy leads a narrow Republican House majority hell-bent on forcing exactly that. Somehow, after more than an hour of talks in the Oval Office, McCarthy reported that he had a vision of “where we can find common ground.”
COLORADO STATE
FloridaDaily

Gus Bilirakis Will Chairs House Innovation, Data and Commerce Subcommittee

Last week, U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., the chairwoman of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, named U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., to lead the U.S. House Innovation, Data and Commerce Subcommittee. “This subcommittee has jurisdiction over interstate and foreign commerce; consumer protection; data security and privacy; motor...
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy