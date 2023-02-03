Read full article on original website
Middle Market CFOs See 2023 as Year of Opportunity and Resilience
Nearly half (47%) of middle market CFOs predict double-digit growth in 2023, up from 32% one year before, according to a new study by BDO USA. These projections follow an unexpectedly strong 2022, in which 79% of companies surveyed saw revenue and profitability growth. “Middle market CFOs are focused on...
6 Strategic Priorities for the Manufacturing Industry in 2023
Demand was up in 2022, but the ongoing labor shortage made it harder to fulfill orders. To fill the gap, manufacturers had to recruit workers from competitors and other industries like hospitality, restaurants and major retailers mostly by offering higher wages. Inflation and rising wages pinched profits. In mid-October, Social...
How AI Helps Manufacturers Achieve Innovation
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a transformative technology for manufacturing and logistics organizations and the C-suite is under a great deal of pressure to ensure their organizations have deployed it. AI is currently one of the hottest enterprise technologies. However, AI is not a magic, shiny toy that’s a set it and forget it kind of technology. Getting real value from an AI project requires a well-developed and comprehensive strategy that’s crafted to achieve a specific business goal.
Data Use and Measurements to Optimize Warehouse Performance
As the dust settles on the 2022 peak season and the new year begins it’s time to evaluate the performance of fulfillment operations. Almost every brand or third-party logistics (3PL) provider needs to improve efficiency, increase savings, and better serve customers. With the right data and key performance indicators (KPIs) you can measure the performance of business and the impact on profit margin.
7 Steps and 5 Adjustments to Handle Today's Supply Chain Manufacturing Issues
Recent years have ripped the veil off the interconnected nature of the products we use daily and the global nature of the world, highlighting both similarities and vulnerabilities. Supply chains are often thought of as the way to move a final product to its end-user without giving credit to the complexity of creating those products within their chains.
Employers Could Improve Workplace Safety: Study
Nearly 94% of respondents from an Ansell survey state it’s very important that their employer prioritizes physical safety in the workplace. Additionally, 76% said they are more likely to join or stay with an employer who prioritizes their physical safety, and that percentage jumps to 82% among workers who have previously been injured on the job.
3 Ways Inefficiency Delays CPGs and Retailers
Retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands are struggling to thrive while navigating a perfect storm of factors, altogether which are dramatically impacting supply chains and consumption patterns. Traditional issues of how best to handle stockouts and excess inventory are being amplified by the pandemic’s long-term fallout, inflation and geopolitical tensions as well as business and consumer fears about an impending recession.
Asset Visibility is Necessary for Minimal Supply Chain Risks
Supply chains are incredibly complex, with the interconnected networks of partner companies sourcing materials and moving them to production. Since they involve so many steps, workers and companies there's potential for something to go wrong at some point. Security is even more challenging due to the increasing number of network devices as companies seek to improve their business, manufacturing and supply chain operations. This device boom means more supply chain manipulation opportunities. Interruptions can occur at any point in the supply chain, opening the doors to security risks. Organizations cannot identify that something went wrong let alone when, where and how a compromise occurred.
Air Cargo Closes 2022 Near Pre-Pandemic Levels
Data for global air freight markets show that 2022 full-year demand for air cargo took a significant step back from 2021 levels but was close to 2019 performance, according to research from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Capacity in 2022, measured in available cargo ton-kilometers (ACTKs), was 3% above...
