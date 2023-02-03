Supply chains are incredibly complex, with the interconnected networks of partner companies sourcing materials and moving them to production. Since they involve so many steps, workers and companies there's potential for something to go wrong at some point. Security is even more challenging due to the increasing number of network devices as companies seek to improve their business, manufacturing and supply chain operations. This device boom means more supply chain manipulation opportunities. Interruptions can occur at any point in the supply chain, opening the doors to security risks. Organizations cannot identify that something went wrong let alone when, where and how a compromise occurred.

