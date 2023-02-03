Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
b93radio.com
Chimney Fire Strikes Town of Sheboygan Home
Fire crews respond to a report of a house fire in the Town of Sheboygan late Saturday night. Fire Chief Ed Biederwolf says they were notified via 911 shortly after 11 p.m. with the caller reporting flames coming from the chimney of the structure. Crews arrived at the home and deployed chimney chains to clean out the chimney while thermal imaging was used to monitor conditions in the home and make sure the fire didn’t begin to spread.
b93radio.com
Scrap Yard Fire in Newton Visible for Miles
Roughly 70 firefighters from Sheboygan, Manitowoc Brown, and Calumet Counties spent hours fighting a fire at B&B Metals Processing in Newton on Saturday. The 911 call was made around 1 Saturday afternoon – and employees assisted firefighters by pulling apart the scrap pile so fire crews could put out the flames, which generated a smoke plume that was visible from miles away.
b93radio.com
Fondy High Speed Chase Ends Near Sheboygan County Line
A high-speed chase that began in the City of Fond du Lac ended about a mile shy of the Sheboygan County line on Saturday morning. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said the chase began shortly before 3 a.m. when a deputy stopped a vehicle on Johnson Street near Highway 41 for a suspended and mismatched plate. The driver and lone occupant, whom the deputy suspected was drinking, also gave his brother’s name, even as the deputy positively I.D.’d him as a 35-year-old Oshkosh man wanted on active arrest warrants and under probation for fleeing and eluding an officer. The driver, instead of exiting the vehicle, fled at high speed eastward through the city and eastbound on Highway 23. Some 15 miles down the line the vehicle missed a turn at Hillview Road, crossed the median and into the westbound lanes where a Sheriff’s deputy, assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, forced him off the road. The driver fled on foot but he was stopped with a taser and taken into custody.
Comments / 0