On Sunday, February 12, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles being a two-point and a relatively high-predicted point total of 49.5, the game should be both close and high scoring, which is to say, highly entertaining.Such a game deserves worthy party snacks. Instead of opting for pizza or wings from national chains, why not let some top Houston restaurants help cater the feast. The list below includes plenty of places selling wings, gumbo, sandwich trays, and more. Better Luck Tomorrow The acclaimed Heights bar and restaurant is offering...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO