Ripple’s chief technology officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has just weighed in on the controversial XRP buyback proposal, specifying it looks like a “scam”. On February 6, Schwartz took to Twitter to reveal that although he has not yet taken a closer look at the scheme but the XRP buyback program, a proposal was floated by Jimmy Vallee of Valhill Capital in 2021, resembles a scam. This comes after pro-Ripple lawyer, John E Deaton, separated himself from the XRP buyback proposal and denied accepting any money for his legal efforts in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit. In addition, Schwartz emphasized unspecified incidents in 2012 and 2022, cautioning users to be wary of anyone offering high returns for low risk. He tweeted,

