Georgia ATH Martavious Collins reopens recruitment
Rome (Ga.) tight end Martavious Collins re-opened his recruitment on Monday morning in a post on his social media account. The No. 19-ranked athlete and No. 74-ranked overall player in the class, per the 247Sports Composite, chose Alabama last summer. “I picked Alabama because everybody is held to a high...
Auburn football newcomers receive numbers for 2023 season
Here's a look at the number of every Auburn newcomer that enrolled in the spring.
Joseph Goodman: Can’t ignore obvious with Auburn basketball
It appears like Auburn’s time among the top 25 teams in college basketball might be coming to an end. At 32 straight weeks as a ranked team, it has been a program-altering run. With Bruce Pearl as its coach, Auburn men’s basketball has established itself as one of the premier programs in the SEC and the country. The streak included Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, the glorious rise of deep-fried memes, a new name for the arena and the addition of The Jungle to the short list of best atmospheres in college basketball.
Scarbinsky: Does Auburn take basketball more seriously than Alabama?
This is an opinion column. Add this true fact to the overwhelming body of evidence that the state of Alabama is not just for football anymore, if it ever was. For the second straight year, an SEC program in this state has rewarded its highly successful basketball coach with a lengthy, lucrative new contract - with the all-important month of March still four weeks away.
247Sports
Tennessee vs. Auburn basketball: No. 2 Vols earn buzz from national media after surviving No. 25 Tigers, 46-43
Calling Saturday’s Auburn-Tennessee tilt a “slugfest” might be kind. No. 2 Tennessee survived No. 25 Auburn’s upset bid in a 46-43 rock fight. Tennessee and Auburn combined to shoot 5 for 48 from 3-point range (10.4%), so it was fitting that it came down to a controversial long-range bomb on the game's final play.
Everything Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' win over No. 25 Auburn
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 2 Tennessee's 44-41 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say after the Vols improved to 19-4 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play. If it’s nice to be...
GALLERY: The best shots from Auburn baseball's Saturday action
Take a look at the best shots from Auburn baseball's action this weekend.
Ben Aigamaua has long history working with Hugh Freeze
Ben Aigamaua, who coaches tight ends for the Auburn football team, has a long history with Coach Hugh Freeze.
247Sports
War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments
Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
247Sports
Plainsman Park improvements approved by Auburn Board of Trustees
AUBURN, Alabama—On Friday, the Auburn University Board of Trustees gave final approval to upgrades at Plainsman Park, signaling a huge step in the right direction for the Auburn baseball program off the field. With Butch Thompson and the Tigers making two College World Series appearances in the last three baseball seasons and four NCAA Tournament appearances overall, Auburn’s program is in a great place on the diamond and now what was one of the top college baseball venues in the country will get a much-needed upgrade to match.
opelikaobserver.com
New Way to Play Coming to Auburn-Opelika Area
OPELIKA — Construction is underway at 615 Parker Way in Opelika, behind Lowes. The site marks the future home of Tigertown Sports, an indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue for families and individuals of all ages. Owned and operated by Auburn Hospitality, Tigertown Sports adds several new and exciting ways to play in the Auburn-Opelika area.
WRBL Sports Director Jack Patterson marks 10 years at News 3
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Feb. 4 may seem like a normal day to many, but to WRBL’s Sports Director Jack Patterson it continues to mark another year at WRBL. 10 years ago today, Patterson started his career right here in his hometown. Take a look at just a glimpse of his journey so far.
opelikaobserver.com
Walk-On’s to Celebrate Grand Opening in Opelika
OPELIKA — Tiger Town will soon be hosting game days with a taste of Louisiana when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Feb. 6. Located at 3041 Capps Way, just a few minutes from the Auburn University campus, Walk-On’s will kick off its grand opening celebration and festivities at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting hosted by its executive team and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Opelika-Auburn News
Because of Betty Fulmer, a book and a burger joint: Auburn couple opens The Table, a space for people to gather in downtown Auburn
In the upstairs area above what used to be the Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant in downtown Auburn, one family has decided to create a free space for people in the community to gather called The Table. Whether it’s students needing a space to study, small groups needing a place to meet...
WTVM
Opelika continues cleanup efforts in 2022 downtown fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika is continuing clean up efforts at a downtown building that caught fire last year. At The time of the fire the business was closed and no one was inside and as of today it’s still unknown what exactly caused the fire.
WTVM
Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
WTVM
Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus. The accident happened in the intersection of Woodruff Farm Road and Corporate Ridge Parkway. According to authorities, there are injuries involved in the crash. Stay with News Leader...
WTVM
Man convicted in 2022 Phenix City gas station murder
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man has been convicted for a deadly gas station shooting in Phenix City last year. The Russell County District Attorney tells News Leader 9 that Briterrin Campbell was convicted on Feb. 1. On May 4, 2022, Campbell shot 27-year-old Anthony Thomas at the Marathon...
LaGrange police investigate second home shot within 24-hour span
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the second home shot within a 24-hour span. On Feb. 2 around 8:26 p.m., officers responded to the scene. Upon arriving, officers spoke to the victim who said he was inside his home when he heard a noise coming from around his television. He found […]
