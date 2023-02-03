At last: some good news on the railway. According to a briefing provided by the Department for Transport to the Telegraph, return train fares are to be scrapped in favour of simplified “single-leg” pricing.This should see many one-way fares almost halved.The transport secretary, Mark Harper, is expected to confirm the move in a lecture to the railway industry on Tuesday.But how will removing the many anomalies in the fares system affect your journey plans? These are the key questions and answers.What’s the problem with train fares?Many people feel they are too high, and this move should address some of...

9 HOURS AGO