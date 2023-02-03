Read full article on original website
British Airways Pilots Are Finding Inventive Ways Around Airline’s Controversial New Social Media Guidelines That Have Divided Opinion
British Airways pilots are starting to find clever and inventive way to get around controversial new social media guidelines that prohibit staff from capturing content to post on social media whenever they are “professionally engaged” in their job. Following an uproar over the policy by pilots, cabin crew...
Passengers Claim They Were Trapped On Etihad Airways Flight From Toronto For Nearly 24 Hours After Two Diversions, a Technical Snag and Crew Change
Passengers onboard an Etihad Airways flight from Toronto to Abu Dhabi claim they were stuck onboard the aircraft for a total of nearly 24 hours after the plane was diverted twice – first for a broken part to be replaced and then for an unscheduled change of crew. Several...
Spot The Difference: Cathay Pacific Executive Fires Back at Rival Singapore Airlines Over All Too ‘Similar’ Commercial
A senior marketing executive at Cathay Pacific has seemingly suggested rival Singapore Airlines big budget new marketing campaign over claims it’s all too similar to a set of commercials launched by Cathay in 2015. In a now-deleted post on LinkedIn, Cathay’s marketing expert Edward Bell responded to Singapore Air’s...
Return train tickets expected to be scrapped in UK rail shake-up
The often discounted rate is to be replaced with two singles costing the same as the present return fare
Airplane Art – Qatar Airways Airbus A350-900 taxiing at Hamad International Airport
It’s Sunday again, so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a Qatar Airways Airbus A350-900 taxiing at its home base of Hamad International Airport, Doha, as it goes about its business at the airport. Qatar Airways operates a fleet of 34 Airbus...
British Police Step Up Checks On Passengers Flying From Los Angeles After Unusual Rise in Cannabis Smuggling
British police say they have stepped up customs checks on travellers flying from Los Angeles after noticing an unusual rise in cannabis smuggling from the Californian city. The National Crime Agency says it has arrested at least 11 people in just eight days after two further US citizens were nabbed by cops at Heathrow Airport on January 17 when up to 50 kilos of cannabis were discovered in their checked luggage.
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
Spring Break Busier Than 2022, Woman Roofied at Denver Airport, Weirdest Flight Attendant Requests
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Sunday, February 5, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Afghan refugees settled in London told to uproot families and move 200 miles
Forty families brought to UK after fleeing Taliban given only weeks to move to West Yorkshire
Cathay Pacific reopens “The Deck” at Hong Kong, with further lounge plans
With traffic increasing through Hong Kong International Airport (as well as the airline’s other outposts), Cathay Pacific is reopening and expanding its lounge facilities. The Deck rejoins Cathay Pacific lounges at Hong Kong International Airport. The airline is also working towards reopening The Pier, First and The Wing, Business within the coming six months as it continues to add more flights to its schedule. It is located near Gate 6 in Terminal 1.
Afghan refugee in London told to give up doctorate and move to Yorkshire
University asks home secretary to intervene in move that would deprive him of scholarship and teaching roles
Rail fares: What does decision to ditch return train tickets mean for travellers?
At last: some good news on the railway. According to a briefing provided by the Department for Transport to the Telegraph, return train fares are to be scrapped in favour of simplified “single-leg” pricing.This should see many one-way fares almost halved.The transport secretary, Mark Harper, is expected to confirm the move in a lecture to the railway industry on Tuesday.But how will removing the many anomalies in the fares system affect your journey plans? These are the key questions and answers.What’s the problem with train fares?Many people feel they are too high, and this move should address some of...
An Extra-Wide Townhouse in London’s Posh Marylebone Asks £14.95 Million
The seller has repriced the lavish five-bedroom home as the city’s affluent buyers eschew houses for new apartments
What Annoys Flight Attendants Most…
As the face of the airline, flight attendants can make or break a flight and can greatly influence the way an airline is viewed. One bad apple can lead a passenger to discard the entire airline. But while so much emphasis is put on evaluating flight attendant service, let’s explore the issue of onboard interaction from the other side today. What annoys flight attendants most about their passengers?
BBC
No train services unacceptable says councillor
The suspension of train services serving small towns and villages in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire since December remains "unacceptable", a councillor said. The Marston Vale Line, which has 12 stations between Bedford and Bletchley, stopped running when Vivarail, the company that built and maintained the trains, went into administration. John Baker,...
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (5th February)
It’s the end of the week as we barrel into February. It’s also time for me to put some links, sarcasm and one-line zingers into a post that ties the week together. Yes, it’s Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. A shop of delights – Mr...
Mother whose children were sent across Channel without her arrives in UK
Woman tells how people-smugglers launched three children, aged 14, nine and five, on dinghy and left her behind
TPOL Is Moving Offices
You’ve reached TPOL. I am unavailable because I am moving to Madrid (for 2 months) starting today (see Iberia Residency Booked: Adios Puerto Rico, Hola España). Unlike my normal travels, I should resume normal operations promptly as this is a work experiment, not a travel tour. Best,. TPOL.
Shapps expresses concern for lives as NHS prepares for ‘biggest’ strike day
Business Secretary Grant Shapps has said he is concerned that the planned strike by ambulance staff on Monday will put lives at risk.Thousands of nurses and ambulance staff in England are due to strike in what many predict will be the biggest strike day the NHS has ever seen.Mr Shapps said the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has “very responsibly” told the NHS about where they will be striking and therefore enabled emergency cover to be put in place, but claimed ambulance unions have not provided such information.His comments came as he sought to justify controversial anti-strike legislation currently making...
Spaceport Cornwall: The ultimate guide to the UK's first spaceport
Spaceport Cornwall is the UK's first licensed spaceport. Here we explore the air-launch hub in more detail.
