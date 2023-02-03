ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Police Step Up Checks On Passengers Flying From Los Angeles After Unusual Rise in Cannabis Smuggling

British police say they have stepped up customs checks on travellers flying from Los Angeles after noticing an unusual rise in cannabis smuggling from the Californian city. The National Crime Agency says it has arrested at least 11 people in just eight days after two further US citizens were nabbed by cops at Heathrow Airport on January 17 when up to 50 kilos of cannabis were discovered in their checked luggage.
Cathay Pacific reopens “The Deck” at Hong Kong, with further lounge plans

With traffic increasing through Hong Kong International Airport (as well as the airline’s other outposts), Cathay Pacific is reopening and expanding its lounge facilities. The Deck rejoins Cathay Pacific lounges at Hong Kong International Airport. The airline is also working towards reopening The Pier, First and The Wing, Business within the coming six months as it continues to add more flights to its schedule. It is located near Gate 6 in Terminal 1.
Rail fares: What does decision to ditch return train tickets mean for travellers?

At last: some good news on the railway. According to a briefing provided by the Department for Transport to the Telegraph, return train fares are to be scrapped in favour of simplified “single-leg” pricing.This should see many one-way fares almost halved.The transport secretary, Mark Harper, is expected to confirm the move in a lecture to the railway industry on Tuesday.But how will removing the many anomalies in the fares system affect your journey plans? These are the key questions and answers.What’s the problem with train fares?Many people feel they are too high, and this move should address some of...
What Annoys Flight Attendants Most…

As the face of the airline, flight attendants can make or break a flight and can greatly influence the way an airline is viewed. One bad apple can lead a passenger to discard the entire airline. But while so much emphasis is put on evaluating flight attendant service, let’s explore the issue of onboard interaction from the other side today. What annoys flight attendants most about their passengers?
No train services unacceptable says councillor

The suspension of train services serving small towns and villages in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire since December remains "unacceptable", a councillor said. The Marston Vale Line, which has 12 stations between Bedford and Bletchley, stopped running when Vivarail, the company that built and maintained the trains, went into administration. John Baker,...
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (5th February)

It’s the end of the week as we barrel into February. It’s also time for me to put some links, sarcasm and one-line zingers into a post that ties the week together. Yes, it’s Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. A shop of delights – Mr...
TPOL Is Moving Offices

You’ve reached TPOL. I am unavailable because I am moving to Madrid (for 2 months) starting today (see Iberia Residency Booked: Adios Puerto Rico, Hola España). Unlike my normal travels, I should resume normal operations promptly as this is a work experiment, not a travel tour. Best,. TPOL.
Shapps expresses concern for lives as NHS prepares for ‘biggest’ strike day

Business Secretary Grant Shapps has said he is concerned that the planned strike by ambulance staff on Monday will put lives at risk.Thousands of nurses and ambulance staff in England are due to strike in what many predict will be the biggest strike day the NHS has ever seen.Mr Shapps said the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has “very responsibly” told the NHS about where they will be striking and therefore enabled emergency cover to be put in place, but claimed ambulance unions have not provided such information.His comments came as he sought to justify controversial anti-strike legislation currently making...
