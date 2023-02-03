ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

WFMJ.com

Five teens accused of burglary ring targeting Mercer County Amish

State Police have arrested five teenagers they say were part of a burglary ring that committed 21 break-is that netted more than $31,000 in stolen goods and cash from members of Mercer County’s Amish community. Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia faces 40 criminal counts including burglary, theft, criminal mischief,...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

Authorities Continue Investigation into Cherry Township Burglary

Authorities are continuing their investigation into a burglary that occurred late last week in Cherry Township. According to State Police, at least one unknown person broke into a vacant structure and stole a Husqvarna Rancher 640 chainsaw before fleeing the scene. Police say that in addition to stealing the chainsaw,...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft at SCI-Forest

FOREST/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incident:. State Police in Marienville are investigating a theft at SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, a theft of $130.00 from an inmate’s account was reported. Police say...
MARIENVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Woman Dies In Pedestrian Accident

One person died over the weekend whenever a vehicle hit a woman on a major roadway. The accident happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on Evans City Road in Butler Township near the Dollar General. When crews got on scene they found an elderly woman who had been hit by...
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

Pair accused by Harmar police of using man's missing credit card at Home Depot face felony charges

Harmar police accused two men of using another person’s credit card to make more than $2,500 in purchases from a Home Depot store in Pittsburgh. Police charged Franklin Grant Rose, 45, of Brackenridge with felony counts of access device fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud along with counts of receiving stolen property and conspiracy to receive stolen property.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wbut.com

Chimney Fire Damages Penn Twp. Home

A chimney fire caused significant damage to a home in Penn Township this weekend. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 11 a.m. Saturday for a fire at a home on Royal Oak Drive. When crews got on scene, they found flames coming from the roof of...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Driver Seriously Injured After Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Sugarcreek Borough

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was seriously injured after her vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Rocky Grove Avenue on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:36 a.m. on Friday, February 3, on Rocky Grove Avenue near its intersection with Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny County sheriff's deputies pick up man wanted in connection with Bloomfield beating

A suspect accused of beating another man in Pittsburgh last September was picked up Saturday by Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies. Matthew Derr, 48, no address given, was wanted in connection with an incident in which, authorities say, Derr punched a man and repeatedly beat him with a baseball bat. A released from Sheriff Kevin Kraus’ office said the victim suffered a head laceration that exposed his skull.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Animals removed from Beaver County home, charges filed

OHIOVILLE, Pa. — Three members of a Beaver County family face a total of more than 500 counts of animal cruelty and neglect, criminal complaints show. Eric, Cheryl and Shelby Bostwick, of Ohioville, near Industry, allegedly owned more than 100 animals living in unsanitary conditions inside and outside their home, according to the complaints.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police: Area Volunteer Firefighter Faces Theft Charges for Not Returning Raffle Ticket Money

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A volunteer firefighter has been criminally charged for allegedly stealing raffle tickets from the fire department. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Zachary Allen Bishop, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Thursday, February 2.
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
wbut.com

No Serious Injuries Following Crash in Slippery Rock Township

One person suffered minor injuries following a one car crash that occurred last week in Slippery Rock Township. According to State Police, 21-year-old Haileigh Selfridge of Butler was traveling on Keister Road near Harmony road just before 1pm on Tuesday (January 31st) when she lost control of her vehicle in the slush.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA

