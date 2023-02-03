Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
New tax changes mean more cash for most Washington residentsR.A. HeimWashington State
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Seattle's Outdoor Adventure: Hiking, Biking, and MoreSom DuttSeattle, WA
The Best Neighborhoods in SeattleAll Service MovingSeattle, WA
Related
mltnews.com
Transit alert: Mountlake Terrace freeway station closed, power out overnight Feb. 9
Sound Transit’s contractor plans to transfer from temporary power to permanent power at the Mountlake Terrace parking garage overnight Thursday, Feb. 9, causing power outages in the area. Outages will begin around 11 p.m. Feb. 9 and last until 5 a.m. Feb. 10, Sound Transit said. The MLT Freeway...
mltnews.com
Restaurant news: 21-cent doughnuts, free pizza slices — and a review of Fire and the Feast
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Top Pot Doughnuts will be celebrating its “official” anniversary by offering 21-cent Old Fashioned doughnuts in all of its cafes — including the one at Edmonds’ Salish Crossing. They plan to be stocked up, but if you want to pick up a large amount they have requested that you call to pre-order so they have enough for everyone. Only 21 cents for one of their tasty donuts. Top Pot is located at 150 Sunset Ave. S. and the number to call is 425-582-2579. They are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
mltnews.com
City of MLT seeks applicants to draft pro/con statements on fire annexation
The City of Mountlake Terrace is looking for individuals interested in serving on the voter’s pamphlet pro and con committees for a proposed ballot measure to annex into South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority (RFA). The Mountlake Terrace City Council is considering placing the proposal on...
mltnews.com
Edmonds duo continues to spread word about search and rescue K9 work
American Humane 2022 Search and Rescue dog Keb and her owner Suzanne Elshult continue to make local appearances regarding the important work search and rescue K9 volunteer teams do. Keb’s adventures are chronicled in the recently released book, A Dog’s Devotion (Lyons Press 2022). The Edmonds duo of Keb and...
mltnews.com
Remembering Bob Throndsen: ‘I’ve been lucky — in life, in love and in my work’
Veteran journalist Bob Throndsen died unexpectedly at his Edmonds home Saturday, Feb. 4. He was 75 years old. I met Bob for the first time in late February 2020, just before the COVID pandemic took hold. He expressed an interest in writing for My Edmonds News and I was thrilled to welcome such an experienced journalist to our team.
mltnews.com
Washington Kids in Transition hosting food drive for families in need Feb. 10-11
Washington Kids in Transition will be holding a food drive on Friday, Feb.10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food drive will take place at the agency’s distribution center at 19721 Scriber Lake Rd., Suite B, in Lynnwood.
mltnews.com
Still no internet for Edmonds School District
Edmonds School District students and employees will face another day — at least — of no internet access when they return to class Monday. In an email message to students, families and staff Sunday, the school district technology team said it worked all weekend and has “made good progress toward restoring internet services.”
mltnews.com
Edmonds School District names Dr. Rebecca Miner as permanent superintendent
Miner was selected by the school board last spring to be the interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. “The board feels strongly Dr. Miner is the right fit to guide our district through our strategic plan,” said School Board President Dr. Nancy Katims. “Throughout the superintendent search process, we have listened to our community and they have expressed a high degree of confidence in Dr. Miner and her leadership.”
mltnews.com
AAUW chapter hosting Feb. 11 program on art of Madhubani painting
AAUW Edmonds Sno-King chapter is sponsoring a Washington Humanities program: The Ancient Art of Madhubani Painting by Deepti Agrawal. The free talk and demonstration will be given in Edmonds College Snohomish Hall, Room 338, on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. For generations, women of a small region...
Comments / 0