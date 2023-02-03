ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurant news: 21-cent doughnuts, free pizza slices — and a review of Fire and the Feast

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Top Pot Doughnuts will be celebrating its “official” anniversary by offering 21-cent Old Fashioned doughnuts in all of its cafes — including the one at Edmonds’ Salish Crossing. They plan to be stocked up, but if you want to pick up a large amount they have requested that you call to pre-order so they have enough for everyone. Only 21 cents for one of their tasty donuts. Top Pot is located at 150 Sunset Ave. S. and the number to call is 425-582-2579. They are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Edmonds duo continues to spread word about search and rescue K9 work

American Humane 2022 Search and Rescue dog Keb and her owner Suzanne Elshult continue to make local appearances regarding the important work search and rescue K9 volunteer teams do. Keb’s adventures are chronicled in the recently released book, A Dog’s Devotion (Lyons Press 2022). The Edmonds duo of Keb and...
Still no internet for Edmonds School District

Edmonds School District students and employees will face another day — at least — of no internet access when they return to class Monday. In an email message to students, families and staff Sunday, the school district technology team said it worked all weekend and has “made good progress toward restoring internet services.”
Edmonds School District names Dr. Rebecca Miner as permanent superintendent

Miner was selected by the school board last spring to be the interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. “The board feels strongly Dr. Miner is the right fit to guide our district through our strategic plan,” said School Board President Dr. Nancy Katims. “Throughout the superintendent search process, we have listened to our community and they have expressed a high degree of confidence in Dr. Miner and her leadership.”
AAUW chapter hosting Feb. 11 program on art of Madhubani painting

AAUW Edmonds Sno-King chapter is sponsoring a Washington Humanities program: The Ancient Art of Madhubani Painting by Deepti Agrawal. The free talk and demonstration will be given in Edmonds College Snohomish Hall, Room 338, on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. For generations, women of a small region...
