Saturday was one of the best college basketball slates we've had this season. Indiana-Purdue was electric and included home fans throwing garbage on the court even though the Hoosiers were *holds hand to ear* winning. Auburn-Tennessee set basketball back a half decade with a barrage of bricks. Even LeBron James and the Lakers might not be able to knock off Iowa State in Hilton Coliseum. The Illinois-Iowa rivalry is as petty as God intended and the basketball is even better. Oh, and the matchup between Duke and North Carolina came down to the final minute just like it has forever and just how it will for the next 100 years.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO