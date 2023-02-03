ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

TDD Podcast Episode 167: Reacting to the UNC win

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer earned his first ever victory over North Carolina with a hard-fought 63-57 decision against the Tar Heels on Saturday night. The Blue Devils were led by junior captain Jeremy Roach who scored a game high 20 points along with Dereck Lively II's 14 rebounds and eight blocks.
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Look: Hubert Davis Not Happy With Duke vs. UNC Referees

Duke outlasted North Carolina 63-57 on Saturday night, winning the first of two regular season matchups between the Tobacco Road rivals. After the game, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis voiced his grievances about the officiating. The foul disparity wasn't much--UNC was whistled for 14 while Duke ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Kevin Keatts on opportunity at UVA, Casey Morsell's growth and more

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Coming off another unblemished week in ACC play, NC State is now at 19-5 (9-4 ACC) and inside the AP Poll rankings for the first time in more than four years. But the Wolfpack has a tough test coming up this Tuesday against No. 8 Virginia, which Kevin Keatts spoke about during his weekly appearance for the ACC Teleconference.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Live Game Thread: No. 19 Hurricanes basketball vs. Duke

View live updates and discuss the game between the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes and the Duke Blue Devils at the Watsco Center on Monday (7:00 p.m., ESPN). Miami (18-5, 9-4 ACC, No. 37 Kenpom) is coming off wins over Virginia Tech 92-83 and Clemson 78-74 for their first consecutive victories since December. ... Duke (17-6, 8-4, No. 30 Kenpom) has won three straight including a 63-57 win over North Carolina on Saturday. ... Miami is in a tie for fourth-place in the ACC while Duke is sixth. ... Miami enters 11th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (118.8) and 116th in defensive efficiency (102.6) and first in offense and fifth in defense in conference games. ... Duke is 44th nationally in offense (113.2) and 28th in defense (95.6) and sixth on offense, fourth in defense in ACC games. ... Duke won the last two meetings including a 68-66 victory on Jan. 21 in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

College basketball's 10 takes: Sleepwalking UNC, unranked teams to buy, Pac-12's messy POY race

Saturday was one of the best college basketball slates we've had this season. Indiana-Purdue was electric and included home fans throwing garbage on the court even though the Hoosiers were *holds hand to ear* winning. Auburn-Tennessee set basketball back a half decade with a barrage of bricks. Even LeBron James and the Lakers might not be able to knock off Iowa State in Hilton Coliseum. The Illinois-Iowa rivalry is as petty as God intended and the basketball is even better. Oh, and the matchup between Duke and North Carolina came down to the final minute just like it has forever and just how it will for the next 100 years.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Bill Cowher to speak at NC State's coaches clinic

NC State will host its annual coaching clinic April 1. Joining the Wolfpack's staff will be coaches from Appalachian State and East Carolina. However, the biggest news is former State linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Bill Cowher will serve as the keynote speaker for the 2023 Mega Football Coaching Clinic.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
abc11.com

ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill High Principal Blanchard Steps Down; Akins Named as Interim

Charles Blanchard, who has led Chapel Hill High School as its principal since 2018, announced Thursday he is stepping down from the role. In an announcement shared to families by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district, Blanchard said he is retiring from the district “with a heart full of gratitude and appreciation.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
