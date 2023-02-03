Read full article on original website
TDD Podcast Episode 167: Reacting to the UNC win
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer earned his first ever victory over North Carolina with a hard-fought 63-57 decision against the Tar Heels on Saturday night. The Blue Devils were led by junior captain Jeremy Roach who scored a game high 20 points along with Dereck Lively II's 14 rebounds and eight blocks.
Hubert Davis: UNC Must Recommit to Its Offensive Strengths
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina had two transition points in its 63-57 loss at Duke, which followed five transition points in the 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh last Wednesday. In the two losses, UNC shot 34.3 percent from the field vs. the Blue Devils and 34.8 percent vs. the Panthers.
Jeremy Roach named ACC Player of the Week, Dereck Lively ACC Rookie of the Week
Duke Sports Information - Fresh off two straight games with 20+ points, junior guard Jeremy Roach has been named Co-ACC Player of the Week and is joined by freshman forward Dereck Lively II, who was named ACC Rookie of the Week for the first time in his career. Roach logged...
NC State basketball ranked inside the AP Top 25 poll
RALEIGH, N.C. -- For the first time since the 2019 season, NC State has cracked the Top 25 in the AP Poll. The Wolfpack came in at No. 22 in the Week 14 rankings, exactly four years and two days since the Pack was at No. 23 in the AP Poll on Feb. 4, 2019.
Look: Hubert Davis Not Happy With Duke vs. UNC Referees
Duke outlasted North Carolina 63-57 on Saturday night, winning the first of two regular season matchups between the Tobacco Road rivals. After the game, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis voiced his grievances about the officiating. The foul disparity wasn't much--UNC was whistled for 14 while Duke ...
Kevin Keatts on opportunity at UVA, Casey Morsell's growth and more
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Coming off another unblemished week in ACC play, NC State is now at 19-5 (9-4 ACC) and inside the AP Poll rankings for the first time in more than four years. But the Wolfpack has a tough test coming up this Tuesday against No. 8 Virginia, which Kevin Keatts spoke about during his weekly appearance for the ACC Teleconference.
UNC Guards Vow Time Isn’t Running Out After Duke Magic Dissolves
DURHAM, N.C. — At the end of a week that went wrong and seemingly undid the progress North Carolina had made, guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis were issuing promises and saying all the right things after the Tar Heels fell in a 63-57 loss to rival Duke. “I’ve...
Hubert Davis 'just stating facts' after loss to Duke
The fact is Dereck Lively II was a beast. The presence of Duke basketball's 7-foot-1 freshman center, whose eight blocks in Saturday night's 63-57 home win are a program record against UNC, understandably turned the Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5 ACC) into desperate 3-point shooters in the second half, ...
Live Game Thread: No. 19 Hurricanes basketball vs. Duke
View live updates and discuss the game between the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes and the Duke Blue Devils at the Watsco Center on Monday (7:00 p.m., ESPN). Miami (18-5, 9-4 ACC, No. 37 Kenpom) is coming off wins over Virginia Tech 92-83 and Clemson 78-74 for their first consecutive victories since December. ... Duke (17-6, 8-4, No. 30 Kenpom) has won three straight including a 63-57 win over North Carolina on Saturday. ... Miami is in a tie for fourth-place in the ACC while Duke is sixth. ... Miami enters 11th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (118.8) and 116th in defensive efficiency (102.6) and first in offense and fifth in defense in conference games. ... Duke is 44th nationally in offense (113.2) and 28th in defense (95.6) and sixth on offense, fourth in defense in ACC games. ... Duke won the last two meetings including a 68-66 victory on Jan. 21 in Durham.
Jon Scheyer says Dariq Whitehead 'close to full health'
The emotions from Saturday night's 63-57 home win over the archrival UNC Tar Heels, not to mention the heavy load of minutes for the Duke basketball starters, could come back to bite the unranked Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC) in Monday's road outing at 7 p.m. ET against the No. 23 Miami ...
Basketball World Reacts To Hubert Davis' Postgame Complaint
North Carolina suffered a 63-57 loss to Duke on Saturday night. After falling short against their arch-nemesis, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis expressed grievances over the officiating. Per Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Davis griped about UNC receiving scarce free-throw opportunities at Cameron Indoor ...
College basketball's 10 takes: Sleepwalking UNC, unranked teams to buy, Pac-12's messy POY race
Saturday was one of the best college basketball slates we've had this season. Indiana-Purdue was electric and included home fans throwing garbage on the court even though the Hoosiers were *holds hand to ear* winning. Auburn-Tennessee set basketball back a half decade with a barrage of bricks. Even LeBron James and the Lakers might not be able to knock off Iowa State in Hilton Coliseum. The Illinois-Iowa rivalry is as petty as God intended and the basketball is even better. Oh, and the matchup between Duke and North Carolina came down to the final minute just like it has forever and just how it will for the next 100 years.
Bill Cowher to speak at NC State's coaches clinic
NC State will host its annual coaching clinic April 1. Joining the Wolfpack's staff will be coaches from Appalachian State and East Carolina. However, the biggest news is former State linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Bill Cowher will serve as the keynote speaker for the 2023 Mega Football Coaching Clinic.
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
Never-before-seen video shows Dr. King speaking at NCSU as the KKK protests
RALEIGH, N.C. — Did you know Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once spoke to a crowd of 5,000 at Reynolds Coliseum on NC State Campus in Raleigh?. The historic event took place in 1966 – but it wasn't given momentous treatment. Instead, the moment was almost wiped from the history books.
ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar
Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
Chapel Hill High Principal Blanchard Steps Down; Akins Named as Interim
Charles Blanchard, who has led Chapel Hill High School as its principal since 2018, announced Thursday he is stepping down from the role. In an announcement shared to families by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district, Blanchard said he is retiring from the district “with a heart full of gratitude and appreciation.”
Captain Stanley’s Seafood fights to stay afloat, as Harris touts Biden economy in Raleigh visit
Small businesses, like Captain Stanley’s Seafood Restaurant in Raleigh, are vital to the U.S. economy. So much so they are called the “backbone of America.”. The restaurant has been a fixture on South Wilmington Street in Raleigh since 1986. Small businesses with 500 or fewer employees make up...
Durham police investigate crash near bridge, Morreene Road reopens
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News is working to learn more about a possible pedestrian-involved crash on Sunday. Several Durham police cars responded to the scene near Morreene Road in Durham. The road was closed on Sunday afternoon as crews responded. WRAL News has reached out to Durham police but...
