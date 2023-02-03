Read full article on original website
Council Finance Committee meeting agenda (Tuesday)
A. Approval of the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the Ascension Parish 4-H District Livestock Show to be held on February 2-4, 2023 to provide funding in the amount of $10,000.00 (Camille Brady, 4-H Agent) b. Discussion and recommendation of action on the notice of non-compliance for Contract #20190355-A-ITE, CF Industries...
Planning Commission to consider first post-moratorium preliminary plat
On Wednesday Ascension’s Planning Commission will consider the preliminary plat for Moss Side Villas, a proposed 36-lot subdivision on 12.1 acres situated on the north side of Hwy 74 just west of the I-10 overpass. The proposed subdivision is the first to submit a plat for consideration by the commission since July 14, 2021, one day before a nine-month subdivision moratorium went into effect. In the interim a number of amendments to Ascension’s Development Code were enacted, the focus on strengthening drainage and traffic mitigation requirements.
Potential acquisition of land for Animal Shelter on Finance agenda (Executive Session)
Ascension Parish Council’s Finance Committee agenda for Tuesday includes an item to “to discuss Animal Services Board recommendation to approve the animal shelter location and cost range to purchase.” The discussion, for whatever reason, will be conducted behind closed doors in Executive Session. A synopsis of the matters to be considered was included in the Finance Meeting packet:
Ascension Parish Special Education Advisory Council meeting (2/23)
The Ascension Parish Special Education Advisory Council will hold their next meeting on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. NOON. Parents of students with special needs and the public are welcome to attend this meeting. The agenda will be posted prior to the meeting at. NOTE: This will be...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sources tell FOX 8 the number of signatures needed to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell is fewer than previously thought. FOX 8 has confirmed the numbers through several sources and through a document received from the Secretary of State’s office. The document received through a public...
Speculation continues over what will happen to Spanish Town's Capitol Grocery
BATON ROUGE - A notice from the Historic Preservation Committee has been posted outside Capitol Grocery for the past few days. With store hours also jumping around, the community is starting to wonder what's going on. The market sat quiet and closed on the corner of Spanish Town Road and...
NOLATOYA organizers contact the Inspector General of New Orleans to open an investigation on Cantrell’s administration
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOLATOYA organizers Chairman Belden and Vice Chair Eileen Carter of the “No-Latoya” effort to recall Mayor Cantrell, deliver a letter to the Inspector General of New Orleans, requesting he opens an investigation on the mayor and her administration. The letter focuses on the city...
'Stop the Violence' meeting set for Feb. 7 in Donaldsonville
A second "Stop the Violence" citizen committee meeting has been set for Donaldsonville City Hall Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. According to meeting organizers, local and area elected officials will be in attendance, along with school officials, and religious and community leaders. Members of the Donaldsonville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council...
LWFC Adopts Amendments to 2023-25 Hunting Reg NOI Regarding Deer and Turkey Tags
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted amendments to the 2023-25 hunting regulation notices of intent that say deer and turkey tags may only be used by the hunter to whom the tag was issued. The action came during the commission’s February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge.
Rates for Baton Rouge school lawyers to go up $50 an hour, first change in 20 years
After almost two decades at the same rates, lawyers who do work for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system are in line to get a pay boost, bringing their rates in line with those recommended by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. The parish School Board on Thursday voted...
Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure
BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties
Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
Swamp life: Plan to revitalize Maurepas Swamp finally moving ahead
It is a scene straight out of Louisiana lore, a seeming exemplar of swamp life: Craggy cypress trees, moss dangling from their branches, stretch out for thousands of acres atop dark, shallow waters. But a quick glance does not do it justice. In fact, the Maurepas Swamp, covering a vast...
In $2M fight between Baton Rouge parks and state employee pensions, parish could be on the hook
While East Baton Rouge's parks system and state public employee retirement systems fight in court over $2 million in tax money, the sheriff is anticipating that parish government could be on the hook for the money in the meantime. Sheriff Sid Gautreaux's office is responsible for collecting taxes and distributing...
Moon Griffon to speak at February GOP Roundtable
Moon Griffon, Louisiana talk show host, will be the featured speaker at the February Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, February 16th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet: Noon – Event) Doors open at 11:15.
LWFC Approves Resolution to Add 1,906 Acres Donated by Chevron USA to Salvador WMA
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) approved a resolution to add 1,906 acres of marshland and wetlands to the Salvador Wildlife Management Area (WMA) during its February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge. Chevron U.S.A., Inc. donated the land, located in St. Charles Parish. With the addition, Salvador...
Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models
The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
Capital region could see spike in COVID-19 cases during February
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – From the environmental impacts of Mardi Gras to health guidelines, medical professionals say the capital region has a higher risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus this month. For major events like Mardi Gras, Superbowl, and Valentine’s Day, many people are expected to host large...
