On Wednesday Ascension’s Planning Commission will consider the preliminary plat for Moss Side Villas, a proposed 36-lot subdivision on 12.1 acres situated on the north side of Hwy 74 just west of the I-10 overpass. The proposed subdivision is the first to submit a plat for consideration by the commission since July 14, 2021, one day before a nine-month subdivision moratorium went into effect. In the interim a number of amendments to Ascension’s Development Code were enacted, the focus on strengthening drainage and traffic mitigation requirements.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO