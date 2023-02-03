ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Council Finance Committee meeting agenda (Tuesday)

A. Approval of the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the Ascension Parish 4-H District Livestock Show to be held on February 2-4, 2023 to provide funding in the amount of $10,000.00 (Camille Brady, 4-H Agent) b. Discussion and recommendation of action on the notice of non-compliance for Contract #20190355-A-ITE, CF Industries...
Planning Commission to consider first post-moratorium preliminary plat

On Wednesday Ascension’s Planning Commission will consider the preliminary plat for Moss Side Villas, a proposed 36-lot subdivision on 12.1 acres situated on the north side of Hwy 74 just west of the I-10 overpass. The proposed subdivision is the first to submit a plat for consideration by the commission since July 14, 2021, one day before a nine-month subdivision moratorium went into effect. In the interim a number of amendments to Ascension’s Development Code were enacted, the focus on strengthening drainage and traffic mitigation requirements.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Potential acquisition of land for Animal Shelter on Finance agenda (Executive Session)

Ascension Parish Council’s Finance Committee agenda for Tuesday includes an item to “to discuss Animal Services Board recommendation to approve the animal shelter location and cost range to purchase.” The discussion, for whatever reason, will be conducted behind closed doors in Executive Session. A synopsis of the matters to be considered was included in the Finance Meeting packet:
Ascension Parish Special Education Advisory Council meeting (2/23)

The Ascension Parish Special Education Advisory Council will hold their next meeting on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. NOON. Parents of students with special needs and the public are welcome to attend this meeting. The agenda will be posted prior to the meeting at. NOTE: This will be...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
'Stop the Violence' meeting set for Feb. 7 in Donaldsonville

A second "Stop the Violence" citizen committee meeting has been set for Donaldsonville City Hall Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. According to meeting organizers, local and area elected officials will be in attendance, along with school officials, and religious and community leaders. Members of the Donaldsonville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure

BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties

Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
LOUISIANA STATE
Moon Griffon to speak at February GOP Roundtable

Moon Griffon, Louisiana talk show host, will be the featured speaker at the February Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, February 16th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet: Noon – Event) Doors open at 11:15.
GONZALES, LA
Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models

The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners

BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
BATON ROUGE, LA

