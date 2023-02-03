Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Related
pelicanpostonline.com
Ascension Parish Special Education Advisory Council meeting (2/23)
The Ascension Parish Special Education Advisory Council will hold their next meeting on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. NOON. Parents of students with special needs and the public are welcome to attend this meeting. The agenda will be posted prior to the meeting at. NOTE: This will be...
pelicanpostonline.com
Moon Griffon to speak at February GOP Roundtable
Moon Griffon, Louisiana talk show host, will be the featured speaker at the February Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, February 16th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet: Noon – Event) Doors open at 11:15.
pelicanpostonline.com
Council Finance Committee meeting agenda (Tuesday)
A. Approval of the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the Ascension Parish 4-H District Livestock Show to be held on February 2-4, 2023 to provide funding in the amount of $10,000.00 (Camille Brady, 4-H Agent) b. Discussion and recommendation of action on the notice of non-compliance for Contract #20190355-A-ITE, CF Industries...
pelicanpostonline.com
pelicanpostonline.com
Potential acquisition of land for Animal Shelter on Finance agenda (Executive Session)
Ascension Parish Council’s Finance Committee agenda for Tuesday includes an item to “to discuss Animal Services Board recommendation to approve the animal shelter location and cost range to purchase.” The discussion, for whatever reason, will be conducted behind closed doors in Executive Session. A synopsis of the matters to be considered was included in the Finance Meeting packet:
pelicanpostonline.com
Planning Commission to consider first post-moratorium preliminary plat
On Wednesday Ascension’s Planning Commission will consider the preliminary plat for Moss Side Villas, a proposed 36-lot subdivision on 12.1 acres situated on the north side of Hwy 74 just west of the I-10 overpass. The proposed subdivision is the first to submit a plat for consideration by the commission since July 14, 2021, one day before a nine-month subdivision moratorium went into effect. In the interim a number of amendments to Ascension’s Development Code were enacted, the focus on strengthening drainage and traffic mitigation requirements.
pelicanpostonline.com
Convent man arrested in Sorrento Drive-by Shooting investigation.
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday February 2, Quendez Vancourt, 20, of Convent was arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting in Sorrento. He is charged with two-counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property. On Monday, October...
pelicanpostonline.com
Detectives arrest second suspect in Oak Meadows homicide.
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday, February 2, detectives arrested Ashtin Ursin, 21, of Prairieville in relation to the homicide of Jasper Dorsey Jr., 22, of Gonzales. He is charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gangs activity, accessories after the fact, and illegal possession of stolen things of $5k-$25k.
Comments / 0