Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA DraftKings Picks 2/4: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Saturday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments
We have a seven-game NBA DFS main slate on Saturday night, which includes a primetime matchup on ABC between the Mavericks and Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET. The main slate starts with the Suns playing the second game of a back-to-back against the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Trae Young and the Hawks looking to win their third straight against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET. Our DraftKings lineup has a good mix of veterans with solid matchups and a few value sleepers under $6K who are the type of low-risk, high-reward options that are key in daily fantasy basketball tournaments.
Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for 76ers vs. Knicks
The 76ers are coming off a 137-125 win over the Spurs as they march into Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks. James Harden struggled for energy in San Antonio, saying “tonight was one of those games where it was difficult to get up,” but the 76ers still made light work of the Spurs.
Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? Mavericks vs. Warriors start time, TV channel, live stream
The Mavericks are about to commence a five-game road trip that features contests against the Warriors, Jazz, Clippers, and back-to-back matchups with the Kings. But the big question is: will Luka Doncic be joining them?. Doncic sustained a heel contusion Thursday night during the Mavericks' 111-106 win over the Pelicans...
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Pelicans time, TV channel and live stream for Saturday NBA game
LeBron James will continue his pursuit of the NBA's all-time scoring record when the Lakers head to New Orleans for a matchup with the Pelicans. The All-Star forward is only 63 points away from passing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who has been sitting atop the list for decades. After scoring 26 points in a win against the Pacers on Thursday, James explained the importance of Abdul-Jabbar's incredible total.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Kyrie Irving trade grades: Mavericks get Luka Doncic help, Nets retool around Kevin Durant
Dallas, help is on the way. According to reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavericks have swooped in to acquire eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from the Nets in a deal that sends Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and multiple draft picks to Brooklyn. The news of...
How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Damian Lillard: Bucks vs. Trail Blazers start time, TV channel, live stream
Two of the NBA's most electric offensive players will square off in Portland when Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks (36-17) kick off their three-game West Coast road trip on Monday night as one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a seven-game win streak behind some monstrous performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 39.4 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists during the streak, which includes two 50-point games and a 40-point performance.
How long is Zion Williamson out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pelicans star
Injuries have marred the dominant comeback season of Zion Williamson. The Pelicans star was forced to sit out multiple games early in the 2022-23 season because of a nagging foot injury. He was then sidelined for a three-game stretch in December after being placed in health and safety protocols. Now,...
Will Nets' Ben Simmons ever make an NBA All-Star team again?
Ben Simmons burst onto the scene in 2017-18, winning Rookie of the Year and going on to earn his first All-Star selection the following season. With the 76ers a mainstay in the playoffs during his tenure, the Aussie went on to make three consecutive All-Star Games. But after his messy exit from Philly and his struggles with injuries, he has not yet rediscovered the form that made him one of the most exciting young players in the league.
Why Lakers didn't complete Kyrie Irving trade: Contract issues, Mavericks offer blocked LeBron James reunion
The Mavericks and Nets kicked off what could be a landscape-altering week in the NBA on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has reportedly acquired Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris as part of a blockbuster deal that will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks to Brooklyn. The two sides reached an agreement only days after Irving requested a trade.
Kyrie Irving linked to Clippers in trade rumors: Why LA is strong landing spot for Nets star
In the time since Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Nets, a number of teams have emerged as suitors for the eight-time All-Star. And while Irving has reportedly "maintained an interest in the Lakers," it is LA's other team that could swoop in and get a deal done. According...
How to live stream the NHL All-Star Game: Schedule, start times, format and rosters for 2023 event
Wrapping up the NHL All-Star Weekend action is the always-exciting 3-on-3 in the NHL All-Star Game. Each division has a team with nine skaters and two goalies apiece competing in the single-elimination tournament. The Metro Division enters as the champions for 2022. Some of the biggest names in the game...
What does the Kyrie Irving trade, addition of Dorian Finney-Smith mean for Yuta Watanabe's role and future on the Nets?
Kyrie Irving rocked the NBA landscape by demanding a trade on Friday afternoon. The Nets obliged quickly, moving him on Friday to the Mavs for a package that included Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and draft compensation. The big takeaway from the trade is obviously Irving's departure. But it will have...
What channel is NFL Pro Bowl on today? Time, TV schedule, live streams for 2023 AFC vs. NFC flag football game
The Pro Bowl has been reconfigured for 2023 and beyond, moving away from an actual football game after struggling to attract the kind of interest the NFL is accustomed to seeing. The league did not do away with the event, though. The Pro Bowl is now the Pro Bowl Games,...
Kyrie Irving trade details: Mavericks acquire 8-time All-Star from Nets in blockbuster deal
Kyrie Irving's time with the Nets has come to an end. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Irving and Markieff Morris have been traded to the Mavericks in a blockbuster deal that sends Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith to Brooklyn. Also included in the deal are multiple future picks that...
Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks: Spencer Dinwiddie had priceless reaction to learning of return to Nets
When trades go down in professional sports, things move quickly. Sometimes so quickly that players involved find out the news with the rest of the world. The Athletic's Shams Charania remains the most plugged-in person in the NBA -- even more than the players. After the Mavericks traded Spencer Dinwiddie...
NFL Pro Bowl skills competition results: Updated standings, winners, highlights from 2023 AFC vs. NFC games
This year's Pro Bowl was something of a crapshoot. That's not just because the festivities took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, mind you. The league has given the annual competition a facelift, hoping to breathe life into an event that has tended to pass by on the calendar like a gentle breeze.
LeBron James gets introspective on Twitter following Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks: 'Maybe It's Me'
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. LeBron James generally has a pleasant demeanor on social media, choosing to focus on the positive and drown out the noise. But after Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks from the Nets on Sunday, James seemed to tweet a moment of introspection.
