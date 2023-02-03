Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA DraftKings Picks 2/4: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Saturday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments
We have a seven-game NBA DFS main slate on Saturday night, which includes a primetime matchup on ABC between the Mavericks and Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET. The main slate starts with the Suns playing the second game of a back-to-back against the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Trae Young and the Hawks looking to win their third straight against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET. Our DraftKings lineup has a good mix of veterans with solid matchups and a few value sleepers under $6K who are the type of low-risk, high-reward options that are key in daily fantasy basketball tournaments.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving trade grades: Mavericks get Luka Doncic help, Nets retool around Kevin Durant
Dallas, help is on the way. According to reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavericks have swooped in to acquire eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from the Nets in a deal that sends Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and multiple draft picks to Brooklyn. The news of...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving linked to Clippers in trade rumors: Why LA is strong landing spot for Nets star
In the time since Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Nets, a number of teams have emerged as suitors for the eight-time All-Star. And while Irving has reportedly "maintained an interest in the Lakers," it is LA's other team that could swoop in and get a deal done. According...
ng-sportingnews.com
What does the Kyrie Irving trade, addition of Dorian Finney-Smith mean for Yuta Watanabe's role and future on the Nets?
Kyrie Irving rocked the NBA landscape by demanding a trade on Friday afternoon. The Nets obliged quickly, moving him on Friday to the Mavs for a package that included Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and draft compensation. The big takeaway from the trade is obviously Irving's departure. But it will have...
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Nets' Ben Simmons ever make an NBA All-Star team again?
Ben Simmons burst onto the scene in 2017-18, winning Rookie of the Year and going on to earn his first All-Star selection the following season. With the 76ers a mainstay in the playoffs during his tenure, the Aussie went on to make three consecutive All-Star Games. But after his messy exit from Philly and his struggles with injuries, he has not yet rediscovered the form that made him one of the most exciting young players in the league.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Stephen Curry out? Leg injury timeline, return updates on Warriors star
The Warriors have run into another setback as they work to turn their season around. Stephen Curry, who has already missed extended time this season with an injury, left Golden State's Feb. 4 win over Dallas with a left leg injury. The Warriors' ability to continue to rise in the West standings largely depends on the severity of Curry's injury.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James gets introspective on Twitter following Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks: 'Maybe It's Me'
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. LeBron James generally has a pleasant demeanor on social media, choosing to focus on the positive and drown out the noise. But after Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks from the Nets on Sunday, James seemed to tweet a moment of introspection.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Pelicans time, TV channel and live stream for Saturday NBA game
LeBron James will continue his pursuit of the NBA's all-time scoring record when the Lakers head to New Orleans for a matchup with the Pelicans. The All-Star forward is only 63 points away from passing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who has been sitting atop the list for decades. After scoring 26 points in a win against the Pacers on Thursday, James explained the importance of Abdul-Jabbar's incredible total.
ng-sportingnews.com
Alex Caruso trade rumors: Every playoff team should be targeting Bulls guard ahead of 2023 deadline
Could a 6-4 guard who has started in only one-fifth of his career games and averaged under six points per game this year be one of the most pivotal pieces moved before the 2023 trade deadline?. That idea might seem absurd, but watch a few minutes of Alex Caruso's frenetic...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? Mavericks vs. Warriors start time, TV channel, live stream
The Mavericks are about to commence a five-game road trip that features contests against the Warriors, Jazz, Clippers, and back-to-back matchups with the Kings. But the big question is: will Luka Doncic be joining them?. Doncic sustained a heel contusion Thursday night during the Mavericks' 111-106 win over the Pelicans...
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James fans flames of Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade rumors with comments on potential deal
Rumors linking Kyrie Irving to the Lakers have been heating up since the eight-time All-Star requested a trade from the Nets on Friday. Until we reach the deadline or a deal is done, don't expect them to cool down. On Friday, LeBron James fanned the flames of the rumors with...
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Zion Williamson out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pelicans star
Injuries have marred the dominant comeback season of Zion Williamson. The Pelicans star was forced to sit out multiple games early in the 2022-23 season because of a nagging foot injury. He was then sidelined for a three-game stretch in December after being placed in health and safety protocols. Now,...
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Damian Lillard: Bucks vs. Trail Blazers start time, TV channel, live stream
Two of the NBA's most electric offensive players will square off in Portland when Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks (36-17) kick off their three-game West Coast road trip on Monday night as one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a seven-game win streak behind some monstrous performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 39.4 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists during the streak, which includes two 50-point games and a 40-point performance.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade rumors stirred up by LeBron James, Magic Johnson tweets
Just when it seemed like everything was back on track in Brooklyn, another trade request took the train off the rails. All-Star guard Kyrie Irving shockingly requested a trade from the Nets after the two sides couldn't come to terms on a contract extension ahead of the Thursday, Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to multiple sources.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks: Spencer Dinwiddie had priceless reaction to learning of return to Nets
When trades go down in professional sports, things move quickly. Sometimes so quickly that players involved find out the news with the rest of the world. The Athletic's Shams Charania remains the most plugged-in person in the NBA -- even more than the players. After the Mavericks traded Spencer Dinwiddie...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving trade details: Mavericks acquire 8-time All-Star from Nets in blockbuster deal
Kyrie Irving's time with the Nets has come to an end. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Irving and Markieff Morris have been traded to the Mavericks in a blockbuster deal that sends Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith to Brooklyn. Also included in the deal are multiple future picks that...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving trade from Nets to Mavericks draws eye-popping reaction from NBA world
Kyrie Irving rocked the NBA world when he requested a trade from the Nets, marking the end of his time spent with a third different NBA team. On Sunday, he was officially dealt to his fourth NBA team. Irving was traded from the Nets to the Mavericks for Dorian Finney-Smith,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for 76ers vs. Knicks
The 76ers are coming off a 137-125 win over the Spurs as they march into Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks. James Harden struggled for energy in San Antonio, saying “tonight was one of those games where it was difficult to get up,” but the 76ers still made light work of the Spurs.
ng-sportingnews.com
Rui Hachimura is already impressing LeBron James, Lakers just five games into Los Angeles tenure
It's been five games since Rui Hachimura joined forces with the Lakers, and he has already made his presence felt. Hachimura has started the last three games, averaging 14.0 points and 7.3 rebounds during that stretch. His shooting percentages have also been excellent — he's hit 50.0 percent of his field goals and 42.9 percent of his 3-pointers.
Comments / 0