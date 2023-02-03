Read full article on original website
‘Obese’ Woman Pays for Extra Seat Next to Her on Plane, but a Man Insists on Taking It to Be Next to His Girlfriend
If you have flown before, then you are more than aware that airline coach seats do not offer much in the way of comfort or space. For a lot of folks, especially obese passengers, airplane travel has become an ordeal filled with discomfort and stress because of the drastic reduction in seat size over the years.
WFMZ-TV Online
'I don't really have a choice': Inside one of America's 24-hour daycare centers
40% of American children have a parent who works outside the traditional daytime schedule. But very few daycares will watch kids overnight. In Detroit, Betty Henderson's 24-hour daycare is a safe place for kids to sleep while parents work long hours to make ends meet.
WFMZ-TV Online
HEALTH MINUTE: CAN YOU REWEAR CLOTHES WITHOUT WASHING?
It's a wash it or wear it again debate! In today's Health Minute, a dermatologist weighs in which garments are good to wear more than once without washing & what should be washed after each use in order to keep your skin healthy.
