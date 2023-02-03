Read full article on original website
Russia's Medvedev Says More U.S. Weapons Supplies Mean 'All of Ukraine Will Burn'
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said the supply of more advanced U.S. weaponry to Ukraine will only trigger more retaliatory strikes from Russia, up to the extent of Russia's nuclear doctrine. "All of Ukraine that remains under Kyiv's rule will burn," journalist Nadana Fridrikhson quoted him as...
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
Pakistan's Former President Musharraf, Key U.S. Ally Against Al Qaeda, Is Dead
ISLAMABAD/DUBAI (Reuters) - Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf, a key U.S. ally in the campaign against al Qaeda following the militant group's Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, died in Dubai on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 79. Musharraf, a former four-star general who seized power after a 1999 military...
Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
Why Are Peruvian Politics Such a Mess? Inside the Halls of Its Congress
LIMA (Reuters) - As deadly protests rage across Peru, a political battle is unfolding inside the halls of Congress, walled off from the streets by hundreds of police, armored vehicles and a maze of gates. Lawmakers are at loggerheads over whether to hold a snap election this year following the...
Russia's Prigozhin Challenges Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Aerial Duel in Cockpit Video
(Reuters) - The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin on Monday published a video of himself in the cockpit of a military aircraft, challenging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to an aerial duel. The clip was release by Prigozhin's press service, which said it was filmed aboard a Su-24...
Without Supplying Evidence, Russia Says It's Investigating Alleged Ukrainian Use of Chemical Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia's state Investigative Committee said on Monday it was examining the alleged use of chemical weapons by Ukrainian forces near the towns of Soledar and Bakhmut. Ukraine's Defence Ministry did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the allegation, which was not accompanied by any publicly released...
Israeli Judicial Reform Legislation Won't Be Halted, Justice Minister Says
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's justice minister said on Sunday he would not freeze "for even a minute" the legislative process for proposed judicial reforms that have drawn widespread condemnation both domestically and globally. Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin's comments to Hebrew media's Channel 13 followed a statement earlier in the...
Pakistan, IMF Grapple for Consensus to Unlock Critical Funding
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan and the visiting International Monetary Fund mission are struggling to arrive at a consensus on fiscal adjustment plans, sources said on Monday, in talks aimed at unlocking critical funds needed for the ailing South Asian economy. The mission has been in Islamabad since Jan. 31 to...
Turkey Committed to Leaving Syria After Settlement, Syrian Opposition Says
GENEVA (Reuters) - A senior member of Syria's political opposition said on Monday that Turkey had given assurances it would withdraw forces from northern Syria once a final political settlement is reached. "I met the [Turkish] minister of foreign affairs and the security forces, they...committed to leave Syria after the...
Subversion trial for Hong Kong political activists opens
HONG KONG -- Some of Hong Kong’s best-known pro-democracy activists went on trial Monday in the biggest prosecution yet under a law imposed by China’s ruling Communist Party to crush dissent. The 18 defendants face up to life in prison if convicted under the national security law critics...
Ukraine Ready to Repel Possible Russian Offensive This Month, Defence Minister
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine expects a possible major Russian offensive this month, but Kyiv has the reserves to hold back Moscow's forces even though the latest Western military supplies will not all arrive in time, Ukraine's defence minister said on Sunday. Russia could launch the new attack for "symbolic" reasons around...
Supreme Court Had Lax Security Protocols For Years: Report
Justices did not seem to take information security to be a serious matter, according to CNN.
Saudi Diplomats Leave Afghanistan, Relocate to Pakistani Capital -Sources
(Reuters) - Saudi diplomats have left Afghanistan for "training" and will return, the Taliban administration said on Monday, though three sources familiar with the matter said security concerns had contributed to their departure. A diplomatic source and two other sources said Saudi Arabia's diplomats had left by air and relocated...
Pope Francis Leaves South Sudan, Bound for Rome
JUBA (Reuters) - Pope Francis flew out of South Sudan on Sunday with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields after a joint visit by the three Christian leaders to the world's newest country. Their flight was due to land in Rome at about 1615...
'Life Goes On' After Brazil Riots but Problems Must Be Tackled: Supreme Court Justice
LISBON (Reuters) - Brazil must make sure it addresses the problems that led to the riots in Brasilia last month, including the "politicisation" of the police and the role of social media, but, for now, life goes on as usual, Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes said on Friday. Speaking to...
Canada Deploys Military Aircraft Over Haiti to Disrupt Gangs
(Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a...
Ukraine, Russia Swap Prisoners; Bodies of British Volunteers Returned
(Reuters) -Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine. The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 116 Ukrainians had been returned, while Russian news...
Russia Says Ukraine Planning to Blow up Buildings in False Flag Operation
(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine of preparing to blow up buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk and then accuse Moscow of carrying out war crimes and targeting civilians in a false flag operation. The defence ministry provided no evidence for the claims, which it outlined in...
Putin Approves Sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian Finance Arm
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March,...
