Prince Harry Has New Demands for Royal Family as He Remains ‘Frustrated’ Meghan Still Hasn’t Received an Apology, Report
Prince Harry reportedly has a few fresh demands for the royal family to cater to if they want him and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles III's coronation.
BBC
Man admits treason charge over Queen crossbow threat
A man who arrived at Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow and told a protection officer "I am here to kill the Queen" has pleaded guilty to a charge under the Treason Act. Jaswant Singh Chail, from Hampshire, was arrested on Christmas Day 2021, when the late monarch was living at Windsor due to the Covid pandemic.
Head of Epsom College found dead at school alongside husband and daughter
Emma Pattison and family found at prestigious Surrey independent school early on Sunday morning
Complex
Chinese-Born Woman Sues Adoptive Parents After Escaping ‘Basement Dungeon’ Where She Was Kept for Years
A 19-year-old woman has filed a lawsuit against her adoptive parents after she spent most of her childhood locked inside a “basement dungeon room.”. As reported by the Miami Herald, Olivia Atkocaitis, now 19, filed a lawsuit Monday in the New Hampshire town of New Boston, alleging her adoptive parents, Denise and Thomas Atkocaitis, prevented her from attending public school and imprisoned her in a room in their basement.
BBC
Bailey Atkinson: Three teenagers charged with Walsall stab murder
Three teenagers have been charged with murdering a 20-year-old man who was stabbed in Walsall town centre. Bailey Atkinson was attacked in High Street in the early hours of last Saturday, West Midlands Police said. A boy aged 15 and two 16-year-olds have been charged with his murder and are...
US News and World Report
Pakistan's Former President Musharraf, Key U.S. Ally Against Al Qaeda, Is Dead
ISLAMABAD/DUBAI (Reuters) - Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf, a key U.S. ally in the campaign against al Qaeda following the militant group's Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, died in Dubai on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 79. Musharraf, a former four-star general who seized power after a 1999 military...
UK politics live: ‘My heart sinks ... she has done more than enough damage’ – Starmer ridicules Truss comeback attempt
Labour leader says ‘the last thing we want’ is a return to prominence from the former prime minister
Kate Middleton hires a 'ball-breaker' royal aid to help rejuvenate the royal palace: report
According to The Sunday Times, 51-year-old Alice Corfield is set to be the Princess of Wales' personal secretary and PR specialist.
US News and World Report
Pope Francis Wraps up South Sudan Trip, Urges End to 'Blind Fury' of Violence
JUBA (Reuters) -Pope Francis urged the people of South Sudan on Sunday to resist the "venom of hatred" so they could achieve the peace and prosperity that have eluded them through years of bloody ethnic conflicts. In his last public engagement before flying home, Francis presided at an open-air Mass...
US News and World Report
Nigerian Senator and Family on Trial in UK Over Organ Harvesting Plot
LONDON (Reuters) - A wealthy Nigerian politician and his family plotted to bring a street trader from Nigeria to Britain and pay him a few thousand pounds to donate his kidney for a transplant for his ill daughter, a British prosecutor told a London court on Monday. Ike Ekweremadu, 60,...
US News and World Report
Syrian Toddler Survives Quake, but Mother and Siblings Perish
AZAZ, Syria (Reuters) - Syrian toddler Raghad Ismail was rushed to safety from the rubble of her home after it collapsed in a huge earthquake that has wreaked devastation in Syria and Turkey. But most of her family, including her mother, did not make it out alive. Cradled in the...
US News and World Report
Pope Francis Leaves South Sudan, Bound for Rome
JUBA (Reuters) - Pope Francis flew out of South Sudan on Sunday with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields after a joint visit by the three Christian leaders to the world's newest country. Their flight was due to land in Rome at about 1615...
US News and World Report
Pope Says Church Conservatives Exploited Death of Ex-Pope Benedict
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) - Pope Francis has said some in the conservative wing of the Roman Catholic Church had exploited the death of the former pope, Benedict, in an unethical way for their own gains. Speaking to reporters aboard the plane returning from a trip to Africa on...
BBC
Pye radio exhibition in Cambridge celebrates BBC centenary
About 25 early radio sets dating from 1922 to 1932 are on show at an exhibition marking the BBC's centenary. Collector Mike Kemp said within 10 years of the first broadcast "half the homes in the country had a radio set". All the radios on display were made by the...
BBC
Bradford: Plans for 'Brit School North' proposed
A renowned music school which launched Adele and Amy Winehouse is looking to expand to Bradford. The Brit School in Croydon, south London, opened its doors in 1991, and has since nurtured a host of actors and international music stars. Music industry bosses said they were looking to emulate that...
US News and World Report
Kenya Labor Court Rules That Facebook Can Be Sued
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A judge in Kenya has ruled that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, can be sued in the East African country. Meta tried to have the case dropped, arguing that Kenyan courts do not have jurisdiction over their operations, but the labor court judge dismissed that in a ruling on Monday.
Vox
The labor strikes in Britain are years in the making
Ellen Ioanes covers breaking and general assignment news as the weekend reporter at Vox. She previously worked at Business Insider covering the military and global conflicts. British workers have hit a breaking point, with half a million people including nurses, railway workers, and teachers striking Wednesday for wages that match the pace of inflation and the actual value of their labor. Though the UK’s cost of living crisis has affected most sectors of society, it’s only the latest of a cascading series of problems for the country’s workers.
BBC
Government has not had any pay talks with Union - Unite boss
Sharon Graham says her union, Unite, is trying to resolve over pay, but the government has shown an "abdication of responsibility" and PM Rishi Sunak "won't even come to the table" to discuss pay. She told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme that there were "categorically" no talks going...
BBC
Southall crash: Woman with pram seriously hurt in hit-and-run
A woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car while pushing a baby in a pram. The pedestrian, aged in her 30s, was struck at the junction of North Hyde Lane and Raleigh Road in Southall, west London at about 12:30 GMT on Friday, the Met Police said.
BBC
Just Stop Oil autumn protests cost Met Police £7.5m
Policing Just Stop Oil protests cost the Metropolitan Police £7.5m in nine weeks, it has been revealed. Environmental activists caused huge disruption in London last autumn when demonstrators blocked traffic on busy motorways and main roads. The cost, revealed in a Freedom of Information request, includes the cost of...
