The Associated Press

Kenyan police: Murder of LGBTQ activist not hate crime

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A suspect on Tuesday faced a murder charge in the killing of a prominent LGBTQ activist in Kenya, with authorities dismissing activists’ suggestions that it was a hate crime. Authorities say Jacktone Odhiambo is the only person who will be charged with the murder...
Black Enterprise

Married Man Charged In Murder of Girlfriend Who Threatened To Expose Double Life

A Texas woman’s family is grieving after a loved one threatened to expose her lover’s lies. Ocastor Ferguson is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Kayla Kelley, who found out Ferguson was married. Police reports say her body was found buried in a Grand Prairie field, close to Ferguson’s home on Jan. 18, after Kelley was reported missing a few days before.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
AOL Corp

Organ trafficking ring busted after boy found in lab with kidney removed

Police in Pakistan said Friday they busted an organ trafficking ring when a missing 14-year-old boy was found in an underground lab after having his kidney removed. The ring was responsible for luring young, vulnerable victims with promises of lucrative jobs and large payouts before removing their organs — mainly kidneys — to sell for up to 900,000 rupees ($4,000).

