Here's What the Black History Month Colors Are and What They Mean

Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
NBC New York

Why Black History Month Is Celebrated in February

Black History Month kicks off on Feb. 1 to honor the achievements and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history. From its early roots to modern day recognition, here's what you need to know about celebrating Black History month:. The History of Black History Month. Carter G. Woodson was an...
Black Enterprise

Mixed Chicks and RivellePro Commemorate Black History Month By Giving Back With Amazon Sales

Black History Month, three words, and a celebration packed into one short month at the top of the new year observed for over 100 years. Since 1976 every U.S. Presidential Administration has officially recognized Black History Month as a time to celebrate monumental and historical contributions African Americans have made to United States history. Every American President has always endorsed this historic month with a theme, and 2023 is no exception, with President Joe Biden designating the theme as “Black Resistance.”
Essence

First Look: Target’s Black Beyond Measure Collection For Black History Month

The curated collection is a compilation of products made by Black artists that encompass joy. Check out the home and wellness goods that we can't get enough of. This year Target is kicking off Black History Month by honoring Black business owners and creators for its eighth consecutive year. They’re elevating the voices of Black artists, creators, entrepreneurs, team members, and communities through authentic storytelling, content, and products that honor the cultural influence and intersectionality of the Black community with the 2023 Black Beyond Measure campaign and collection.
TODAY.com

It's Black History Month. Here's everything you need to know

February is Black History Month. Created to highlight the contributions by Black Americans to society and culture, this month is also an opportunity to amplify the multifaceted narrative that, at times, has been cut out of classrooms, communities and conversations across the nation. It’s also a moment to pay tribute to the extraordinary people who refused to let injustice be ordinary.
Emily Scarvie

Maya's Cookies launches 2023 collection honoring contributions of Black women and more Black History Month stories

Black History Month is an annual celebration that occurs every February and recognizes the achievements of African Americans and their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated February as Black History Month. Other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also designate a month to celebrating Black history.
The Hill

All we want: The racial chorus of American history

In 1905, the great moral philosopher George Santayana wrote, ​“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” He was partly right. For some folks, it’s not that they can’t remember; it’s that they refuse to. Many people refuse to look at the long line of American history and see the repeated chorus…
Essence

Follow Friday: The Best Of Black Instagram

Between banning Black history to banning books, some folks are desperately trying to keep us misinformed. But we're highlighting accounts on the 'gram that keep us educated. Well before the newest culture war emerged to take Black history out of K-12 education, most public schools have failed to provide students with an adequate story of our people.
a-z-animals.com

Black American Heritage Flag History, Symbolism, and Meaning

The African American Heritage Flag (or Black-American Heritage Flag) is a cultural emblem of African American people and their contributions to the United States. The flag’s creators intended for it to serve as a source of pride for African Americans and a symbol of optimism for the future as they fought for equal rights. As a symbol of the hardships endured during slavery’s ignominious era, the Black American Heritage Flag also honors the indisputable achievements of African Americans throughout the country’s history.
BET

65th Annual Grammy Awards: Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson Rock The Stage...Together

Two Motown legends took to the stage during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and the performance had everyone standing and rocking on their feet. It has been a few years since we’ve seen Stevie Wonder, sitting effortlessly at his keyboard, but to also witness Smokey Robinson on the same stage, will be cemented in Grammy history forever. Singing a medley of Motown hits including "The Way You Do The Things You Do" and "The Tears of a Clown,” Wonder and Robinson sounded like they first did back in the early days of Motown.
rolling out

High Museum of Art awards Ebony G. Patterson with the David C. Driskell Prize

The High Museum of Art recently announced artist Ebony G. Patterson as the 2023 recipient of the David C. Driskell Prize in recognition of her contributions to the field of African American art. Awarded annually by the museum since 2005, the prize demonstrates the High’s ongoing dedication to furthering artistic innovation and promoting research of African American artists and scholars.
