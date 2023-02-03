Read full article on original website
Here's What the Black History Month Colors Are and What They Mean
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
Why Black History Month Is Celebrated in February
Black History Month kicks off on Feb. 1 to honor the achievements and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history. From its early roots to modern day recognition, here's what you need to know about celebrating Black History month:. The History of Black History Month. Carter G. Woodson was an...
Celebrate Black History Month with a Book that Will Leave You Inspired and Informed
Black History Month is a time to praise the success and contributions of African Americans throughout history. It's a time to learn and reflect on the rich heritage that has shaped our nation.
Disguised as a Black Man for 30 Days: A White Reporter's Journey Through Racism
As we observe Black History Month, it is critical to remember the past, reflect on the experiences of those who lived during the Jim Crow era and work toward a more just future.
Mixed Chicks and RivellePro Commemorate Black History Month By Giving Back With Amazon Sales
Black History Month, three words, and a celebration packed into one short month at the top of the new year observed for over 100 years. Since 1976 every U.S. Presidential Administration has officially recognized Black History Month as a time to celebrate monumental and historical contributions African Americans have made to United States history. Every American President has always endorsed this historic month with a theme, and 2023 is no exception, with President Joe Biden designating the theme as “Black Resistance.”
97 Years of Tradition: Black History Month Started with Dr. Carter G. Woodson’s Negro History Week in 1926
Today marks the start of the 46th year of celebrating Black History Month. This tradition originally began as “Negro History Week.” Dr. Carter G. Woodson felt that African Americans were not being educated enough about their ancestors’ achievements and history, so he started the historical celebration in 1926.
Black Twitter Begins Black History Month In Epic Fashion Once Again #BlackHistoryMonth
Black Twitter joined together once more to celebrate Black History Month with both informative and hilarious tweets in 2023. The post Black Twitter Begins Black History Month In Epic Fashion Once Again #BlackHistoryMonth appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
How Much Black History Do You Know? Find Out By Taking This Quiz
As a prelude to Black History Month, here's a quiz to test your knowledge. Each question is multiple choice; the answers and a brief explanation, if needed, will follow the last question. Please highlight the answer you believe is correct. Good luck!
First Look: Target’s Black Beyond Measure Collection For Black History Month
The curated collection is a compilation of products made by Black artists that encompass joy. Check out the home and wellness goods that we can't get enough of. This year Target is kicking off Black History Month by honoring Black business owners and creators for its eighth consecutive year. They’re elevating the voices of Black artists, creators, entrepreneurs, team members, and communities through authentic storytelling, content, and products that honor the cultural influence and intersectionality of the Black community with the 2023 Black Beyond Measure campaign and collection.
It's Black History Month. Here's everything you need to know
February is Black History Month. Created to highlight the contributions by Black Americans to society and culture, this month is also an opportunity to amplify the multifaceted narrative that, at times, has been cut out of classrooms, communities and conversations across the nation. It’s also a moment to pay tribute to the extraordinary people who refused to let injustice be ordinary.
Maya's Cookies launches 2023 collection honoring contributions of Black women and more Black History Month stories
Black History Month is an annual celebration that occurs every February and recognizes the achievements of African Americans and their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated February as Black History Month. Other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also designate a month to celebrating Black history.
Here's the No. 1 Question White Leaders Ask Me About Black History Month
Five steps you should take during Black History Month -- and all year long -- to show up for your Black colleagues.
A doctor, blood and the human spirit: Black History Month opens with a song
Raise your hand if you’ve ever heard of Dr. Charles Drew. Or if you or a loved one has ever needed a pint of blood. Raise your hand if you’ve ever had the sudden realization that there is unfairness in the world. And raise it higher when you see the heights to which the human spirit can climb. ...
All we want: The racial chorus of American history
In 1905, the great moral philosopher George Santayana wrote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” He was partly right. For some folks, it’s not that they can’t remember; it’s that they refuse to. Many people refuse to look at the long line of American history and see the repeated chorus…
Follow Friday: The Best Of Black Instagram
Between banning Black history to banning books, some folks are desperately trying to keep us misinformed. But we're highlighting accounts on the 'gram that keep us educated. Well before the newest culture war emerged to take Black history out of K-12 education, most public schools have failed to provide students with an adequate story of our people.
The Evolution of Black History: From a Commemorative Week to a Celebratory Month
February is upon us, and it means that Black History Month has begun! You may love or hate it, but one thing remains the same: both the United States and Canada are celebrating Black history this month, with the UK lagging a bit behind as their designated Black history month is October.
Black American Heritage Flag History, Symbolism, and Meaning
The African American Heritage Flag (or Black-American Heritage Flag) is a cultural emblem of African American people and their contributions to the United States. The flag’s creators intended for it to serve as a source of pride for African Americans and a symbol of optimism for the future as they fought for equal rights. As a symbol of the hardships endured during slavery’s ignominious era, the Black American Heritage Flag also honors the indisputable achievements of African Americans throughout the country’s history.
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson Rock The Stage...Together
Two Motown legends took to the stage during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and the performance had everyone standing and rocking on their feet. It has been a few years since we’ve seen Stevie Wonder, sitting effortlessly at his keyboard, but to also witness Smokey Robinson on the same stage, will be cemented in Grammy history forever. Singing a medley of Motown hits including "The Way You Do The Things You Do" and "The Tears of a Clown,” Wonder and Robinson sounded like they first did back in the early days of Motown.
High Museum of Art awards Ebony G. Patterson with the David C. Driskell Prize
The High Museum of Art recently announced artist Ebony G. Patterson as the 2023 recipient of the David C. Driskell Prize in recognition of her contributions to the field of African American art. Awarded annually by the museum since 2005, the prize demonstrates the High’s ongoing dedication to furthering artistic innovation and promoting research of African American artists and scholars.
