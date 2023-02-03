Two Motown legends took to the stage during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and the performance had everyone standing and rocking on their feet. It has been a few years since we’ve seen Stevie Wonder, sitting effortlessly at his keyboard, but to also witness Smokey Robinson on the same stage, will be cemented in Grammy history forever. Singing a medley of Motown hits including "The Way You Do The Things You Do" and "The Tears of a Clown,” Wonder and Robinson sounded like they first did back in the early days of Motown.

19 HOURS AGO