ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'

Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
People

Trevor Noah Says Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul' Was the 'Soundtrack of My Life' as He Left the Daily Show

The Grammys host dishes on life post-Daily Show and his favorite music of 2023 ahead of music's biggest night Trevor Noah returns to host the Grammy Awards Sunday, making it the third year in a row he has hosted music's biggest night. Since hosting last year's show, Noah left The Daily Show in December after hosting for seven seasons. And fittingly, Beyoncé's Renaissance, which is up for Album of the Year, had the perfect song to be the "soundtrack of my life" during this time of transition. RELATED: Trevor Noah Compares The Daily Show...
BET

65th Annual Grammy Awards: Beyoncé Wins For Best R&B Song For ‘Cuff It’

With her win for "Best R&B Song" at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Beyoncé has officially tied with the most Grammys won by a single artist with 31. The victory was for her song “Cuff It” from her critically-acclaimed album Renaissance. “Beyoncé is on her way,” said...
BET

Report: Quavo, Offset Fight Backstage At Grammys

The tensions between Migos members Quavo and Offset boiled over last night, so much so that it allegedly resulted in a physical altercation between the two that had to be broken up, according to TMZ. Sources at the show told the outlet that just before Quavo was set to take...
BET

DJ Khaled Will Perform ‘God Did’ At 2023 Grammy Awards

This year’s Grammy Awards are expected to be lit and it’s going to start with one of the most unexpected, eye-opening performances scheduled for this Sunday’s (February 5) show. It was announced today that DJ Khaled will be performing a rendition of his 2022 smash hit “God Did” live along with a group of very special featured guests including Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, Fridayy.
The Hollywood Reporter

Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie Pay Tribute to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy at MusiCares Gala

Motown icons Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy were honored in star-studded fashion Friday at the MusiCares Persons of the Year Gala, with a tribute lineup that included Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Sheryl Crow, Mumford & Sons and The Temptations. Robinson and Motown Records founder Gordy became the first duo to be recognized with the honor, which is awarded to musicians for their artistic achievement in the music industry and dedication to philanthropy. Proceeds from the gala provide support for MusiCares, the leading music charity offering health and human services to music professionals.More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

65th Annual Grammy Awards: Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson Rock The Stage...Together

Two Motown legends took to the stage during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and the performance had everyone standing and rocking on their feet. It has been a few years since we’ve seen Stevie Wonder, sitting effortlessly at his keyboard, but to also witness Smokey Robinson on the same stage, will be cemented in Grammy history forever. Singing a medley of Motown hits including "The Way You Do The Things You Do" and "The Tears of a Clown,” Wonder and Robinson sounded like they first did back in the early days of Motown.
BET

New Music Monday: GloRilla, Ella Mai, De La Soul Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes

Are you struggling to stay on top of the never-ending stream of new music releases each week? Don't worry, BET has got your back!. With our weekly "New Music Mondays" post, we bring you the hottest artists, sounds, and trends in hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeat, house, and beyond. Get ready for a thrilling musical journey as we showcase an eclectic mix of both emerging and established artists, keeping you ahead of the game in the world of music.
BET

'White Men Can't Jump' Teaser Shows Sinqua Walls Starring Alongside Jack Harlow

The White Men Can’t Jump remake officially released its first teaser starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow. A snippet of the upcoming reboot dropped on Sunday (Feb. 5), with the premiere of the film landing on Hulu on May 19. The movie is directed by Charles Kidd II (a.k.a Calamatic) and produced by Kenya Barris' Khalabo Ink Society.
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Jackson Biopic Condemned by ‘Leaving Neverland’ Director

The director of Leaving Neverland, the documentary that chronicled two accusers’ sexual abuse claims against Michael Jackson, is criticizing a planned biopic about the late singer. In a guest column for The Guardian published Sunday, Dan Reed criticized the decision to a biopic about the music icon, questioning why “no one is talking about ‘canceling’ this movie, which will glorify a man who raped children.”More from The Hollywood ReporterMichael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Jackson to Play Him in BiopicMargie Duncan, Dancer and Stand-In for Her Pal Debbie Reynolds, Dies at 92Michael Jackson Biopic in the Works From Antoine Fuqua, Lionsgate “It seems...

Comments / 0

Community Policy