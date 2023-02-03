Read full article on original website
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Trevor Noah Says Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul' Was the 'Soundtrack of My Life' as He Left the Daily Show
The Grammys host dishes on life post-Daily Show and his favorite music of 2023 ahead of music's biggest night Trevor Noah returns to host the Grammy Awards Sunday, making it the third year in a row he has hosted music's biggest night. Since hosting last year's show, Noah left The Daily Show in December after hosting for seven seasons. And fittingly, Beyoncé's Renaissance, which is up for Album of the Year, had the perfect song to be the "soundtrack of my life" during this time of transition. RELATED: Trevor Noah Compares The Daily Show...
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Tennessee State University Becomes First HBCU Marching Band to Win a Grammy Award
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are officially here, and it’s already off to a historic start. Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for “Best Roots Gospel Album” for The Urban Hymnal. The moment marks the first time a collegiate marching band earned a nomination and won in this category in the ceremony’s history.
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Beyoncé Wins For Best R&B Song For ‘Cuff It’
With her win for "Best R&B Song" at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Beyoncé has officially tied with the most Grammys won by a single artist with 31. The victory was for her song “Cuff It” from her critically-acclaimed album Renaissance. “Beyoncé is on her way,” said...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
BET
Report: Quavo, Offset Fight Backstage At Grammys
The tensions between Migos members Quavo and Offset boiled over last night, so much so that it allegedly resulted in a physical altercation between the two that had to be broken up, according to TMZ. Sources at the show told the outlet that just before Quavo was set to take...
BET
DJ Khaled Will Perform ‘God Did’ At 2023 Grammy Awards
This year’s Grammy Awards are expected to be lit and it’s going to start with one of the most unexpected, eye-opening performances scheduled for this Sunday’s (February 5) show. It was announced today that DJ Khaled will be performing a rendition of his 2022 smash hit “God Did” live along with a group of very special featured guests including Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, Fridayy.
Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie Pay Tribute to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy at MusiCares Gala
Motown icons Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy were honored in star-studded fashion Friday at the MusiCares Persons of the Year Gala, with a tribute lineup that included Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Sheryl Crow, Mumford & Sons and The Temptations. Robinson and Motown Records founder Gordy became the first duo to be recognized with the honor, which is awarded to musicians for their artistic achievement in the music industry and dedication to philanthropy. Proceeds from the gala provide support for MusiCares, the leading music charity offering health and human services to music professionals.More...
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Quavo Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Takeoff Performing 'Without You'
Rapper Quavo returned to the stage for the first time since the tragic passing of Migos co-founder and nephew Takeoff. During the emotional "In Memoriam" segment at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, the Atlanta-based emcee performed his song, "Without You,” alongside gospel group Maverick City Music.
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson Rock The Stage...Together
Two Motown legends took to the stage during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and the performance had everyone standing and rocking on their feet. It has been a few years since we’ve seen Stevie Wonder, sitting effortlessly at his keyboard, but to also witness Smokey Robinson on the same stage, will be cemented in Grammy history forever. Singing a medley of Motown hits including "The Way You Do The Things You Do" and "The Tears of a Clown,” Wonder and Robinson sounded like they first did back in the early days of Motown.
BET
New Music Monday: GloRilla, Ella Mai, De La Soul Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes
Are you struggling to stay on top of the never-ending stream of new music releases each week? Don't worry, BET has got your back!. With our weekly "New Music Mondays" post, we bring you the hottest artists, sounds, and trends in hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeat, house, and beyond. Get ready for a thrilling musical journey as we showcase an eclectic mix of both emerging and established artists, keeping you ahead of the game in the world of music.
BET
'White Men Can't Jump' Teaser Shows Sinqua Walls Starring Alongside Jack Harlow
The White Men Can’t Jump remake officially released its first teaser starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow. A snippet of the upcoming reboot dropped on Sunday (Feb. 5), with the premiere of the film landing on Hulu on May 19. The movie is directed by Charles Kidd II (a.k.a Calamatic) and produced by Kenya Barris' Khalabo Ink Society.
Michael Jackson Biopic Condemned by ‘Leaving Neverland’ Director
The director of Leaving Neverland, the documentary that chronicled two accusers’ sexual abuse claims against Michael Jackson, is criticizing a planned biopic about the late singer. In a guest column for The Guardian published Sunday, Dan Reed criticized the decision to a biopic about the music icon, questioning why “no one is talking about ‘canceling’ this movie, which will glorify a man who raped children.”More from The Hollywood ReporterMichael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Jackson to Play Him in BiopicMargie Duncan, Dancer and Stand-In for Her Pal Debbie Reynolds, Dies at 92Michael Jackson Biopic in the Works From Antoine Fuqua, Lionsgate “It seems...
