Manhattan, NY

tapinto.net

bergenPAC has the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift for Music Lovers

(Englewood, New Jersey-Feb. 3, 2023) Still looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift? bergenPAC has a variety of romantic performances for you to treat yourself or your loved ones to a special night out. It doesn’t have to be your anniversary, but if so, Tony! Toni! Toné! will take...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
94.5 PST

Hollywood has a big reward for New Jersey’s Ice-T

Newark-born and Summit, New Jersey-raised Ice-T will receive the impressive Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 17. Ice-T you may know is a rapper, music producer, record label owner and movie and TV actor. Ice-T, whose birth name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, was born in Newark on Feb. 16, 1958....
SUMMIT, NJ
New York Post

NYC couch potato has squatted in 90-year-old rabbi’s home for years

This couch potato isn’t kosher. A 90-year-old rabbi’s life has been turned upside down by a brazen squatter who moved into his living room two years ago — and shows no signs of making her exodus any time soon. Accused agi-tater Roselee Moskowitz, 67, allegedly took advantage of the kindness of Rabbi Meyer Leifer and his family, who gave her a place to stay in his two-bedroom West 28th Street apartment when she had nowhere to go at the dawn of the pandemic, according to his daughter Daniella and court records. But the mensch’s mitzvah was repaid with unimaginable chutzpah. Moskowitz pays bupkes in rent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

The African American exodus from New York City

Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City

Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYC cop charged with assault, menacing

NEW YORK, NY – An off-duty New York City cop was arrested on Saturday shortly after midnight in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 79th Precinct reported Efrain Alejandro, 29, was charged with assault, menacing, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .08. The details of Alejandro’s arrest were not immediately released. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. The post NYC cop charged with assault, menacing appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tribute marking 24 years since killing of Amadou Diallo in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Saturday marks 24 years since Amadou Diallo was shot and killed by officers with the NYPD Street Crime Unit in the Bronx. Diallo, a 23-year-old student from West Africa, was unarmed when officers shot him in the doorway of his home on Wheeler Avenue in the Soundview section on Feb. 4, 1999. Plainclothes officers said they thought Diallo was firing at them. On Saturday, Rev. Kevin McCall will hold a tribute to Diallo, featuring several civil rights activists, at the home where Diallo was killed. It is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. 
BRONX, NY
92.7 WOBM

NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero

Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
bkreader.com

Husband of Woman Burned Alive in Gruesome Brooklyn Killing Speaks Out

The last time Pedro Valazquez heard his wife’s voice, she was already dead. Estranged spouse Surgerys Ramirez was tied up and burned alive inside a Brooklyn apartment by a crazed boyfriend on Nov. 11, police said, with Velazquez finding a final message on his answering machine after her gruesome death.
BROOKLYN, NY
105.7 The Hawk

This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
W42ST.nyc

Death-defying Walks Between Subway Cars Could Become a Thing of the Past — MTA Gives Sneak Peek

The MTA brought new open gangway trains to Coney Island for a sneak peek today. Death-defying walks between the subway cars could become a thing of the past. Emily Swanson and Hiram Alejandro Durán, The City This article was originally published on Feb 3 5:02pm EST by THE CITY The MTA on Friday announced that […] The post Death-defying Walks Between Subway Cars Could Become a Thing of the Past — MTA Gives Sneak Peek appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

