New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dave East Debuts New Sneaker and Music with WHOISTEVENYOUNG
In a brand-new shoe partnership with Diadora, Dave East debuted the N9002 silhouette in his custom hue. The shoe is dedicated to Kiing Shooter, a deceased friend and fellow rapper of Dave East. The interior of the sneakers bears the initials FTD, which stands for "From the Dirt," as well as the birth and death years of Shooter.
Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
bergenPAC has the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift for Music Lovers
(Englewood, New Jersey-Feb. 3, 2023) Still looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift? bergenPAC has a variety of romantic performances for you to treat yourself or your loved ones to a special night out. It doesn’t have to be your anniversary, but if so, Tony! Toni! Toné! will take...
Inside The Home Of The “Princess of Harlem” & How She’s Continuing Her Family’s Legacy
If you ask around Harlem — the true heart of Harlem — most people will immediately know the “Princess of Harlem.” It’s a nickname affectionately given to Dardra Coaxum, Harlem Shake social media manager and HRLM Champagne co-founder, for her commitment to serving members of her community.
Hollywood has a big reward for New Jersey’s Ice-T
Newark-born and Summit, New Jersey-raised Ice-T will receive the impressive Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 17. Ice-T you may know is a rapper, music producer, record label owner and movie and TV actor. Ice-T, whose birth name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, was born in Newark on Feb. 16, 1958....
NYC couch potato has squatted in 90-year-old rabbi’s home for years
This couch potato isn’t kosher. A 90-year-old rabbi’s life has been turned upside down by a brazen squatter who moved into his living room two years ago — and shows no signs of making her exodus any time soon. Accused agi-tater Roselee Moskowitz, 67, allegedly took advantage of the kindness of Rabbi Meyer Leifer and his family, who gave her a place to stay in his two-bedroom West 28th Street apartment when she had nowhere to go at the dawn of the pandemic, according to his daughter Daniella and court records. But the mensch’s mitzvah was repaid with unimaginable chutzpah. Moskowitz pays bupkes in rent...
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City
Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
NYC cop charged with assault, menacing
NEW YORK, NY – An off-duty New York City cop was arrested on Saturday shortly after midnight in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 79th Precinct reported Efrain Alejandro, 29, was charged with assault, menacing, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .08. The details of Alejandro’s arrest were not immediately released. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. The post NYC cop charged with assault, menacing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dr. Yusef Salaam, member of exonerated 'Central Park Five', to announce candidacy for NYC Council
Salaam was part of the group that was wrongfully convicted of the rape of a Central Park jogger in 1989. He was just 15 years old at the time.
10 NYCHA buildings across NYC face heat, hot water outages as temps dip
Nine NYCHA public housing buildings across four complexes in the Bronx and Brooklyn were lacking heat, hot water or both as temperatures dipped into the single digits on Friday.
'Love Psychic' Convinced Client To Mail $90M In Jewels To Paramus, Federal Court Docs Say
A precious, pink, 13.15-carat diamond from Qatar was among the $90 million worth of jewelry that a New Jersey relationship psychic convinced a client to swipe in his quest for love, court papers say. John Lee, who has a mailing address on Route 17 in Paramus, met his alleged victim...
Tribute marking 24 years since killing of Amadou Diallo in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Saturday marks 24 years since Amadou Diallo was shot and killed by officers with the NYPD Street Crime Unit in the Bronx. Diallo, a 23-year-old student from West Africa, was unarmed when officers shot him in the doorway of his home on Wheeler Avenue in the Soundview section on Feb. 4, 1999. Plainclothes officers said they thought Diallo was firing at them. On Saturday, Rev. Kevin McCall will hold a tribute to Diallo, featuring several civil rights activists, at the home where Diallo was killed. It is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
Husband of Woman Burned Alive in Gruesome Brooklyn Killing Speaks Out
The last time Pedro Valazquez heard his wife’s voice, she was already dead. Estranged spouse Surgerys Ramirez was tied up and burned alive inside a Brooklyn apartment by a crazed boyfriend on Nov. 11, police said, with Velazquez finding a final message on his answering machine after her gruesome death.
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re Needy
It always feels good when someone lends you a helping hand, especially when you don’t have enough money and food for the family. In a city like New York where the cost of living is extremely high, financial help can be like a pleasant surprise.
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
Death-defying Walks Between Subway Cars Could Become a Thing of the Past — MTA Gives Sneak Peek
The MTA brought new open gangway trains to Coney Island for a sneak peek today. Death-defying walks between the subway cars could become a thing of the past. Emily Swanson and Hiram Alejandro Durán, The City This article was originally published on Feb 3 5:02pm EST by THE CITY The MTA on Friday announced that […] The post Death-defying Walks Between Subway Cars Could Become a Thing of the Past — MTA Gives Sneak Peek appeared first on W42ST.
Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
Robbery crew threatens Brooklyn store workers, 1 punched in face: police
A group threatened workers in two separate Brooklyn convenience store robberies on the same night last week, police said Sunday.
