This couch potato isn’t kosher. A 90-year-old rabbi’s life has been turned upside down by a brazen squatter who moved into his living room two years ago — and shows no signs of making her exodus any time soon. Accused agi-tater Roselee Moskowitz, 67, allegedly took advantage of the kindness of Rabbi Meyer Leifer and his family, who gave her a place to stay in his two-bedroom West 28th Street apartment when she had nowhere to go at the dawn of the pandemic, according to his daughter Daniella and court records. But the mensch’s mitzvah was repaid with unimaginable chutzpah. Moskowitz pays bupkes in rent...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO