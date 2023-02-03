Samara Joy stood gently swaying, within a rare circle of calm late last year, as a Hammond organ purred in sanctified accord. It was four days before Christmas. Joy was at Ardmore Music Hall just outside of Philadelphia, preparing to sing "O Holy Night," which she'd released as a holiday single with The McLendon Family — her family, who was with her onstage. Joy took a deep breath and started into the hymn, her voice centered in a contralto register, exuding understated warmth and composure. It was only later in the song, when she sang "a night di-vine" — punching up the last syllable to a climactic E-flat, which she held for six long seconds before the vocal equivalent of a barrel roll — that Joy showed any sign of exertion, or the glittery star power she'd accrued. The turn in that moment was a reminder that for all her persuasive ease as an ingénue, she's acutely aware of her charisma, and how to wield control.

