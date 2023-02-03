Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Quavo To Perform TakeOff Tribute At 2023 Grammy Awards
Quavo will pay tribute to his late nephew and Migos groupmate TakeOff at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced on Wednesday (February 1) the lineup for this year’s In Memoriam segment, which remembers the beloved music figures who have passed away since the last awards ceremony. Quavo...
BET
DJ Khaled Will Perform ‘God Did’ At 2023 Grammy Awards
This year’s Grammy Awards are expected to be lit and it’s going to start with one of the most unexpected, eye-opening performances scheduled for this Sunday’s (February 5) show. It was announced today that DJ Khaled will be performing a rendition of his 2022 smash hit “God Did” live along with a group of very special featured guests including Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, Fridayy.
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Beyoncé Wins For Best R&B Song For ‘Cuff It’
With her win for "Best R&B Song" at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Beyoncé has officially tied with the most Grammys won by a single artist with 31. The victory was for her song “Cuff It” from her critically-acclaimed album Renaissance. “Beyoncé is on her way,” said...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
EW.com
Whitney Houston emotionally honored by Kevin Costner and Jennifer Hudson at Clive Davis gala at Beverly Hilton
Just a week before the 11th anniversary of Whitney Houston's tragic death at the Beverly Hilton, Jennifer Hudson honored the legendary singer with a performance of "Greatest Love of All" in the historic hotel's ballroom. Kevin Costner also appeared, paying tribute to his The Bodyguard costar with a touching speech.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Rickey Smiley Tearfully Lays His Son To Rest With ‘Standing Ovation’
Rickey Smiley has his son’s “standing ovation” service in remembrance of his passing.. Comedian Rickey Smiley loss his son Brandon Smiley Sunday morning and Smiley took to Facebook and Instagram to share the unfortunate news. No statement has been released did not clarify how his son passed away.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
BET
Report: Quavo, Offset Fight Backstage At Grammys
The tensions between Migos members Quavo and Offset boiled over last night, so much so that it allegedly resulted in a physical altercation between the two that had to be broken up, according to TMZ. Sources at the show told the outlet that just before Quavo was set to take...
Glorilla Shares Video for New Song “Internet Trolls”: Watch
Glorilla has shared a new song titled “Internet Trolls.” The fresh single arrives ahead of her performance at the Grammys this weekend, where she’ll join Missy Elliott, the Roots, Future, Lil Wayne, and many others in a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s inception. (Glorilla is also nominated for the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for her breakout hit, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”) Check out the new “Internet Trolls” music video, directed by Troy Roscoe, below.
DJ Khaled's Kids Just Stole Another Red Carpet Show With Their Major 2023 Grammys Appearance
Watch: DJ Khaled Steals the Mic at Grammys: "Me Got Me Here" All this family does is win, win, win no matter what!. After earning an impressive six nominations, DJ Khaled knew the 2023 Grammys was going to be a special night. But while walking the red carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the producer wanted his entire family to experience the magic of music's biggest night. (For a complete list of Grammys 2023 winners, click here.)
Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele
Trevor Noah opened the 65th Annual Grammys Sunday from the top of the Crypto arena … and with a dig at Los Angeles. “It’s the best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities,” he said, before immediately tossing the action to an opening performance by Bad Bunny. This is Noah’s third hosting the Grammys, which returned to Los Angeles Sunday after a stint in Las Vegas last year. The venue was adjusted for this auspicious post-pandemic occasion: tables replaced rows and rows of chairs in front of the stage, making it easier for ticket holders to...
Refinery29
Harlem Star Meagan Good Is Done Fitting Into Hollywood’s Boxes — She’s Finally Free
When Prime Video first launched friendship comedy Harlem in 2021, the timing couldn’t have been better; it was as if the streamer knew the culture needed more Black girl besties in a post-Insecure, Girlfriends, and Living Single world. Harlem was the perfect addition to the rich homegirl genre, introducing us to a new set of unique and dynamic Black stories to see ourselves in. Finally returning for its sophomore season, the Prime Video series is building on the same foundation that it opened with, and the theme for the newest chapter of the concrete jungle adventure can be summed up in one word: growth. Its leading lady, Meagan Good, knows all about that.
Lizzo and Myke Wright Go Instagram Official and Make Their Real Red Carpet Debut
After confirming her relationship with a “mystery man” in April 2022, Lizzo and Myke Wright are finally Instagram official. Despite the fact that the pair had been photographed together at an event for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls in June of that year, Lizzo wasn't willing to say his name in interviews for a while. “We haven’t done a red carpet yet, by the way. I just wanna point that out," the singer told the syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club in July 2022. “This was a soft launch. I have to respect his privacy.”
BET
'White Men Can't Jump' Teaser Shows Sinqua Walls Starring Alongside Jack Harlow
The White Men Can’t Jump remake officially released its first teaser starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow. A snippet of the upcoming reboot dropped on Sunday (Feb. 5), with the premiere of the film landing on Hulu on May 19. The movie is directed by Charles Kidd II (a.k.a Calamatic) and produced by Kenya Barris' Khalabo Ink Society.
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins ‘Best Rap Album’
Kendrick Lamar won the 46th Annual Grammy Award for “Best Rap Album” with Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The Compton emcee took home the award over contemporaries Pusha T (It’s Almost Dry), DJ Khaled (God Did), Future (I Never Liked You), and Jack Harlow (Come Home the Kids Miss You).
BET
New Music Monday: GloRilla, Ella Mai, De La Soul Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes
Are you struggling to stay on top of the never-ending stream of new music releases each week? Don't worry, BET has got your back!. With our weekly "New Music Mondays" post, we bring you the hottest artists, sounds, and trends in hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeat, house, and beyond. Get ready for a thrilling musical journey as we showcase an eclectic mix of both emerging and established artists, keeping you ahead of the game in the world of music.
PopSugar
Chance the Rapper's Daughters, Kensli and Marli, Are Practically His Twins
Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, have some adorable little girls. The couple, who first met when they were just 9 years old, tied the knot in a Newport Beach, CA, ceremony back in 2019 after less than a year of being engaged. Though they welcomed their first child, daughter Kensli, in 2015, their second daughter, Marli, arrived a few months after their wedding.
NPR
Samara Joy's polyphonic stardom
Samara Joy stood gently swaying, within a rare circle of calm late last year, as a Hammond organ purred in sanctified accord. It was four days before Christmas. Joy was at Ardmore Music Hall just outside of Philadelphia, preparing to sing "O Holy Night," which she'd released as a holiday single with The McLendon Family — her family, who was with her onstage. Joy took a deep breath and started into the hymn, her voice centered in a contralto register, exuding understated warmth and composure. It was only later in the song, when she sang "a night di-vine" — punching up the last syllable to a climactic E-flat, which she held for six long seconds before the vocal equivalent of a barrel roll — that Joy showed any sign of exertion, or the glittery star power she'd accrued. The turn in that moment was a reminder that for all her persuasive ease as an ingénue, she's acutely aware of her charisma, and how to wield control.
