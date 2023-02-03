Read full article on original website
Harlem Star Meagan Good Is Done Fitting Into Hollywood’s Boxes — She’s Finally Free
When Prime Video first launched friendship comedy Harlem in 2021, the timing couldn’t have been better; it was as if the streamer knew the culture needed more Black girl besties in a post-Insecure, Girlfriends, and Living Single world. Harlem was the perfect addition to the rich homegirl genre, introducing us to a new set of unique and dynamic Black stories to see ourselves in. Finally returning for its sophomore season, the Prime Video series is building on the same foundation that it opened with, and the theme for the newest chapter of the concrete jungle adventure can be summed up in one word: growth. Its leading lady, Meagan Good, knows all about that.
Good Gawd: Meagan Applies Pressure In Viral Video Ahead Of ‘Harlem’ Season 2 Premiere
Meagan Good stuns in viral video of her leaving the Apollo ahead of the Season 2 premiere of hit Prime Video series 'Harlem'
Watch: Meagan Good talks to Jennifer Hudson about Halle Berry, 'Harlem'
Meagan Good talks about how she's received support from Halle Berry and advice from Michael Clarke Duncan on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in 'You People'
The new Netflix movie, "You People," written and directed by Kenya Barris, has had fans laughing since it dropped last Friday (Jan. 27), but the on-screen chemistry between co-stars and on-screen love interests—Jonah Hill and Lauren London falls flat for some fans. Per People, London told Harper's Bazaar that...
Nia Long Was Told She Looked “Too Sophisticated” And “Too Old” For ‘Charlie’s Angels’
Nia Long has revealed that she was passed over for a role in 2000’s Charlie’s Angels because she was deemed “too sophisticated” and “old” to act alongside Drew Barrymore. During an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the iconic actor was asked about her decision to pass on the film and star in Big Momma’s House instead, with Long clearing the air while also praising Lucy Liu, who would eventually land the role she was seeking of Alex Munday.More from VIBE.comIce-T Refutes Rumored Beef With 'Law & Order' Star Christopher Meloni'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Makes Streaming History'The Irrational' Series Starring Jesse L. Martin Ordered By...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference
"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'
Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
When LisaRaye McCoy wanted to have an “entanglement” with Will Smith
Will Smith was a heartthrob back in the 90s and continues to be one of the most handsome men on the planet. The man has it all – charisma, power, and money but unfortunately, he is off the market. Jada Pinkett Smith claimed him way back in 1997. But that did not stop LisaRaye McCoy from crushing on him!
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
Another Celebrity Kid Is Headed To Spelman College
Stars Dondré and Salli Richardson-Whitfield couldn't be more excited to send their daughter to the esteemed school. 'Your path to becoming a greater woman starts in the fall.’. Actor Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield have a child leaving the nest this fall. Their 17-year-old daughter, Parker Whitfield, will...
50 Cent On Gabrielle Union Cheating On Her First Husband: 'This Is Hoe Shit'
50 Cent never holds back on his social commentary and he’s now labeled Gabrielle Union‘s recent infidelity admissions as “hoe shit.”. During a recent appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 dished on a load of topics including the Bring It On star’s cheating in her first marriage to Chris Howard.
Details Released About Kenya Moore’s New Boo & Cynthia Bailey’s Return to RHOA
Kenya Moore has been frustrated about her divorce from Marc Daly. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore thought her marriage would last forever. However, things just didn’t work out with Marc Daly. In fact, the appearances he did make on RHOA were extremely controversial. Some of the other peach holders felt like Kenya was a very different person when Marc was around. They believed she wasn’t as outspoken when he participated in group activities and outings. As for Kenya, she didn’t like that she wasn’t true to herself when Marc was in the picture. And she said that she wished she would have stood up for herself a lot more while they were together.
Beyonce & JAY-Z Seen Exiting Private Plane With Twins, 5, After Singer’s Epic Dubai Performance: Photos
Beyonce, 41, arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26 after performing in Dubai five nights earlier for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal. The iconic superstar stepped off a private plane at the Van Nuys Airport with her husband JAY-Z, 53, and their 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. There was no sign of 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who sang on stage with Bey in Dubai which was Bey’s first concert in four years.
MC Lyte Keeps Music Catalog As Divorce Settlement Honors Prenup
MC Lyte‘s divorce from John Wyche has officially been finalized, and the rapper will keep her music catalog thanks to a prenup. On Monday (January 16), The Blast got hold of the official divorce documents. Along with her catalog and “other creative property, including royalties in connection to her creative works,” Lyte will keep everything she went into the marriage with.
Nia Long Reveals She Has Her ‘Eye on One Person’ as a Potential New Bae
Nia Long is “single AF” but it could be short-lived. During a visit to Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Long stated she has her “eye on one person.”. Further in the conversation, Long revealed that she is nervous about the dating process. “You do? I’m so nervous,” she said. “Are you on the dating apps? We gotta talk about this.”
Black Love Showed Up At The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Black couples took the main stage, from the Betts to Viola Davis and Julius Tennon to Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance. Sunday night’s 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles didn’t disappoint as Black excellence, and Black love was on full display.
Will Smith Smiles In 1st Photos Since Eddie Murphy Joked About His Oscars Slap At Golden Globes
Nothing can bring Will Smith, 54, down! That’s right, not even Eddie Murphy‘s jokes about the King Richard star at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Will was spotted smiling from ear-to-ear while out running errands in Miami on Jan. 11, just one day after the Cecil B. DeMille Award-winner referenced Will’s 2022 Oscars slap speech. While out in the sunny city of Florida, Will rocked a casual, yet trendy, athletic look. The one-time Golden Globe winner sported a white t-shirt, red basketball shorts, and white gym leggings. Will accessorized his ensemble with a white baseball cap, black sneakers, and white ankle socks.
