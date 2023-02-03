ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyla

Ginny Weasley star Bonnie Wright was once engaged to her Harry Potter co-star

It's been almost 22 years since the first Harry Potter film aired back in 2001 (yes, we feel old just saying that), but the popularity of the franchise has never waned. Now, fans are looking back on the personal lives of the actors and one almost-forgotten romance that began on the set of The Deathly Hallows Part 1 back in 2010.
ComicBook

Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel

A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
thebrag.com

Margot Robbie on the “ridiculous” amount of coke in ‘Babylon’

Margot Robbie on how she gave notes to Damien Chazelle regarding the “ridiculous” amount of coke in Babylon. Margot Robbie, who stars in the new film Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, has revealed that the film used a variety of substances to replicate the large amounts of cocaine seen on screen. The period comedy-drama film, which charts the rise and fall of multiple characters during Hollywood’s transition from silent films to “talkies” in the late 1920s, has attracted attention for its extended scenes of drug-fueled parties and graphic excess.
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
VERMONT STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Rupert Grint’s character in ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ explained

Rupert Grint has come a long way as an actor since playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films and, while he hasn’t had as seamless a transition to adult roles as some of his castmates, he’s come into his own in recent years. The actor has discovered a talent for horror, recently starring in the Apple TV Plus series Servant, executive produced by none other than M. Night Shyamalan, who also acts as the series’ showrunner. The show is currently in its last season and Grint has impressed viewers and critics alike with his portrayal of the self-centered Julian, prompting fans to wonder where his career will go after the show is finished.
Looper

Everything Rupert Grint Stole From The Harry Potter Set

The "Harry Potter" movies were wildly successful from the moment they first hit theaters in 2001, with the Wizarding World film franchise as a whole bringing in nearly $10 billion in box office revenue (via The Numbers). But it all started with a young Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively, in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."
Collider

The Movie That Launched Steve McQueen and Michael Fassbender as Artists

Back in 2008, the world was not intimately aware of director Steve McQueen and actor Michael Fassbender. Neither one of these men was absent from the world of art before the year 2008 thanks to McQueen directing some acclaimed short films and working as an artist while Fassbender appeared in supporting roles in movies like 300. But long before their days of scoring Oscar nominations (and wins, in the case of McQueen), they were just two guys trying to get eyes on their indie British film Hunger. A challenging watch that didn’t smash any box office records when it first came out, Hunger ended up establishing several key motifs that McQueen and Fassbender would continue to be fascinated by in the years to come.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Exorcist’ sequel casts ‘Matilda’ star, giving us the crossover we never knew we needed

One of the biggest talks exploding within the shadows of the horror community has to do with filmmaker David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist sequel — which is already slated for an October release later this year. So far, the much-anticipated sequel has enlisted the acting prowess of Glass Onion star Leslie Odom Jr. and the directing expertise of Green, who recently helmed the rebooted Halloween trilogy. And now, the upcoming horror extravaganza has recruited another unexpected star to join the fearful fun — and that would be actress Olivia Marcum.
wegotthiscovered.com

A deranged R-rated martial arts fantasy epic survives a deadly betrayal on Disney Plus

Thanks to Disney’s increased stake in Hulu and acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the Mouse House’s streaming service is becoming a hotbed of R-rated content from Hollywood’s past and present, but it’s Chinese fantasy epic True Legend that’s become the latest unexpected breakout success on the most family-friendly platform of them all.

