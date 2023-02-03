Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Hundreds gather for Welsh Mardi Gras celebration
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Hundreds came out to the Town of Welsh for their fourth annual Mardi Gras celebration. Over 30 floats and many people were in attendance. Horses trotted down the road while more than 30 floats showed off their Mardi Gras colors, just a small piece of the Mardi Gras tradition rooted in Louisiana culture.
Things To Do In Lake Charles And Southwest Louisiana This Weekend Feb 3-5
It's the first week of February 2023 and there are a ton of things to do in Southwest Louisiana this weekend. After being cooped up in the office or at home the past few days because Mother Nature has not been cooperating, we know you are ready to get out and do something fun.
Keith Frank Is Coming Back To Lake Charles For Our Legendary Lundi Gras Party on Feb. 20
It’s been three years since he has played in Lake Charles but NOW the wait is over! Get ready as Townsquare Media Lake Charles proudly presents the 12th Annual Lundi Gras Party featuring the one and only, Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band! That’s right, for more than a decade it's been the biggest Mardi Gras party in Southwest Louisiana and now it's BACK!
KPLC TV
Family remembers loved ones who died in Pershing Drive fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two lives taken in a devastating fire. “That’s when we got the news that my father had passed and it devastated me man,” Justin Goubert said. Justin Joubert and his sister, Jaylynn James are now mourning the loss of their father Gary Joubert, one of two people who lost their life following a house fire in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles American Press
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
QuickTake Health was one of the start-up companies chosen by LG Electronics’ North American Innovation Center (NOVA), for its “Mission for the Future,” a global search for companies with innovative concepts and transformative solutions that provide a positive impact on people and planet, to come explore collaboration opportunities with LG NOVA.
New Movies In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do with your family and friends this weekend, we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff warning against arrest scam
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning Lake Charles resident against a scam using the Sheriff's name.
KPLC TV
UPDATE: Two of three rescued from Pershing Drive fire have died
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3000 block of Pershing Drive. The fire began at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Three people were taken from the fire and transported to a local medical facility, according to LCFD...
KPLC TV
Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, Dan Mills said the vast majority of insurance claims during recent Louisiana hurricanes were caused by roof failures that could be prevented by improved installation techniques. “As home builders, we believe that more resilient structures...
KPLC TV
Two Lake Arthur residents cited for hunting and fishing violations
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited two Lake Arthur residents for alleged hunting and fishing violations. David P. Williams, 32, and April L. Williams, 38, were cited for hunting from a moving vehicle, hunting from a public road, hunting during illegal hours, and taking game fish using illegal methods.
KPLC TV
LaGrange High principal continues family legacy of education
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This Black History Month, we will be shining the spotlight on African Americans in our community who have made a positive impact on southwest Louisiana. Taking center stage is Dr. Corwin Robinson, principal at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles. Most days you can find...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 4, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 4, 2023. Lee Michael Broussard, 41, Lake Charles: No seat belt; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug. Theo Allen, 65, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Seth Bailyn Boese, 21, Sulphur: Operating...
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office Looking for Two Suspects in Homicide Case
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have issued warrants for two people they believe were involved in a homicide that happen around midnight Tuesday, January 31 in Westlake. Deputies were called out to Westwood Road after complaints were made about suspicious activities going...
KPLC TV
Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
beauregardnews.com
It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu refineries described as among the worst in the country
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local refineries have state and federal approval to pollute our waterways, as long as they adhere to the limits of their permits. An environmental group in Washington D.C. has just released their Environmental Integrity Project report. It breaks down the quantities of pollution discharged from refineries and ranks the companies.
KPLC TV
7News highlights missing persons cases on National Missing Persons Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than 600,000 people go missing each year, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Those whose cases go unsolved are remembered on National Missing Persons Day on February 3. Missing persons cases present unique challenges. First, authorities must decipher the circumstances behind...
Authorities warn of scams reported in Calcasieu Parish
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) is warning residents of a scam that has surfaced in the area.
GATOR 99.5
Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0