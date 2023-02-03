ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

KPLC TV

Hundreds gather for Welsh Mardi Gras celebration

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Hundreds came out to the Town of Welsh for their fourth annual Mardi Gras celebration. Over 30 floats and many people were in attendance. Horses trotted down the road while more than 30 floats showed off their Mardi Gras colors, just a small piece of the Mardi Gras tradition rooted in Louisiana culture.
WELSH, LA
GATOR 99.5

Keith Frank Is Coming Back To Lake Charles For Our Legendary Lundi Gras Party on Feb. 20

It’s been three years since he has played in Lake Charles but NOW the wait is over! Get ready as Townsquare Media Lake Charles proudly presents the 12th Annual Lundi Gras Party featuring the one and only, Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band! That’s right, for more than a decade it's been the biggest Mardi Gras party in Southwest Louisiana and now it's BACK!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Family remembers loved ones who died in Pershing Drive fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two lives taken in a devastating fire. “That’s when we got the news that my father had passed and it devastated me man,” Justin Goubert said. Justin Joubert and his sister, Jaylynn James are now mourning the loss of their father Gary Joubert, one of two people who lost their life following a house fire in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business

QuickTake Health was one of the start-up companies chosen by LG Electronics’ North American Innovation Center (NOVA), for its “Mission for the Future,” a global search for companies with innovative concepts and transformative solutions that provide a positive impact on people and planet, to come explore collaboration opportunities with LG NOVA.
SULPHUR, LA
107 JAMZ

New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now

The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

UPDATE: Two of three rescued from Pershing Drive fire have died

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3000 block of Pershing Drive. The fire began at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Three people were taken from the fire and transported to a local medical facility, according to LCFD...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, Dan Mills said the vast majority of insurance claims during recent Louisiana hurricanes were caused by roof failures that could be prevented by improved installation techniques. “As home builders, we believe that more resilient structures...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Two Lake Arthur residents cited for hunting and fishing violations

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited two Lake Arthur residents for alleged hunting and fishing violations. David P. Williams, 32, and April L. Williams, 38, were cited for hunting from a moving vehicle, hunting from a public road, hunting during illegal hours, and taking game fish using illegal methods.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KPLC TV

LaGrange High principal continues family legacy of education

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This Black History Month, we will be shining the spotlight on African Americans in our community who have made a positive impact on southwest Louisiana. Taking center stage is Dr. Corwin Robinson, principal at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles. Most days you can find...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 4, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 4, 2023. Lee Michael Broussard, 41, Lake Charles: No seat belt; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug. Theo Allen, 65, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Seth Bailyn Boese, 21, Sulphur: Operating...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
beauregardnews.com

It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu refineries described as among the worst in the country

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local refineries have state and federal approval to pollute our waterways, as long as they adhere to the limits of their permits. An environmental group in Washington D.C. has just released their Environmental Integrity Project report. It breaks down the quantities of pollution discharged from refineries and ranks the companies.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

7News highlights missing persons cases on National Missing Persons Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than 600,000 people go missing each year, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Those whose cases go unsolved are remembered on National Missing Persons Day on February 3. Missing persons cases present unique challenges. First, authorities must decipher the circumstances behind...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

