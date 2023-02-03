Read full article on original website
Kansas reduces tax rates for residents in rural equity decline counties
TOPEKA, KS. - The State of Kansas has introduced a new act concerning income taxation for resident individuals. The act aims to reduce tax rates for individuals living in rural equity decline counties. The new legislation amends the existing K.S.A. 2022 Supp. 79-32,110 and repeals the previous section.
WIBW
New report shows Kansans may be dipping back into unemployment benefits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While unemployment claims in Kansas seemed to hold steady following the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report shows more residents are using those benefits. With new unemployment claims having slightly decreased week-over-week on Jan. 23 coupled with high inflation and the threat of a recession, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it recently released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.
lawrencekstimes.com
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
kcur.org
A $1.8 billion semiconductor plant is planned for Wichita through another Kansas megaproject deal
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas has struck a deal with a Wichita company to build a $1.8 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant, but it hinges on the company securing federal money by later this year. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Thursday a deal with Integra Technologies to build the plant...
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with their dentures from Affordable Dentures & Implants in Wichita. We first told you about the investigation into that practice last week, and since then, the company has agreed to refund...
KCTV 5
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As people in Missouri have access to recreational marijuana, Oklahoma voters are set to take up the issue next month. While most of Kansas’ neighbors have either recreational or medical marijuana, it’s still illegal in all forms in the Sunflower State. Legalizing marijuana in...
Wheat Scoop: KAWG takes to the Hill to convey Farm Bill needs
Now is the time for wheat farmers to make their priorities known as negotiations for the next Farm Bill kick into high gear. That was a clear message from lawmakers and association staff alike during the 2023 Kansas Commodity Classic. As the calendar turns to a new month, Kansas Wheat is carrying forward that call to action as staff and board members join counterparts from across the country for the joint meetings of U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers.
KMBC.com
‘We keep giving people more reasons to leave Kansas’: Kansas officials react to marijuana legalization across the state line
OLATHE, Kan. — While the Missouri side was quite busy on Friday morning as legal marijuana arrived in the Show Me State, officials in Kansas remain disappointed with the lack of action. Kansas is one of just four states in the nation where marijuana is completely illegal. Kansas Gov....
Former Wichita car dealership owner banned in Kansas, must pay $45k
The owner of a used car dealership in south Wichita was banned from selling vehicles in Kansas on Friday after a judgment was entered in a Sedgwick County District Court.
5 Kansas counties at CDC’s high COVID-19 community level this week. What to know
Sedgwick County’s incident rate remains at “substantial” for a second week, according to state health officials.
lawrencekstimes.com
Clay Wirestone: Statehouse scraps – Secrecy shrouds semiconductor deal, counting a community, silver screen plans (Column)
Somehow we just wrapped the fourth week of the 2023 Kansas legislative session. Tracking lawmakers’ antics sometimes feels like pounding a half-dozen slushies and taking a ride on a tilt-a-whirl. The individual experiences might be fun, exhilarating even, but you need a cast-iron stomach to prevent the worst. Like...
kcur.org
Kansas bills would make it easier for Johnson County cities to get rid of racist housing covenants
Cities in Johnson County could find it easier to erase racist language from local housing covenants with legislation now making its way through the Kansas Statehouse. Two bills — SB 77 and HB 2174 — were drafted by officials in Roeland Park, which has struggled for years to fully eliminate racist deed restrictions that are now illegal to implement but remain stubbornly on the books of some now-defunct homeowners’ associations’ bylaws.
KAKE TV
Kansas lawmakers discussing proposed bullying bill
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met on Wednesday to discuss a proposed bill that would require schools to adopt new policies in hopes of preventing bullying. The bill is designed to designate one person in the school district as the primary contact. A local middle school student, Logan Williamson, has...
KMBC.com
As Missouri legalizes marijuana, Kansas remains an outlier with marijuana laws
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas is one of four statesin the nation where marijuana is illegal. The other three are Idaho, Wyoming, and South Carolina. Along State Line Road, people in Kansas could face jail time for possessing marijuana. But 50 feet away, anyone over the age of 21 in Missouri can buy it and smoke it.
Integra chip plant coming to Wichita will create 2,000 jobs
Governor Kelly has announced Integra Technologies is bringing a semiconductor manufacturing plant to Wichita that will create at least 2,000 jobs.
Kansas to OK secret incentives deal for $1 billion-plus megaproject in Wichita, sources say
The State Finance Council will meet at 4 p.m. to discuss an incentives package.
WIBW
37 Kansas rural mural projects completed in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2022, 37 murals were completed in 14 Kansas communities. On February 3, Governor Laura Kelly announced this accomplishment. These projects were completed through the Office of Rural Prosperity’s (ORP) Rural Mural and Public Art Grant Programming. “These murals celebrate the beauty of Kansas and...
🎥 Kan. Gov. on Chinese spy balloon: This provocation is alarming
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Chinese balloon drifting high above the U.S. and first revealed over Montana and seen over Kansas on Friday has created a buzz down below among residents who initially wondered what it was — and now wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by the region's elected officials.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amiya Arrendondo
Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing in northeast Kansas. Amiya Arrendondo, 14, was last seen on Nov. 3, 2022, in Topeka. She is believed to be a runaway. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Amiya may still be in Topeka or may be trying to get to Florida.
Wichita City Council to vote on downtown street plan that calls for some major changes
Wichita’s Capital Improvement Plan allocates $17.4 million for upgrades to downtown streets over the next 10 years.
