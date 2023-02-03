ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIBW

New report shows Kansans may be dipping back into unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While unemployment claims in Kansas seemed to hold steady following the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report shows more residents are using those benefits. With new unemployment claims having slightly decreased week-over-week on Jan. 23 coupled with high inflation and the threat of a recession, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it recently released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Wheat Scoop: KAWG takes to the Hill to convey Farm Bill needs

Now is the time for wheat farmers to make their priorities known as negotiations for the next Farm Bill kick into high gear. That was a clear message from lawmakers and association staff alike during the 2023 Kansas Commodity Classic. As the calendar turns to a new month, Kansas Wheat is carrying forward that call to action as staff and board members join counterparts from across the country for the joint meetings of U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Kansas bills would make it easier for Johnson County cities to get rid of racist housing covenants

Cities in Johnson County could find it easier to erase racist language from local housing covenants with legislation now making its way through the Kansas Statehouse. Two bills — SB 77 and HB 2174 — were drafted by officials in Roeland Park, which has struggled for years to fully eliminate racist deed restrictions that are now illegal to implement but remain stubbornly on the books of some now-defunct homeowners’ associations’ bylaws.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas lawmakers discussing proposed bullying bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met on Wednesday to discuss a proposed bill that would require schools to adopt new policies in hopes of preventing bullying. The bill is designed to designate one person in the school district as the primary contact. A local middle school student, Logan Williamson, has...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

37 Kansas rural mural projects completed in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2022, 37 murals were completed in 14 Kansas communities. On February 3, Governor Laura Kelly announced this accomplishment. These projects were completed through the Office of Rural Prosperity’s (ORP) Rural Mural and Public Art Grant Programming. “These murals celebrate the beauty of Kansas and...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Amiya Arrendondo

Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing in northeast Kansas. Amiya Arrendondo, 14, was last seen on Nov. 3, 2022, in Topeka. She is believed to be a runaway. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Amiya may still be in Topeka or may be trying to get to Florida.
TOPEKA, KS

