BBC
Brighton City Council urges action on 'dangerous' use of migrant hotels
The government needs to do more to end the use of hotels for child asylum seekers, Brighton & Hove City Council has said. Deputy council leader Hannah Allbrooke told the BBC the policy was "really dangerous" and "not appropriate". Her comments follow a report children were being abducted from a...
Former Tory chair calls on Dominic Raab to step aside during inquiry
Jake Berry’s comments will heap pressure on deputy PM amid investigation into bullying allegations
BBC
Bradford: Plans for 'Brit School North' proposed
A renowned music school which launched Adele and Amy Winehouse is looking to expand to Bradford. The Brit School in Croydon, south London, opened its doors in 1991, and has since nurtured a host of actors and international music stars. Music industry bosses said they were looking to emulate that...
BBC
Hertfordshire council tax rise to support police agreed
An average £15 a year increase to council tax to help fund a county's police force has been agreed. Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, David Lloyd, said the rise would generate an extra £7m. The county's police and crime panel approved the increase after more than half of...
BBC
Thousands raised for man paralysed in Guernsey wall fall
About £8,000 has been raised to help a man who was left paralysed from the neck down after falling on the way home from a night out last year. Connor Bayes, 24, fell 15ft (4.5m) off a wall in St Peter Port, Guernsey, after losing his balance. The money...
BBC
Liverpool cannot afford to scrap late-night bar levy, council told
A night levy on a city's bars is set to continue as a council "cannot afford" to scrap it, a committee has heard. The charge, which was introduced in Liverpool in 2016, has raised £1.5m towards policing and street cleaning. Businesses had asked Liverpool City Council's licensing committee to...
BBC
New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear
Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
BBC
Government has not had any pay talks with Union - Unite boss
Sharon Graham says her union, Unite, is trying to resolve over pay, but the government has shown an "abdication of responsibility" and PM Rishi Sunak "won't even come to the table" to discuss pay. She told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme that there were "categorically" no talks going...
BBC
Just Stop Oil autumn protests cost Met Police £7.5m
Policing Just Stop Oil protests cost the Metropolitan Police £7.5m in nine weeks, it has been revealed. Environmental activists caused huge disruption in London last autumn when demonstrators blocked traffic on busy motorways and main roads. The cost, revealed in a Freedom of Information request, includes the cost of...
BBC
Nurses and ambulance staff striking across region
Nurses and ambulance staff have been joining strike picket lines across the South West. It is the first time ambulance crews and nurses have walked out on the same day since NHS industrial action started in December. NHS England said it is the biggest round of strikes to have hit...
BBC
What's happening in Parliament next week?
It's a week of routine, although important, legislating in Westminster - but listen out for the backbeat. There's the personal, the rumblings around Dominic Raab and the aftershocks of Nadhim Zahawi's departure from government; the high political, with a possible but politically delicate agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol in prospect; and, in the slightly deeper undergrowth, a Budget taking shape.
BBC
Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
