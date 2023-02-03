Read full article on original website
Michigan needs more public defenders amid shortage
FLINT, Mich. - Their primary focus is to provide legal counsel to someone who can’t afford to get one on their own. But public defenders in Michigan are experiencing a shortage. There simply is not enough counsel to support this growing need. On any given Thursday in the Genesee...
Bomb threats called into multiple Michigan Walmart stores, police say
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A series of bomb threats made Monday against multiple Walmart stores on Monday, according to police. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the Walmart stores in Rochester Hills and White Lake Township received threatening phone calls about 11 a.m. Monday, with a male caller threatening to blow up the store unless a cash ransom was paid.
Gov. Whitmer signs executive order to build and refurbish affordable housing faster
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Monday to build and refurbish more affordable housing faster. According to a news release from the Governor's Office, the order shifted administration of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Michigan Strategic Fund to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).
POLICE: Multiple gunshot wounds listed as cause of death for 3 found in abandoned building
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Michigan State Police have provided an update on the investigation into the death of three men. An autopsy has confirmed that the cause of death for 3 aspiring rappers was multiple gunshot wounds. Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker went missing after a show...
Whitmer plans to send $180 checks to all Michigan taxpayers 'as soon as possible'
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday morning that all taxpayers in Michigan will be receiving a $180 "inflation relief check" sometime this year, as long as she's able to gain the support of Republicans in the legislature. The relief check will come out "as soon as possible"...
Bill prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors passes West Virginia House
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday passed legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors a day after hearing from dozens of people who opposed the bill. House Bill 2007 was passed by a vote of 84-10. It now heads to the West Virginia Senate.
Kalamazoo native & MSU alum rescues dog during Texas tornado
DEER PARK, TX — A daring rescue was made during an EF3 tornado on Jan. 24, as a Kalamazoo native and former Michigan State football player, Joel Nitchman saved K9 Roni from the damages. Nitchman told CBS News they had just got back from training, when the winds picked...
Rudyard Township named as the Snowy Owl Capital of Michigan
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One northern Michigan township has been named Michigan's Snowy Owl Capital. Travelling all the way from the arctic tundra to the Upper Peninsula, it's becoming more and more likely that Michiganders will be able to see a snowy owl. And Rudyard Township is the best...
Consumers Energy: 20% fewer outages in 2022 compared to 2021
JACKSON, Mich. — Thanks to significant improvements to its electrical grid and the completion of more than 2,000 projects, there were approximately 20% fewer customer outages in 2022 compared to 2021, according to Consumers Energy. "The results from 2022 showed improvements across the board," Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy's vice...
