Grab Your Fancy Shoes: Registration Open for Robbinsville's Father-Daughter Dance

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Robbinsville Dads should get ready to dance the night away with their special little girls at the annual Father-Daughter Dance.

Registration is now open for the dance hosted by the Robbinsville Recreation Department for fathers, and father-figures, to enjoy the evening with their daughters.

This year, the Dance will be held between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m on April 28 at Pond Road Middle School cafeteria located at 150 Pond Road in Robbinsville. In addition to a DJ keeping everyone dancing, the evening will include food, a photo booth and prizes.

The cost for each father-daughter couple who live in Robbinsville is $70 with $16 for each additional daughter. There is an additional $15 for pairs who do not live in the town.

To register, go to the Robbinsville Recreation Department's event website HERE.



