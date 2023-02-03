Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lady Tigers take control in District 2-B race
It took fighting off a late surge by Choudrant, but the Simsboro Lady Tigers took firm control in District 2-B Friday with a 56-45 win at the SHS Gym. Simsboro remains undefeated in district play at 4-0 while Choudrant is now 2-2 in 2-B action. Both teams got off to...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tigers top Aggies in battle of Lincoln Parish schools
Simsboro’s boys basketball team continued its recent trend of turning slow starts into strong finishes Friday night in a District 2-B home showdown against Choudrant. Despite falling to a five-point deficit in the game’s opening four minutes and trailing at the end of the opening stanza, the Tigers used a late surge to pull away for a 67-52 win over the Aggies before an overflow and boisterous crowd at the SHS Gym.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling Athletics weekend roundup
Virshon Cotton scored a career-high 22 points to help lead the Grambling State University men’s basketball team to a 73-60 road victory over Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opponent Alabama State on Saturday afternoon at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Cotton, who did most of his damage from behind the arc, going...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lady Bearcats advance after win over Beau Chene
Ruston High School soccer advanced to the second round of the playoffs after a 2-0 win Friday night at home against Beau Chene in its first playoff appearance since the 2018-19 season. “We had chances early in the match,” Ruston head coach Jacquelyn Bean said. “We just kept pressing, and...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tough night as Cats fall at Ouachita
It was a tough night on the hardwood for the Ruston Bearcats Friday as the state’s No. 2 team fell for the second time this year to Ouachita, losing 62-52 at the Madhouse on Millhaven in Monroe. After leading by four at the half, Ruston (22-3, 5-2) saw the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
McWain, Lady Cats race past Ouachita
Jaliyah McWain never ran out of gas Friday night. And it was a good thing for the Ruston Lady Bearcats. McWain scored a game-high 25 points to lead Ruston to a 40-36 win over Ouachita (11-15, 5-3) at the Madhouse on Millhaven as head coach Meredith Graf’s team picked up a big district win.
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Airline wins fourth straight; Bossier, PCA, Plain Dealing win
The Airline Vikings won their fourth straight District 1-5A game Friday night, defeating the Parkway Panthers 71-60 before a packed house at Parkway. In other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Benton fell to Captain Shreve 54-19 at Shreve, and Southwood downed Haughton 68-41 at Southwood. In the other 1-5A game,...
Shreveport, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Barbe High School soccer team will have a game with Captain Shreve High School on February 04, 2023, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
lincolnparishjournal.com
Local broadcasting legend Lanny James remembered following death
He was a staple in northeast Louisiana households for decades. Local broadcasting legend Lanny James just had that voice that every broadcaster would love to possess. And he had his share of charisma and flamboyance too. From the way he dressed to the way he talked to the way he...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Feb. 6. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Janis Renee Smith Serpas
Funeral Service for Janis Renee Smith Serpas, age 61, of Ruston, will be Monday, February 6, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Ruston. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Officiating will be Dr. Chris Craig, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Marilyn Jo Ward
Funeral services for Ms. Marilyn Jo Ward, age 78 of Ruston, LA were held Sunday at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston with Dr. Chris Craig officiating. Burial followed in the Salem Cemetery in Dubach, LA under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston. Marilyn was...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Lanny Ray James
Memorial Services celebrating the life of Lanny Ray James, age 82, will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road Monroe, Louisiana, with Deacon Tom Deal officiating. Lanny passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 2, 2023, in Houston, Texas. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M, until service time at the funeral home.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU statement on E-Lab and M-Lab Closures
On Jan. 25 the heat exchanger at Northwestern State University’s Warren Easton Elementary Lab school failed. On Jan. 26, the heat tube assembly was ordered and shipped via express delivery from the manufacturer with an anticipated arrival date of Jan. 31. The part was shipped from Connecticut and due to the current winter storm, this delivery has been delayed. We know that the part has left Ohio and is enroute. NSU has prepped the equipment and is ready for installation upon delivery. The NSU physical plant staff are on stand by and prepared to work until installation is complete once received.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Natchitoches, Louisiana
Nestled along the banks of the Cane River in Louisiana, Natchitoches is a charming and historic city that offers visitors a unique blend of Southern hospitality, rich cultural heritage, and beautiful natural surroundings. So whether you’re interested in exploring the city’s vibrant history, experiencing its cultural offerings, or simply soaking up the tranquil beauty of the Cane River, Natchitoches is the perfect destination.
KEDM
Krewe de Riviere Parade Rolls Through Monroe and West Monroe This Weekend
The annual Krewe de Riviere Parade is rolling this Saturday, February 3, with the main parade at 5pm. The parade is for Mardi Gras starting early at 10am. The beginning event is the Pet and Children's Parade, with prizes for the best pet costume and children's float, registration is $5 online. Starting at 11am is Mardi Gras Madness in the Monroe River Market, where people can gather for fun and see local sights. Local restaurants and business support the parade to benefit the Twin Cities. Krewe de Riviere started in 2019, bringing Mardi Gras closer to home. The parade will also feature a quiet zone for anyone who those audio sensory difficulties.
KNOE TV8
School closures due to possible winter weather
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here is a list of schools closed tomorrow, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather:. El Dorado School District- alternate method of instruction day. All extracurricular activities that are scheduled for tomorrow will be canceled and rescheduled if possible. Junction City School District- Schools will have a...
q973radio.com
Celebrating Shreveport Black History Icons – Alonzo Jackson
Alonzo was born and raised in Shreveport, LA. He is a lifelong member of Lane Chapel CME. Alonzo attended and graduated from Huntington High School in 2005 and went on to further his education at the University of Louisiana at Monroe where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in Sociology in 2009.
q973radio.com
Thursday School Closings and Delays
Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
School Closings For February 1st, 2023 In The Shreveport Area
A blast of winter weather is now mixing with flooding conditions across the Ark-La-Tex, which is now leading to school closures in the region. Though not all schools are closing, there are some who are making the decision to call off the day. While some schools are taking the option to start later in the morning, to hopefully get a day in.
Comments / 1