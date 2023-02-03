On Jan. 25 the heat exchanger at Northwestern State University’s Warren Easton Elementary Lab school failed. On Jan. 26, the heat tube assembly was ordered and shipped via express delivery from the manufacturer with an anticipated arrival date of Jan. 31. The part was shipped from Connecticut and due to the current winter storm, this delivery has been delayed. We know that the part has left Ohio and is enroute. NSU has prepped the equipment and is ready for installation upon delivery. The NSU physical plant staff are on stand by and prepared to work until installation is complete once received.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO