In the NFL, Florida A&M great Ken Riley was nicknamed “The Rattler.” Will 2023 be the year of the Rattler? It has been a painful wait for the family of former FAMU great Ken Riley. It has been an anxious ride for the Florida A&M faithful. It has been even an unjust delay in the eyes of […] The post Florida A&M legend Ken Riley at Hall of Fame door appeared first on HBCU Gameday.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO