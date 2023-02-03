ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Former Piper's Angels leader found guilty of fraud after nonprofit's money went missing

A federal jury last week found a former Palm Beach County firefighter guilty of wire fraud related to the theft of more than $150,000 from the Piper's Angels Foundation, a North Palm Beach-based charity. The verdict in the case of Elizabeth Genna Suarez came Wednesday, following a three-day trial before U.S. Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks at the West Palm Beach federal courthouse. Jurors found Suarez guilty on three of the four counts she faced and not...
19 migrants in custody of border patrol after landing on Jupiter Island

JUPITER, Fla. — Video above: A look at Friday's headlines and weather. Palm Beach County deputies turned over nearly 20 people to Border Patrol after a migrant landing in Jupiter Island on Friday. It happened around 2 p.m. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. A marine unit...
Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
Man Attempts to Settle Dog Poop Dispute with Dangerous Drive-by

A Tamarac man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a neighbor with his vehicle following a dispute over dog poop. On January 23, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a neighbor dispute at 8340 Black Olive Drive in Tamarac after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and attempting to strike neighbors with his vehicle.
Victims Of Double Fatal West Boca Raton Crash Identified

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher  BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The victims of last week’s double fatal crash near the intersection of Kimberly Blvd. and U.S. 441 have been identified. BocaNewsNow.com, which confirmed the names shortly after the crash, was asked by law enforcement to withhold the […]
Do you know this man? Sheriff's office seeks family of bicyclist killed by car

LAKE WORTH BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding the family of a 27-year-old bicyclist who died after being hit by a car last month. Rocael Ramirez Perez, whose address was not known, was riding a Hyper Shocker bicycle eastbound on the Lake Worth Bridge just after midnight Jan. 30. A car driven by a 24-year-old Riviera Beach man was also headed eastbound over the drawbridge and hit Ramirez Perez, who died.
Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in West Palm Beach, stalked and robbed her before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.
