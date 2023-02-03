Read full article on original website
Autopsy Conducted On Remains Found Near Where Lyft Driver Went Missing
Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen says there was extreme decomposition of the remains discovered off State Road 70.
ABC Action News
Autopsy results pending on body found during search for missing Lyft driver
OKECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Autopsy results are pending and could determine if human remains found over the weekend in Okeechobee are those of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Investigators said a badly decomposed body was found Saturday in a wooded area near State Road 70 and...
BOCA BRIDGES: Homeowner Strangles Another Homeowner, Caught On Ring Camera
Susan Falvey Arrested, Jailed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Bridges homeowner spent part of the weekend in jail after she allegedly strangled a neighbor. The strangulation was captured by a Ring security camera. BocaNewsNow.com obtained the video and froze the key frame, […]
Student arrested after loaded gun confiscated at Palm Beach Gardens HS
A student is in custody after a loaded gun was confiscated Monday at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, according to the Palm Beach County School District.
Former Piper's Angels leader found guilty of fraud after nonprofit's money went missing
A federal jury last week found a former Palm Beach County firefighter guilty of wire fraud related to the theft of more than $150,000 from the Piper's Angels Foundation, a North Palm Beach-based charity. The verdict in the case of Elizabeth Genna Suarez came Wednesday, following a three-day trial before U.S. Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks at the West Palm Beach federal courthouse. Jurors found Suarez guilty on three of the four counts she faced and not...
WPBF News 25
Family and friends await answers after human remains found near missing Lyft driver's last location
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — People close to missing Lyft driver Gary Levin are waiting for answers afterhuman remains were found in Okeechobee, close to where the 74-year-old was last spotted. People close to Levin are waiting to see if those human remains are possibly him. Howard Rice has been Levin's...
WSVN-TV
Florida Renaissance Festival returns to Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Renaissance Festival has returned in classic medieval fashion to Deerfield Beach. Opening weekend brought with it swords, performers and attire fit for the event that takes guests back quite a few centuries. The event also features various tents full of unique vendors and...
WPBF News 25
19 migrants in custody of border patrol after landing on Jupiter Island
JUPITER, Fla. — Video above: A look at Friday's headlines and weather. Palm Beach County deputies turned over nearly 20 people to Border Patrol after a migrant landing in Jupiter Island on Friday. It happened around 2 p.m. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. A marine unit...
cw34.com
Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
tamaractalk.com
Man Attempts to Settle Dog Poop Dispute with Dangerous Drive-by
A Tamarac man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a neighbor with his vehicle following a dispute over dog poop. On January 23, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a neighbor dispute at 8340 Black Olive Drive in Tamarac after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and attempting to strike neighbors with his vehicle.
Arrest made in shooting near Boynton Beach that killed bystander
BOYNTON BEACH —The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in what it called a "rolling gun battle" in December that killed a man in his home. A teen who turned 18 last month was arrested Jan. 31 and booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center. The sheriff's...
Victims Of Double Fatal West Boca Raton Crash Identified
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The victims of last week’s double fatal crash near the intersection of Kimberly Blvd. and U.S. 441 have been identified. BocaNewsNow.com, which confirmed the names shortly after the crash, was asked by law enforcement to withhold the […]
SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY: Listen To The 911 Call When Man Found With Blood, White Powder
TALE OF THE TAPE: MAN SLOUCHED OVER COUCH. DRIED BLOOD ON HAND. AT SEVEN BRIDGES TENNIS COURTS IN MIDDLE OF NIGHT. WHO WAS HE WITH? WHAT WAS HE DOING? BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The newly elected Seven Bridges Board of Directors wants […]
What you need to know about Brightline's upcoming 110 mph train tests in Palm Beach County
The next phase of Brightline's $2.7 billion connection from South Florida to Orlando will take place in the form of testing trains at 110 mph in West Palm Beach and northern Palm Beach County. Here's everything Palm Beach County residents need to know. ...
californiaexaminer.net
A Riviera Beach Man Was Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison For The Death Of A Toddler
After entering a guilty plea and admitting responsibility for the aggravated child abuse that led to the death of a toddler in West Palm Beach in 2018, a man from Riviera Beach was handed an eight-year prison sentence. West Palm Beach police investigators alleged that Octavious Wiggins beat Jeremiah Malachi...
cw34.com
Lanes reopened on I-95 South following major crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash had lanes blocked on I-95 South this morning. Around 10:45 a.m., Florida 511 reported that a crash happened just past Exit 68 (US-98 and Southern Boulevard). All lanes are reopen.
Elderly Lyft Driver From Palm Beach County Is Missing
Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens was on his way to pick up customers Monday afternoon, and his daughter says his phone was off an hour later and hasn't been turned back on.
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
Do you know this man? Sheriff's office seeks family of bicyclist killed by car
LAKE WORTH BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding the family of a 27-year-old bicyclist who died after being hit by a car last month. Rocael Ramirez Perez, whose address was not known, was riding a Hyper Shocker bicycle eastbound on the Lake Worth Bridge just after midnight Jan. 30. A car driven by a 24-year-old Riviera Beach man was also headed eastbound over the drawbridge and hit Ramirez Perez, who died.
cw34.com
Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in West Palm Beach, stalked and robbed her before
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.
