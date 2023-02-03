Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Feb. 6. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Local broadcasting legend Lanny James remembered following death
He was a staple in northeast Louisiana households for decades. Local broadcasting legend Lanny James just had that voice that every broadcaster would love to possess. And he had his share of charisma and flamboyance too. From the way he dressed to the way he talked to the way he...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Multiplatinum recording artist ‘E-40’ donates $100,000 to GSU
Multiplatinum recording artist, actor, and entrepreneur, Earl “E-40” Stevens expanded his philanthropic reach with a $100,000 donation to Grambling State University. The funds will benefit the Music department, the World Famed Tiger Marching Band, and the upkeep of the newly installed recording studio, which has been named in his honor with signage unveiled during a ceremony held Friday at the Conrad P. Hutchinson Performing Arts Building.
lincolnparishjournal.com
LA Tech Athletics weekend roundup
The Louisiana Tech men’s and women’s Track & Field team competed at the Jaguar Invitational for a final tune-up before the Conference USA Indoor Championships Sunday afternoon in Birmingham, Ala. LA Tech earned eight top-five finishes and four podiums and added six more PRs to bring the indoor...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Timothy Wayne Davis
Memorial services for Mr. Timothy Wayne “Tim” Davis, age 57 of Arcadia, LA were held Saturday at Ansley Union Church in Ansley, LA. Tim was born September 17, 1965 in Bernice, LA to Sarah and Lonnie Davis, and he passed away January 25, 2023 in Arcadia. He was a loving father to his two children. In his spare time, Tim loved to hunt and to fish. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Tom Davis.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Lanny Ray James
Memorial Services celebrating the life of Lanny Ray James, age 82, will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road Monroe, Louisiana, with Deacon Tom Deal officiating. Lanny passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 2, 2023, in Houston, Texas. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M, until service time at the funeral home.
lincolnparishjournal.com
City administration seeks to rectify water bill situation
Some residents in Ruston were surprised by their water bills this past month, and as a result of previous inaccurate readings, Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said he and the city administration has fixed the inaccurate readings and is working to rectify the bill situation. “We as a city administration —...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Marilyn Jo Ward
Funeral services for Ms. Marilyn Jo Ward, age 78 of Ruston, LA were held Sunday at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston with Dr. Chris Craig officiating. Burial followed in the Salem Cemetery in Dubach, LA under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston. Marilyn was...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Janis Renee Smith Serpas
Funeral Service for Janis Renee Smith Serpas, age 61, of Ruston, will be Monday, February 6, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Ruston. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Officiating will be Dr. Chris Craig, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.
lincolnparishjournal.com
First blows struck in battle over Lincoln Parish
Lincoln Parish is commemorating the 150th anniversary of its founding in 1873. This is part three of the LPJ’s examination of the early days of our parish. In the early 1870s, U.S. Army units moved into seven former Confederate states to support federal marshals in the trying days of Reconstruction as Southern Democrats and Radical Republicans struggled for political control. North central Louisiana saw more violence and bloodshed in the ten years after the Civil War than during the conflict itself. Lynchings of freed blacks and white criminals, the assassination of Republican officeholders, and a host of brutal crimes filled newspapers. To many Louisianans, the soldiers were not peacekeepers but an occupying enemy force.
lincolnparishjournal.com
McWain, Lady Cats race past Ouachita
Jaliyah McWain never ran out of gas Friday night. And it was a good thing for the Ruston Lady Bearcats. McWain scored a game-high 25 points to lead Ruston to a 40-36 win over Ouachita (11-15, 5-3) at the Madhouse on Millhaven as head coach Meredith Graf’s team picked up a big district win.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tough night as Cats fall at Ouachita
It was a tough night on the hardwood for the Ruston Bearcats Friday as the state’s No. 2 team fell for the second time this year to Ouachita, losing 62-52 at the Madhouse on Millhaven in Monroe. After leading by four at the half, Ruston (22-3, 5-2) saw the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lady Tigers take control in District 2-B race
It took fighting off a late surge by Choudrant, but the Simsboro Lady Tigers took firm control in District 2-B Friday with a 56-45 win at the SHS Gym. Simsboro remains undefeated in district play at 4-0 while Choudrant is now 2-2 in 2-B action. Both teams got off to...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tigers top Aggies in battle of Lincoln Parish schools
Simsboro’s boys basketball team continued its recent trend of turning slow starts into strong finishes Friday night in a District 2-B home showdown against Choudrant. Despite falling to a five-point deficit in the game’s opening four minutes and trailing at the end of the opening stanza, the Tigers used a late surge to pull away for a 67-52 win over the Aggies before an overflow and boisterous crowd at the SHS Gym.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Drugs, wanted person found on traffic stop
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dubach man on warrants and drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday. Daniel B. Jumper, 22, was a passenger stopped by a deputy Wednesday afternoon on Sybil Drive off Cooktown Road. A records check confirmed three warrants for Jumper—two for failing to appear in Ruston City Court for traffic charges and one from Union Parish for theft.
Comments / 0