Florida State

Florida Cities Make List of Best Places to Retire Based on Longevity, Health Care, and Safety

Florida is a very popular retirement destination. It typically competes with Maine for the state has the largest population of retirees. Its weather, lack of income tax, and strong economy arguably make it an attractive option. So while there seems to be a consensus that Florida is a solid choice for retirement, which cities are the best choices are still up for debate.
Best Florida State Foods | 15 Famous Dishes From Florida

Welcome to the Sunshine State of Florida! Florida is the perfect destination for a family vacation or a relaxing getaway because of its beautiful beaches, warm weather, and fun-filled theme parks. But that is not all. The state of Florida is also known for its delicious food! From fresh seafood...
South Carolina Hotel Named One Of The 'Most Romantic' In The U.S.

A hotel in South Carolina was named one of the most romantic in the country, joining a list of top-notch places in dreamy locations like New England and Hawaii. Country Living searched around the country to find charming spots for a romantic getaway, compiling a list of the 17 most romantic hotels in the U.S., and one hotel in Charleston managed to snag a spot on the exclusive list.
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners

Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
State moves forward on marijuana licenses

Under the emergency rule released Friday, 22 licenses will be available, adding to the 22 currently licensed operators. The department will accept applications between April 24 and April 28. Florida health officials will accept applications for 22 medical-marijuana licenses in late April, in a long-awaited move announced Friday by Gov....
Can you drive with a child in your lap in Florida?

FLORIDA (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Florida? Florida law states that all children must be in a seat belt and in a “proper child restraint” at all times. Children are not allowed to ride […]
The Best Hot Springs in Florida You Have to Visit

Florida has many hot attractions, including some of its natural springs. They are among the many reasons the Sunshine State is a fantastic place to visit almost year-round. The hot springs in Florida are relaxing places to soak or float, and they are also pristine estuaries. They aren’t like the springs out west, one of which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.
Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry

Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.
The Importance of School Systems in Florida

As the third most populous state in the United States, Florida is home to millions of students and families who rely on strong school systems to provide quality education and opportunities for success. Despite the significant role that schools play in shaping the future of Florida’s youth, many challenges and disparities continue to exist within the state’s education system.
