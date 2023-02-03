Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
City administration seeks to rectify water bill situation
Some residents in Ruston were surprised by their water bills this past month, and as a result of previous inaccurate readings, Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said he and the city administration has fixed the inaccurate readings and is working to rectify the bill situation. “We as a city administration —...
City of Monroe offering Community Gardening Class at Johnson Community Center
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, master gardener Flesa James will join the community at the Johnson Community Center on 2800 Burg Jones Lane in Monroe for a gardening class. All ages are welcome to attend, and it will begin at 6 PM.
Corporal Ron Chapman of the West Monroe Police Department named the City of West Monroe’s Employee of the Month for Febrary
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE/KARD congratulates Corporal Ron Chapman with the West Monroe Police Department Community Police Division for being recognized as the City of West Monroe’s Employee of the Month for February.
lincolnparishjournal.com
First blows struck in battle over Lincoln Parish
Lincoln Parish is commemorating the 150th anniversary of its founding in 1873. This is part three of the LPJ’s examination of the early days of our parish. In the early 1870s, U.S. Army units moved into seven former Confederate states to support federal marshals in the trying days of Reconstruction as Southern Democrats and Radical Republicans struggled for political control. North central Louisiana saw more violence and bloodshed in the ten years after the Civil War than during the conflict itself. Lynchings of freed blacks and white criminals, the assassination of Republican officeholders, and a host of brutal crimes filled newspapers. To many Louisianans, the soldiers were not peacekeepers but an occupying enemy force.
KSLA
SporTran postponing Bossier City route reductions
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The plan to reduce SporTran travel in Bossier City is now on hold. According to SporTran, the Bossier City Council’s plan to reduce their budget from $900,000 annually to $500,000 caused them to change their routes. They would no longer offer service in the city from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, night and weekend service would end, and they would eliminate routes 105 and 107.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Marilyn Jo Ward
Funeral services for Ms. Marilyn Jo Ward, age 78 of Ruston, LA were held Sunday at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston with Dr. Chris Craig officiating. Burial followed in the Salem Cemetery in Dubach, LA under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston. Marilyn was...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Lanny Ray James
Memorial Services celebrating the life of Lanny Ray James, age 82, will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road Monroe, Louisiana, with Deacon Tom Deal officiating. Lanny passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 2, 2023, in Houston, Texas. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M, until service time at the funeral home.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Timothy Wayne Davis
Memorial services for Mr. Timothy Wayne “Tim” Davis, age 57 of Arcadia, LA were held Saturday at Ansley Union Church in Ansley, LA. Tim was born September 17, 1965 in Bernice, LA to Sarah and Lonnie Davis, and he passed away January 25, 2023 in Arcadia. He was a loving father to his two children. In his spare time, Tim loved to hunt and to fish. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Tom Davis.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
E-40 donates $100K to Grambling State University
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 3, 2023, multiplatinum recording artist and entrepreneur, Earl “E-40” Stevens, donated $100,000 to Grambling State University. According to officials, the funds will benefit the University’s music department, the World Famed Tiger Marching Band, and the upkeep of the newly installed recording studio, which has been named in his […]
KNOE TV8
Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Twin Cities Saturday night
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mardi Gras festivities by the Krewe de Riviere ended Saturday night with a parade that made its way through Monroe - West Monroe. The parade kicked off at 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2023, beginning at West Monroe High School and stopped near the RiverMarket in downtown Monroe. A Monroe resident says she takes her family each year to the parade to catch all of the fun.
It took Americans almost 200 years to find the highest point in Louisiana
While Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish is now the undisputed highest point in Louisiana, well up into the 20th century that honor was claimed by various sites across the northern reaches of the state.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Minden
If you are finding for the hotel complete list in the Minden town, you have entered the exact location. In this blog, I’m going to share the awesome hotel complete list with in the Minden town. Also, a direction link from your location, with approximate people reviews, direction, Contact...
ROAD CLOSURE: 3100 block of South Grand Street in Monroe remains closed after experiencing high water
UPDATE (02/02/2023) — On February 3, 2023, the City of Monroe confirmed that South 24th Street at Grammont Street and DeSiard Street Intersection has been reopened after being closed due to high water on the roadway. The 3100 block of South Grand Street in Monroe, La. remains closed. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 2, […]
ROAD CLOSURE: South Grand Street, Apple Street, and Pear Street to be closed from February 4th to February 17th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From February 4, 2023, to February 17, 2023, South Grand at Apple Street to South Grand at Pear Street in Monroe, La. will be temporarily closed due cross drain replacement. According to officials, motorists will be able to detour on Jackson Street.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Janis Renee Smith Serpas
Funeral Service for Janis Renee Smith Serpas, age 61, of Ruston, will be Monday, February 6, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Ruston. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Officiating will be Dr. Chris Craig, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.
ROAD CLOSURE: Overpass on 18th Street in Monroe has been reopened, officials confirm
UPDATE: As of February 3, 2023, around 11:45 AM, the overpass on 18th Street in Monroe, La. has been reopened. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 3, 2023, officials confirmed that the overpass on 18th Street in Monroe, La. was temporarily closed due to ice.
Street closures and parade route announced for Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has announced street closures and the Twin City Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade route that will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023. According to officials, the parade is set to start around 5 PM at West Monroe High School. The parade will travel […]
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Joanna Donelle Allen, 9/9/1981, 424 Liberty B C Road, Marion, LA; Criminal Mischief, Extortion TogiTerrellAndrews,4/24/1977; 301BettySt,Farmerville,La;Distribution of Sch I, Distribution of Sch II, Distribution of Sch II. January 24. Zachary Nolan Pennington, 9/26/1988; 1212 Bobby Smith Rd, Spearsville, La; Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Simple Criminal Damage to Property-...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Local broadcasting legend Lanny James remembered following death
He was a staple in northeast Louisiana households for decades. Local broadcasting legend Lanny James just had that voice that every broadcaster would love to possess. And he had his share of charisma and flamboyance too. From the way he dressed to the way he talked to the way he...
Comments / 0