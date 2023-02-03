Read full article on original website
Audit of Grand Coteau, Louisiana Shows Big Issues with How Things are Done
GRAND COTEAU, La. (KPEL News) - Officials with the Legislative Auditor's Office released the findings of their audit of the town of Grand Coteau. Several of the issues cited in this year's audit were also cited as problems in the 2021 audit. While there were nine items cited last year,...
brproud.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
EBRSO releases name of victim killed in Burbank Drive crash overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office released the name of a person killed in a crash in Baton Rouge overnight. It happened on Burbank Drive near Bluebonnet Blvd. around midnight Monday, Feb. 6. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a Ford...
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish teenager missing for a week found safe
DENHAM SPRINGS - A teenager who left home last Sunday was found a week after his disappearance. According to the sheriff's office, the 16-year-old left his home in Denham Springs without permission Sunday at 3 p.m. He was found the following Sunday morning.
Louisiana daycare worker accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs, “physically abused” his daughter. She was tasked […]
brproud.com
EBRSO identifies victim killed in overnight crash in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed and another was taken to a local hospital after an overnight crash, according to officials. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the patient who was taken to the hospital is in critical condition. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Parker, Colorado Daughter Allegedly Stole Thousands of Dollars From Elderly Mother in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - A woman who lives in Colorado is accused of doing one of the most despicable things you can do to an elderly parent: using the Power of Attorney to take advantage and defraud her mother. In November 2020, 58-year-old Cypriane Kim Williams of Parker, Colorado,...
wbrz.com
Man, 20, arrested for drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish
SORRENTO - Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting two people in drive-by attack that happened months ago in Ascension Parish. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said 20-year-old Quendez Vancourt of Convent was booked Thursday on charges tied to the shooting on Oct. 10, 2022. Deputies said at the time that they found two people wounded inside a car that was shot up on New Orleans Street in Sorrento.
pelicanpostonline.com
Detectives arrest second suspect in Oak Meadows homicide.
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday, February 2, detectives arrested Ashtin Ursin, 21, of Prairieville in relation to the homicide of Jasper Dorsey Jr., 22, of Gonzales. He is charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gangs activity, accessories after the fact, and illegal possession of stolen things of $5k-$25k.
Son of Former Opelousas Police Chief Found Guilty in Double Homicide
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Nearly six and a half years after two people were found killed ambush-style at a home in Plaisance, the son of former Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon has been found guilty in their deaths. 19-year-old Shawn Parish and 21-year-old Nakia Ramar Jr. - both of...
theadvocate.com
Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Baton Rouge, State Police say
A man was arrested in a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Baton Rouge Saturday, State Police said. According to LSP spokesman Christian Reed, Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47, was headed north on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he struck 58-year-old Prairieville resident Bret Millet as he stood in the roadway for reasons still under investigation.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at neighbor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man is accused of shooting his neighbor on a Saturday night in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called out to Blount Road on Jan. 21 after the victim called and said he had been shot. The victim told deputies that his neighbor, James Thomas, 48, allegedly shot at him again when he tried to call 911.
Jury convicts Louisiana man for plot to smuggle drugs into prison
Following a three-day trial, a Louisiana man has been convicted for attempting to smuggle drugs into prison.
WAFB.com
Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses: Boil & Roux
Feb. is Black History Month and all month long we are honoring the black men and women who continue to make new strides in our community. Highlighting Baton Rouge businesses: Parker's Pharmacy. Updated: 1 hour ago. There are several ways you can support and honor businesses. YOUR HEALTH: Breast cancer...
Another Franklin, Louisiana Man Arrested for a Shooting
Franklin Police nab another shooting suspect.
82-year-old woman says disappearing dentist never fixed dentures she paid $3300 for
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even more people are coming forward saying they want their money back after WAFB’s story first aired Thursday night, February 3, about a dentist that has seemingly disappeared in Baton Rouge. 82-year-old Betty Stewart is a former patient of Dr. Tyler Lasseigne, and says...
Missing teen found, officials say
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baker Police Department said a missing teen has now been found. Police said Jamenson Anderson, 15, was reported missing around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. They said he was seen wearing black pants, a black hood, a gray Nike skull cap, and cartoon themes shoes.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives arrest second suspect in Gonzales murder investigation
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a suspect from Prairieville in connection with the death of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey Jr. of Gonzales. According to a news release, 21-year-old Ashtin Ursin was charged Feb. 2 with second degree murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gangs activity, accessories after the fact, and illegal possession of stolen things of $5,000 to $25,000.
Baton Rouge renters go without water for days, turned on after WAFB asks questions
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People at the stadium square apartments in Baton Rouge have been going without water for almost four days now. “I can’t cook, I can’t do nothing. I got to get buckets of water to flush the commode, I can’t shower. It’s ridiculous.” said Jimmie Puckett, an apartment resident.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge animal shelter overwhelmed, resorting to euthanasia: 'Please help us help them'
Baton Rouge's primary animal shelter says it has resorted to euthanizing animals because too many are coming in and not enough are being fostered or adopted — and officials are begging the community to help. Companion Animal Alliance had 323 dogs, but only 177 dog kennels, the shelter said...
