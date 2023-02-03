ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana daycare worker accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs, “physically abused” his daughter. She was tasked […]
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO identifies victim killed in overnight crash in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed and another was taken to a local hospital after an overnight crash, according to officials. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the patient who was taken to the hospital is in critical condition. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 20, arrested for drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish

SORRENTO - Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting two people in drive-by attack that happened months ago in Ascension Parish. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said 20-year-old Quendez Vancourt of Convent was booked Thursday on charges tied to the shooting on Oct. 10, 2022. Deputies said at the time that they found two people wounded inside a car that was shot up on New Orleans Street in Sorrento.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Detectives arrest second suspect in Oak Meadows homicide.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday, February 2, detectives arrested Ashtin Ursin, 21, of Prairieville in relation to the homicide of Jasper Dorsey Jr., 22, of Gonzales. He is charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gangs activity, accessories after the fact, and illegal possession of stolen things of $5k-$25k.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Baton Rouge, State Police say

A man was arrested in a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Baton Rouge Saturday, State Police said. According to LSP spokesman Christian Reed, Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47, was headed north on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he struck 58-year-old Prairieville resident Bret Millet as he stood in the roadway for reasons still under investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at neighbor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man is accused of shooting his neighbor on a Saturday night in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called out to Blount Road on Jan. 21 after the victim called and said he had been shot. The victim told deputies that his neighbor, James Thomas, 48, allegedly shot at him again when he tried to call 911.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses: Boil & Roux

Feb. is Black History Month and all month long we are honoring the black men and women who continue to make new strides in our community. Highlighting Baton Rouge businesses: Parker's Pharmacy. Updated: 1 hour ago. There are several ways you can support and honor businesses. YOUR HEALTH: Breast cancer...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing teen found, officials say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baker Police Department said a missing teen has now been found. Police said Jamenson Anderson, 15, was reported missing around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. They said he was seen wearing black pants, a black hood, a gray Nike skull cap, and cartoon themes shoes.
BAKER, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish detectives arrest second suspect in Gonzales murder investigation

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a suspect from Prairieville in connection with the death of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey Jr. of Gonzales. According to a news release, 21-year-old Ashtin Ursin was charged Feb. 2 with second degree murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gangs activity, accessories after the fact, and illegal possession of stolen things of $5,000 to $25,000.
GONZALES, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy