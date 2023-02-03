ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Purdue at Indiana odds, picks and predictions

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) and No. 22 Indiana Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5) meet Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Purdue vs. Indiana gameodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy