The Taylorville City Council will meet on Monday evening at 7 PM for their regular city council meeting. Firefighter Zach DeLong will be sworn in for the Taylorville Fire Department. After approval of minutes, some business development district ordinances will be approved. The board will look at some motions. One of the motions that will be discussed is improvements to the city hall and Esther Street alley and approval of some contract change orders and payments.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO