taylorvilledailynews.com
Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges
Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville City Council To Meet This Evening
The Taylorville City Council will meet on Monday evening at 7 PM for their regular city council meeting. Firefighter Zach DeLong will be sworn in for the Taylorville Fire Department. After approval of minutes, some business development district ordinances will be approved. The board will look at some motions. One of the motions that will be discussed is improvements to the city hall and Esther Street alley and approval of some contract change orders and payments.
newschannel20.com
Springfield woman arrested during Sangamon County drug investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield. On Tuesday, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 p.m.
25newsnow.com
Assault weapons ban challenged in Decatur courtroom
DECATUR (25 News Now) - A lawsuit against the assault weapons ban was heard Friday in Macon County Court, and the judge pledges to make a quick decision. The lawsuit was filed by Republican State Rep. Dan Caulkins, whose district includes parts of McLean County. It is the eighth legal challenge so far.
wlds.com
Wright Files Motion Against LifeStar EMTs Saying False Statements Were Made; Possible Influence of SPD Officer Account Alleged
Motions filed in a case against two Springfield EMTS accused of first-degree murder say that false statements have been made to investigators and one of the EMTs are alleged to have tried to influence the statements of a Springfield Police officer. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright’s motions claim that...
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
Decatur Fire Department investigating ‘suspicious’ structure fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a “suspicious” fire at a vacant structure in Decatur on Saturday. Crews arrived at the scene at the 1600 block of E. Whitmer and reported heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews were able to control the fire quickly. The fire department said […]
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Police Arrest Individual For Possession Of Methamphetamine
Mattoon Police arrested Jared R. Edwards, age 36 of Mattoon, for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine. The arrest occurred on January 16th at approximately 2:10am in the area of Old State Rd and 650E. The offense alleges that a Mattoon Officer initiated a traffic stop after observing him operating...
wjbc.com
Decatur Republican wants to increase access to medical records
SPRINGFIELD – You have less access to your medical records than you may think, and State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) says he wants to change that. “What we’re addressing here is the ability of a patient or their representative to know that the record that they’re looking at accurately reflects the diagnosis and treatment that they receive,” Caulkins told a statehouse news conference.
Watch Illinois Police Do a Gender Reveal for Officer’s New Baby
I've seen a lot of gender reveals, but never one done by a police department - until now. The Charleston, Illinois police department decided to help one of their own reveal the gender of their first baby. Based on the Facebook share, it appears this unique Illinois police gender reveal...
wmay.com
Arrests on various charges made at recent traffic stop
Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop conducted as part of a Sangamon County drug investigation. In the course of that investigation, members of the county’s DIRT Team made that traffic stop Tuesday in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue East. The driver, 37-year-old Amber Czerniak,...
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia woman facing multiple Felony Charges in Fayette Co Court
A Vandalia woman is facing multiple Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 35 year old Andrea B. Holliday is charged with 2 Felony counts. Count 1 is Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine of 400 to 900 grams, which is a Class X Felony. Holliday is also charged with Aggravated Battery-Peace Office,...
wmay.com
Mayor Langfelder continues dialogue concerning emergency ambulance services
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says he continues to talk with the fire department and the city’s major hospitals about the best way to provide emergency ambulance services in the future. The fire department routinely responds to medical emergencies, along with private ambulance companies, raising questions about whether that’s the...
Shelby Co. parents honor daughter on National Wear Red Day
National Wear Red Day brings awareness to heart disease, which is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.
taylorvilledailynews.com
William Franklin Matthews
William Franklin Matthews, 67, of Taylorville, passed away at 10:32 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Springfield Memorial Hospital. Bill was born October 14, 1955, in Taylorville, the son Cecil Roscoe and Eileen Eugene (Booker) Matthews. He married Sharon Lynn McNamara on July 9, 1977, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Taylorville.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Cowden Resident Sentenced For Five Years In IDOC
A Cowden resident has been sentenced to five years in prison for unlawful possession of a stun gun, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and theft by deception. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that 24-year-old Shenandoah Depew of Cowden was sentenced. The incident took place on April 30th, 2021,...
wmay.com
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
wmay.com
Taylorville teen sentenced to four days in jail over school shooter hoax
A Taylorville teen will spend a couple of more days in jail for a bogus threat directed against his high school. Newschannel 20 reports 18-year-old Payton Chronister pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge of disorderly conduct. Authorities say Chronister wrote a note on a bathroom wall at Taylorville High...
WAND TV
Teamsters go on strike at ADM
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Teamsters Local 916 members at Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), one of the top ten largest food companies in the world, have gone on strike at the company’s Decatur location. “ADM is refusing to offer these workers wages and benefits on par with what union members...
wlds.com
Waverly Superintendant to Step Down
An area school district will need to begin searching for a new superintendent. Andrea Guerrero informed the Waverly School Board in January that she will be stepping down from the position at the end of June. According to a report by the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, Guerrero has already turned in her...
