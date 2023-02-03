ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments

Nosey
1d ago

Fl no longer available for children to get a education and Ronnie likes it All student and colleges and universities need to close down and transfer out of Florida period and if you have a period drop your pad are tampons off at the capital used

Reply(11)
10
Disgustipated
1d ago

They don’t call it Floriduh for no reason. Ron DeSantis knows who the suckers are and he plays them like the kazoos they are.

Reply
14
Dave Lussier
1d ago

DeSantis and the Republican state Legislators control Florida. Not Disney, Teachers Unions, NAACP, Jessie Jackson, Al Sharpton, Maxine Waters, AOC, lame stream media or any other liberal hacks! Don't you ever forget it!

Reply
6
Comments / 0

