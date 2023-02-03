ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm City, FL

Photos: Renovations add shine to Cape Club of Palm City, formerly Fox Club Florida

By Jason Lusk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKRsO_0kbGf9Pr00

The Cape Club of Palm City, located about 90 minutes north of Fort Lauderdale depending on traffic, was purchased in 2022 by an ownership group led by Massachusetts real estate developer Michael Intoccia, and the now-private facility has been hard at work on the property formerly known as Fox Club Florida.

In a South Florida market where entry fees for private golf clubs regularly climb into six figures, the Cape Club of Palm City is currently offering a comparative bargain with a $25,000 initiation fee. While that’s not loose change in every player’s pocket, it’s a relative steal in recent years for a solid, major-market course where ownership has committed to improved playing conditions and member facilities.

After five months of renovations and grow-in that are still ongoing, golfers who played the daily-fee Fox Club Florida might be hard-pressed to recognize several of the holes. Massive cleanup efforts included removal of overgrown brush and assorted native flora both in the line of play and especially on the perimeter of several holes. Turf was replaced, greens were resurfaced and sometimes recontoured, all the bunkers were overhauled and the range was renovated. Playing adjacent to Interstate 95 at the northern edge of Martin County, the layout now provides an upgraded Florida golf experience through slightly expanded corridors with water in play on almost every hole.

The Cape Club of Palm City’s course, which has been bought and sold several times, originally was designed by Roy Case and opened in 1989. It was redesigned in 2004 by Darren Clarke and Eoghan O’Connell. This most recent work was done in-house.

The new ownership also plans to install cabins along the ninth hole, which played as No. 18 before the nines were flipped in the recent renovation. All facilities including the clubhouse have seen marked improvements.

The Cape Club Collection of private facilities includes two other courses, both in Massachusetts: the Cape Club of Sharon and the Cape Club of Falmouth.

Check out several photos below of the Cape Club taken this week during an outing for Golfweek’s Best course raters.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxesource.com

Get A Taste Of The Suite Life At This Glamorous Palm Beach Hotel

The epitome of tropical glamour, The Colony Hotel continues to transform with a full guest room redesign led by Kemble Interiors. Each floor now flaunts custom-designed de Gournay murals depicting flora and fauna native to Florida, while the rooms showcase three distinct design schemes, including heritage paint hues by Farrow & Ball, Schumacher fabrics and a capsule furniture collection by Society Social. Mirroring the natural design elements found in many Palm Beach homes, the rooms present details such as scalloped curtain valences and bar cabinets fashioned of rattan and woven cane.
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, This Time Tuesday

Diverging Diamond Road Work Continues. Express Lane, Highway Expansion Means Slow Go For Now. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The opening of the Diverging Diamond did little to stop I-95 closures in and around Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Transporation says two major […]
BOCA RATON, FL
tourcounsel.com

Vero Beach Fashion Outlets | Outlet mall in Florida

Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Vero Beach Fashion Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding dining opportunities. Vero Beach Fashion Outlets is in Florida, city Vero Beach. Vero Beach Fashion Outlets is situated on adress 1824 94th Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32966-3612. Address: 1824 94th Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32966,...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Buyers expected to pony up for new Polo Grounds homes

As the season gets underway at the Polo Grounds west of town, with matches now through mid-April, there is an extra sense of excitement in the air. Besides horses thundering over the turf in front of hundreds of spectators on Sunday afternoons, a bunch of new homes are coming to the residential loop around the field that will bring the subdivision closer to buildout.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

City of Fort Pierce Hosts 6th Annual Highwaymen Heritage Trail & Art Show

Fort Pierce - Sunday February 5, 2023: The City of Fort Pierce’s annual tribute to the world-renown Florida Highwaymen Artists and their contribution to the rich cultural history of Fort Pierce will be held Saturday, February 18 from 10 AM to 4 PM at Moore’s Creek Linear Park (435 N 7th Street), at the corner of Avenue D and 7th Street. Moore’s Creek Linear Park is located in the heart of the Lincoln Park neighborhood, the birthplace of the Highwaymen artists who are said to have begun the ‘Last Great American Art Movement of the 20th Century.”
FORT PIERCE, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Martin County Townhouses and Condos December 2022 Market Report

Martin County Townhouses and Condos December 2022 Market Report. The Martin County Townhouses and Condos market continues to show weaker sales activity when compared to last year. The inventory numbers are growing, but we are facing headwinds with increasing mortgage rates. Price increases seem to have moderated which may be an indication for future increased sales activity. Closed sales for the month were down by 38.9%. They were down by 26.3% in November. New sales under contract (new pending sales) were down by 26.1% from last year. They were down by 37.5% in November.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Victims Of Double Fatal West Boca Raton Crash Identified

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher  BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The victims of last week’s double fatal crash near the intersection of Kimberly Blvd. and U.S. 441 have been identified. BocaNewsNow.com, which confirmed the names shortly after the crash, was asked by law enforcement to withhold the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
264K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy