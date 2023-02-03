Read full article on original website
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eminent domain forces San Antonio bar owner to sell property
SAN ANTONIO — Vince Cantu’s bar, Moses Roses Hideout, sits on historic land. “The warriors who fought right here,” Cantu said, pointing at the wall. “The wall was right there, the battlefield is right where we are standing, it’s incredible.”. That’s why he purchased it...
San Antonio cannabis chef Edward Villarreal's long-awaited Mxicanna Cafe is now open
The cafe will serve classic Mexican fare by day and edible hemp-infused bites by night.
Great news this week for people in San Antonio with a sweet tooth. Popular dessert restaurant Andy's Frozen Custard is set to open a second location in San Antonio this spring. Andy's Frozen Custard opened in 1986 and has grown to the world's largest dessert-only franchise. There are over 100 locations across 14 states in the United States.
The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing
In January of last year, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
news4sanantonio.com
'It's very frustrating!' Homeowners fight HOA over failing fence
SAN ANTONIO - Fighting your homeowners association may seem like an uphill battle, but winning is possible. The love-hate relationship one community has with their HOA recently intensified after their HOA became unresponsive to repair requests. Fox San Antonio's Problem Solver Darian Trotter was called in to help. "It's been...
After restoring power to 40K in San Antonio, CPS Energy heads to Austin
CPS Energy restored power to more than 40,000 San Antonians.
Camp Hot Wells, Greg Simmons: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Last week was marked by bad news about power outages, a bribery investigation and property taxes being due. But there was one bright spot.
KSAT 12
SAPD: 18-year-old shot, killed in parking lot after attending car club meet-up on city’s West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified an 18-year-old who was shot and killed inside a vehicle after attending a car club meetup on the city’s West Side late Sunday night. Paul Joseph Ortiz was fatally shot around 10:30 p.m. in a parking...
San Antonio's diverse language portfolio
From French to Arabic, here's a breakdown of some of the languages you may hear in the Alamo City.
KENS 5
The KENS 5 Special: $5 meals offered at San Antonio restaurants
SAN ANTONIO — In these difficult financial times, we went looking for incredible deals so you can still enjoy a night out without breaking the bank. We found five restaurants across the San Antonio area where you can get a meal for just $5. But, to get this deal,...
The birthplace of ranching is here in San Antonio at Rancho de Cabras
It's one of the first ranches in Texas.
Transmission line outages which utilities couldn't control left thousands of people without power this week
SAN ANTONIO — More than 2500 customers were without power in Boerne Thursday morning. Normally, the outages would be due to local equipment failures and, most often, power lines collapsing due to tree limbs or ice. On Thursday, however, the Bandera Electric Cooperative lost power to an entire substation,...
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as San Antonio food lovers showed up for Saturday's Titans of Tailgate event
Foodies descended on Sunken Garden Theater Saturday for Titans of Tailgate, a gathering showcasing the culinary creations of more than 30 esteemed local chefs, who fired up their grills for the occasion. Organized by Culinaria and Chef Jason Dady, the event raises money for San Antonio High Schools’ culinary programs....
KSAT 12
Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country
Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
Fox 29 lifestyle host Esteban Solis arrested on DWI charges
SAN ANTONIO — Esteban Solis, a daytime show host who has been with San Antonio TV station Fox 29 since 2013, was taken into custody late Thursday night on DWI charges after his alleged involvement in a crash on the far west side. According to arrest records, a San...
cpsenergy.com
CPS ENERGY TRANSMISSION LINE UPGRADE REQUIRES CONSECUTIVE SUNDAYS OF LANE CLOSURES
Intermittent lane closures at Hwy 90 & Cagnon Rd. will occur on Feb. 5, Feb. 12, and Feb. 19 to better serve the west and near southwest area of San Antonio. February 3, 2023 (SAN ANTONIO) – CPS Energy is working to improve service reliability in the continuously growing west and southwest area of San Antonio. The utility will replace four miles of transmission lines at Highway 90 and Cagnon Road over the next three Sundays.
John Leguizamo visits San Antonio's Thai Chili on the Northwest Side
Have you seen the 'Encanto' actor roaming around town.
Former Alamo Heights athlete paralyzed after tingling sensation turned out to be rare disorder
SAN ANTONIO — “I had everything going for me and then within two days it was just taken away," said Angel Anthony Cortez, a Texas State student who was just diagnosed with a rare disorder. The 23-year-old was intubated for weeks, but is now able to talk about...
Delicious Black-owned restaurants to try in San Antonio
From Ethiopian to soul food, here are local Black-owned eateries.
