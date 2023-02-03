ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

spectrumlocalnews.com

Eminent domain forces San Antonio bar owner to sell property

SAN ANTONIO — Vince Cantu’s bar, Moses Roses Hideout, sits on historic land. “The warriors who fought right here,” Cantu said, pointing at the wall. “The wall was right there, the battlefield is right where we are standing, it’s incredible.”. That’s why he purchased it...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing

In January of last year, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'It's very frustrating!' Homeowners fight HOA over failing fence

SAN ANTONIO - Fighting your homeowners association may seem like an uphill battle, but winning is possible. The love-hate relationship one community has with their HOA recently intensified after their HOA became unresponsive to repair requests. Fox San Antonio's Problem Solver Darian Trotter was called in to help. "It's been...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country

Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
cpsenergy.com

CPS ENERGY TRANSMISSION LINE UPGRADE REQUIRES CONSECUTIVE SUNDAYS OF LANE CLOSURES

Intermittent lane closures at Hwy 90 & Cagnon Rd. will occur on Feb. 5, Feb. 12, and Feb. 19 to better serve the west and near southwest area of San Antonio. February 3, 2023 (SAN ANTONIO) – CPS Energy is working to improve service reliability in the continuously growing west and southwest area of San Antonio. The utility will replace four miles of transmission lines at Highway 90 and Cagnon Road over the next three Sundays.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

